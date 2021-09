Remembrances and reflections

9/11 memorial event to be hosted at Fort Tryon Park

A memorial event to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will be held in Fort Tryon Park this coming Saturday.

The memorial will be held on the Cloisters Lawn between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sat., September 11.

Hosted by the Fort Tryon Park Trust Conservancy in conjunction with the FDNY, NYPD, Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, Uptown Stories and other partners, the event is open to all members of the community.

Uptown Community Church pastor Reyn Cabinte will provide an ecumenical blessing.

In addition to reflections, the program will feature student poetry readings, vocal performances and a collaborative art project led by uptown artist Marta Blair, who will create a temporary art installation using colored tape designs on the park’s walkways.

“This piece is a combination of presence, emptiness, and rebirth,” said Blair. “These three words in silence, whatever they mean for each of us.”

The general public is invited to participate in making the collective art piece, which will remain on display until late September.

“The Fort Tryon Park Trust recognizes the essential role the park serves as a place for solace, solidarity and inspiration,” said Jeff Bauml, Chair of Fort Tryon Park Trust. “Our hope for the 20th anniversary memorial event is to remember the tragic losses of 9/11, salute the sacrifices of frontline workers, and be inspired by the strength of our diverse and creative community.”

