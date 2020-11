Reminders on Reform

Advocates call for accountability from new leadership

They’re not going anywhere.

After years of organizing and protesting the policies of the Trump administration, immigrant advocates say they’re ready to keep at it– even in the advent of different leadership.

While gathering in Battery Park on Mon., Nov. 9th to celebrate a Biden/Harris victory, advocates were also quick to remind the President-Elect of promises made to immigrants during the campaign.

They noted that immigrant communities and people of color helped Biden win key states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan while flipping formerly Republican states like Georgia.

Representatives of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) called on a Biden administration to prioritize a rollback of Trump’s executive orders that were harmful to immigrants and pursue a bold series of reforms to the country’s immigration system.

“This year, immigration was on the ballot — and it won a resounding victory. Millions of Americans firmly repudiated Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda at the polls with a record-breaking turnout from immigrants and people of color and a show of force not seen in previous elections,” said Murad Awawdeh and Rovika Rajkishun, Interim Co-Executive Directors of NYIC Action in a statement. “Here in New York, NYIC Action mobilized thousands of immigrant citizen New Yorkers — many of them first-time voters — to vote for Vice President Biden, Senator Harris and other Democratic Congressional and State candidates because they believe immigration is good for New York and good for America.”

“Now, as we get ready to swear in a Democratic administration, we remind Vice President Biden and Senator Harris of their promises: to rescind the Muslim Ban, reinstate and expand DACA and TPS programs, as just a starting point to rebuilding our immigration system from the ground up. And to ensure that our new leadership priorities immigrant communities, we are launching a $3 million campaign with one goal: to ensure every single member of Congress in New York, with New York Senator Chuck Schumer leading the way, works to win immigration reform that will bring the justice and freedom — not only from Trump’s racist policies, but from our failed immigration system that has been broken for decades,” Awawdeh added.

President-Elect Biden has promised to roll back several of Trump’s policies in the first 100 days of his presidency. Biden has indicated he will reverse the public charge rule, end refugee bans, support Dreamers and bring humanitarian aid to the border, among other actions.

“We supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but we will also hold them accountable for their commitments to our communities,” said State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz. “It is not enough to bring us to the status quo. We deserve immigration reform with a path to citizenship, an end to mass deportations and to children in cages.”

State Assemblymember Karines Reyes said immigrant communities delivered a victory to Biden and Harris.

“There was overwhelming turnout, numbers we haven’t seen in any other election,” she said. “We won’t let them forget and we will vote them out if they forget about our communities.”

“What we want to do is stop the bleeding,” remarked Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “Donald Trump represents bleeding.”

Williams called on the new administration to eliminate harmful practices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. “We’re demanding right now that Biden and Harris step up,” he said.

“When ICE grabbed me, I was taking my 6-year-old to school. I was not detained. I was jailed,” said immigrant Ahsan Ullah. “We are simply seeking a better future for our families. Our immigration status should not make us criminals. This election is a referendum for action.”

Activist Linda Sarsour, who organized in the state of Michigan with advocacy group Until Freedom, remarked, “It was black communities, it was brown communities… progressives for whom Joe Biden was not their first choice” who put Biden over the top.

“We have a lot of work to do. Under the Trump administration, we were a reactive movement. We fought to defend our communities,” she added. “But under a Biden administration, we are going to be a proactive community.”