Renovation Celebration
Million dollar upgrade for Javits playground
Story and photos by Desiree Johnson
She might be a “Roller Coaster Grandma,” but Dr. Ruth Westheimer enjoys a few simpler thrills too.
The famed therapist and long-time Washington Heights resident, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday and the publication of a new book (check for the comic Roller Coaster Grandma), joined with local officials to mark the groundbreaking at the Jacob K. Javits Playground, which is slated for a complete $3.1 million reconstruction project.
Westheimer, who spent the morning at the Fort Tryon Park site, tweeted that she was “proud to share in the start of work on playground on 192nd Street, where my kids used to play.”
Among others who gathered to mark the occasion with Dr. Ruth on on Tues., July 17th were Assemblymember Al Taylor; Borough President Gale Brewer; Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, and members of the Fort Tryon Park Trust, the New York City Parks Department and Community Board 12 (CB 12).
“[The renovation] means everything to the families, particularly to kids,” said Brewer. “In our city, which is always lacking for public space, it’s incredibly important. The parks are lifesavers.”
The reconstructed site will include, among other facilities, a junior size basketball court, a half basketball court, adult fitness, pre-teen fitness, play areas for ages two years to twelve years with a spray shower and swings, and a landscaped natural area.
Other planned work includes new asphalt pavement, concrete pavement, concrete curbs, benches, steel fences and gates, pipe rail fence, benches, game tables, and picnic tables. New horticulture will include perennials, shrubs, small trees and shade trees will be planted. The site, as with all new facilities, will be ADA-compliant according to Federal ADA regulations.
“As a father of two daughters, I know how important it is to invest in our parks, [we know how they] bring the community together,” said Rodríguez, who spearheaded over $2 million in City Council funding for the renovation.
The playground, which last underwent an upgrade in 1990, was cited as a personal landmark by many.
“When my kids were in elementary school – they’re in their 20’s now – we thought that some of the equipment was starting to get a little bit tired and in need of updating,” laughed Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, who serves as CB12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee Chair. “This is fabulous, I’m so happy.”
“A new gateway into Fort Tryon Park” is how Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator and Fort Tryon Park Trust Executive Director, described the renovation.
“The community has been advocating for this renovation for a long time, well over a decade,” added Hoppa. “It’s going to be more of a community asset now.”
Residents weighed in on specific recommendations to the site at community meetings hosted by Rodríguez, CB 12 and the Parks Department.
“[Everyone] in this area made a big impact with their input,” said Rodríguez.
The facilities are intended to attract and accommodate visitors of all ages.
“It will [ultimately] have activities for all ages from zero to ninety,” remarked Brewer, whose office committed $600,000 in funding to the project. “And that’s what’s exciting. It’s big enough to do that and it will have every aspect of what a public space should be.”
The renovation, which is slated to be completed by July 2019, will require the playground’s closure. Alternative basketball and play facilities can be found at the Wallenberg Courts at 190th Street and Amsterdam Avenue as well at 186th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. Play spaces are found at other sites throughout Fort Tryon Park.
Rodríguez said he hoped the renovation was a sign of a new standard to come.
“Hopefully, in the next few years, we will see 21st century playgrounds for the children that live around this park,” remarked Rodríguez.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uuwpVs.
Celebración de renovación
Mejora de millones para el parque infantil Javits
Historia y fotos por Desiree Johnson
Ella podría ser una “Abuela Roller Coaster”, pero la Dra. Ruth Westheimer también disfruta de algunas emociones más simples.
La famosa terapeuta y antigua residente de Washington Heights, que recientemente celebró su cumpleaños 90 y la publicación de un nuevo libro (consulte la historieta Roller Coaster Grandma), se unió a las autoridades locales para celebrar la colocación de la primera piedra en el parque infantil Jacob K. Javits, que está programado para un proyecto de reconstrucción completo de $3.1 millones de dólares.
