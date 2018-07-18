Renovation Celebration

Million dollar upgrade for Javits playground

Story and photos by Desiree Johnson

She might be a “Roller Coaster Grandma,” but Dr. Ruth Westheimer enjoys a few simpler thrills too.

The famed therapist and long-time Washington Heights resident, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday and the publication of a new book (check for the comic Roller Coaster Grandma), joined with local officials to mark the groundbreaking at the Jacob K. Javits Playground, which is slated for a complete $3.1 million reconstruction project.

Westheimer, who spent the morning at the Fort Tryon Park site, tweeted that she was “proud to share in the start of work on playground on 192nd Street, where my kids used to play.”

Among others who gathered to mark the occasion with Dr. Ruth on on Tues., July 17th were Assemblymember Al Taylor; Borough President Gale Brewer; Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, and members of the Fort Tryon Park Trust, the New York City Parks Department and Community Board 12 (CB 12).

“[The renovation] means everything to the families, particularly to kids,” said Brewer. “In our city, which is always lacking for public space, it’s incredibly important. The parks are lifesavers.”

The reconstructed site will include, among other facilities, a junior size basketball court, a half basketball court, adult fitness, pre-teen fitness, play areas for ages two years to twelve years with a spray shower and swings, and a landscaped natural area.

Other planned work includes new asphalt pavement, concrete pavement, concrete curbs, benches, steel fences and gates, pipe rail fence, benches, game tables, and picnic tables. New horticulture will include perennials, shrubs, small trees and shade trees will be planted. The site, as with all new facilities, will be ADA-compliant according to Federal ADA regulations.

“As a father of two daughters, I know how important it is to invest in our parks, [we know how they] bring the community together,” said Rodríguez, who spearheaded over $2 million in City Council funding for the renovation.

The playground, which last underwent an upgrade in 1990, was cited as a personal landmark by many.

“When my kids were in elementary school – they’re in their 20’s now – we thought that some of the equipment was starting to get a little bit tired and in need of updating,” laughed Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, who serves as CB12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee Chair. “This is fabulous, I’m so happy.”

“A new gateway into Fort Tryon Park” is how Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator and Fort Tryon Park Trust Executive Director, described the renovation.

“The community has been advocating for this renovation for a long time, well over a decade,” added Hoppa. “It’s going to be more of a community asset now.”

Residents weighed in on specific recommendations to the site at community meetings hosted by Rodríguez, CB 12 and the Parks Department.

“[Everyone] in this area made a big impact with their input,” said Rodríguez.

The facilities are intended to attract and accommodate visitors of all ages.

“It will [ultimately] have activities for all ages from zero to ninety,” remarked Brewer, whose office committed $600,000 in funding to the project. “And that’s what’s exciting. It’s big enough to do that and it will have every aspect of what a public space should be.”

The renovation, which is slated to be completed by July 2019, will require the playground’s closure. Alternative basketball and play facilities can be found at the Wallenberg Courts at 190th Street and Amsterdam Avenue as well at 186th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. Play spaces are found at other sites throughout Fort Tryon Park.

Rodríguez said he hoped the renovation was a sign of a new standard to come.

“Hopefully, in the next few years, we will see 21st century playgrounds for the children that live around this park,” remarked Rodríguez.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uuwpVs.