Westheimer, quien pasó la mañana en el sitio de Fort Tryon Park, tuiteó que estaba “orgullosa de compartir el comienzo del trabajo en el parque infantil sobre la calle 192, donde mis hijos jugaban”.
Entre otros quienes se reunieron para celebrar la ocasión con la Dra. Ruth el martes 17 de julio, estuvieron el asambleísta Al Taylor; la presidenta del condado Gale Brewer; el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, y miembros del Fideicomiso de Fort Tryon Park Trust, del Departamento de Parques de la ciudad de Nueva York y de la Junta Comunitaria 12 (CB 12, por sus siglas en inglés).
“[La renovación] significa todo para las familias, especialmente para los niños”, dijo Brewer. “En nuestra ciudad, que siempre carece de espacio público, es increíblemente importante. Los parques son salvavidas”.
El sitio reconstruido incluirá, entre otras instalaciones, una cancha de baloncesto tamaño junior, media cancha de básquetbol, gimnasio para adultos, gimnasio para preadolescentes, áreas de juego para niños de dos años a doce años con duchas y columpios en aerosol y un área natural con jardines .
Otros trabajos planificados incluyen pavimento asfáltico nuevo, pavimento de hormigón, bordillos de hormigón, bancos, vallas y verjas de acero, cercas de rieles de tuberías, bancos, mesas de juego y mesas de picnic. La nueva horticultura incluirá plantas perennes, arbustos, árboles pequeños y árboles de sombra serán plantados. El sitio, como todas las instalaciones nuevas, cumplirá con la ADA de acuerdo con las regulaciones federales.
“Como padre de dos hijas, sé lo importante que es invertir en nuestros parques, [sabemos cómo] unen a la comunidad”, dijo Rodríguez, quien encabezó más de $2 millones de dólares en fondos del Ayuntamiento para la renovación.
El parque infantil, que se sometió por última vez a una mejora en 1990, fue citado como un punto de referencia personal por muchos.
“Cuando mis hijos estaban en la escuela primaria, ahora tienen más de 20 años, pensamos que algunos de los equipos estaban empezando a cansarse y necesitaban una actualización”, se rio Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, quien se desempeña como presidenta del Comité de Parques y Asuntos Culturales de la CB12. “Esto es fabuloso, estoy muy feliz”.
“Una nueva entrada a Fort Tryon Park” es como Jennifer Hoppa, administradora de Parques del Norte de Manhattan y directora ejecutiva del Fideicomiso del Fort Tryon Park, describió la renovación.
“La comunidad ha estado abogando por esta renovación durante mucho tiempo, más de una década”, agregó Hoppa. “Va a ser más que un bien comunitario ahora”.
Los residentes opinaron con recomendaciones específicas para el sitio en las reuniones comunitarias organizadas por Rodríguez, la CB 12 y el Departamento de Parques.
“[Todos] en esta área tuvieron un gran impacto con su aporte”, dijo Rodríguez.
Las instalaciones están destinadas a atraer y dar cabida a visitantes de todas las edades.
“Tendrá [en última instancia] actividades para todas las edades de cero a noventa”, comentó Brewer, cuya oficina comprometió $600,000 dólares en fondos para el proyecto. “Y eso es lo emocionante. Es lo suficientemente grande como para hacer eso y tendrá todos los aspectos de lo que debería ser un espacio público”.
La renovación, que está programada para completarse en julio de 2019, requerirá el cierre del parque infantil. Las instalaciones alternativas de baloncesto y juegos se pueden encontrar en los Tribunales Wallenberg en la calle 190 y la avenida Ámsterdam, así como en la calle 186 y la avenida St. Nicholas. Los espacios de juego se encuentran en otros sitios de Fort Tryon Park.
Rodríguez dijo que espera que la renovación sea una señal de un nuevo estándar por venir.
“Afortunadamente, en los próximos años, veremos parques infantiles del siglo XXI para los niños que viven alrededor de aquí”, comentó Rodríguez.
Para obtener más información, visite https://bit.ly/2uuwpVs.