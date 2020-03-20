Remedy by Reyes

How this RN (and NYS Assemblymember) copes v. coronavirus

By Gregg McQueen and Debralee Santos

Staying indoors is proving painful for Karines Reyes.

It’s not the digital classroom that is taxing the mother of two young boys.

And her patience is not being tested by hours of video conferencing.

Instead, the sting of self-quarantine is in keeping the registered nurse – and member of the New York State Assembly – from returning to the frontlines at Montefiore Medical Center’s Weiler Hospital.

“It’s very difficult for me to not be able to help,” said the oncology nurse. “My fellow nurses are strained.”

Reyes is currently in quarantine after an Assembly colleague tested positive for coronavirus.

Reyes’ seatmate in the Assembly Chamber, Suffolk County legislator Kimberly Jean-Pierre, tested positive on Thurs., Mar. 19.

“The last time I sat next to her was on March 11,” Reyes said. “Because there’s a 14-day incubation period, I’m self-quarantining until March 25.”

Jean-Pierre is currently not showing symptoms but she received a coronavirus test after her husband became symptomatic, Reyes said. Members were told of the positive test result on Thursday. Jean-Pierre is the third member of the Assembly to test positive.

“I currently have no symptoms, but I’m being safe,” said Reyes.

She is taking her cues from the ABC’s, which stand for Airway, Breathing and Circulation, the basic steps used in medically assessing the needs of someone in distress.

“This is exactly what this virus attacks, those key points,” said Reyes. “People don’t understand how quickly a virus like this moves. It’s very serious.”

Still, the self-quarantine could not have come at a more frustrating time.

Reyes had already made arrangements to return to work to aid patients – and her colleagues stretched to the limits by the crisis.

“We’ve already worked through a staffing shortage for years. This is exacerbating the staffing problem.”

Those concerns about the overtaxed healthcare workforce are shared by authorities.

It is estimated that the state could need over 110,000 hospital beds – more than twice the number it currently has. In response, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have both called on retired medical professionals to sign up to be on call.

Reyes says the problem would worsen as the number of COVID-19 patients in New York State, now the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., grows.

“As this go on, things will get worse. The longer this goes on, the more care providers will get sick or need to quarantine,” she said.

In addition to staffing issues, Reyes said that local nurses are coping with a lack of personal protective equipment (known as PPE).

“There’s a lack of masks, lack of gloves,” Reyes stated. “Healthcare providers are being asked to reuse a lot of things, which is against infectious disease guidelines. There has been a loosening of these infectious disease rules during this crisis, and that’s terrible.”

She said the Trump administration must act quickly to provide more vital equipment such as masks and respirators. “We’re looking for leadership from federal government, but we’re not seeing that,” Reyes remarked.

Reyes and other state legislators were back in session on Wednesday after Governor Andrew Cuomo temporarily shut down the Capitol building in Albany for a thorough cleaning.

However, it was far from business as usual.

Reyes described a unique scene in the Capitol building, as procedures for the session were very different due to COVID-19.

“We were all very spread out. They were limiting number of people in chambers to 30, including staffers,” she said.

“If you wanted to debate a bill, you would let a committee member know and then you could go into the chambers,” she said.

The Assembly voted on two bills on Thursday – one providing paid sick leave for individuals quarantined due to coronavirus and another on ballot access.

Instead of meeting in small conference rooms as is the norm, Reyes said members discussed the bills in a larger hearing room. “They let us in [by] shifts, in smaller groups,” she said. “When we were done, the next group would come in.”

Though Jean-Pierre was present at Wednesday’s session, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that the social distancing measures employed in the Capitol likely kept Jean-Pierre from having intimate contact with others.

“Based on the protocols we put in place, we believe she did not come into close contact with anyone including her staff in Albany,” wrote Heastie. “I have ordered a deep cleaning of her offices in addition to the regular cleaning of the Assembly chamber and any other areas she may have visited in order to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Reyes said the state will need to come up with legislative packages to help New Yorkers cope with the fallout from COVID-19.

“There’s going to be a loss of mom-and-pop businesses, store closures. We need to do something that will provide them support, as well as workers in the state,” she said. “Also, there should be a moratorium on loan payments or mortgage payments for small businesses.”

“Our priority has to be to make sure that families that are hurting will get some relief,” she emphasized.

To that end, she warned that Governor Cuomo’s proposed cuts to Medicaid funding would be problematic to vulnerable populations needing care.

“This is not the time to be cutting healthcare – the looming cuts to our safety net hospitals are not a good thing,” she said. “There are people who will have long-term care needs after this and we need to prepare for that. We really need to look at this budget differently.”

By Friday, Gov. Cuomo had announced that the New York would move to a state of PAUSE, announcing far more restrictive measures statewide to battle the virus spread as the number of confirmed cases in New York State spiked past 7,100 – nearly half all the confirmed cases in the United States.

Reyes agreed with Cuomo’s forceful response.

“PAUSE is the right move, particularly because those who are asymptomatic don’t fully realize the impact they can have as they move around,” she said. “[Cuomo] is handling this emergency with the severity and swiftness we medical officials wanted him to act with. He has heeded the warnings.”

Reyes is priming herself for another set of difficult conversations – when hard questions will come from her two young sons, who have long understood that “Mami” is often in the maelstrom.

Though they haven’t yet asked about the coronavirus pandemic directly, they are aware that people are getting sick, and some are dying.

Reyes noted that her boys are long familiar with the preventive measures being urged today.

“To them, it’s just the regular protocols,” she said. “They have always been very cautious. My oldest always says, ‘I know, I know, I washed my hands.’”

But she understands that as their academic schedules and social structures continue to shift, her sons will have more pointed questions – and she anticipates no easy answers.

“The world is going to be very different,” she said. “Everything is going to change for all of us.”

Still, her children provide propulsion forward, a reason to force change.

“I kiss my babies [every day], and they know they mean everything to me. I work to leave them with a world that is better than I found it.”

And provided she remains virus-free, Reyes will be back in her scrubs at the end of her quarantine period.

“It’s my responsibility,” she explained. “As a nurse, I have to answer that call. I knew that when I graduated from school.”

It is not a new role, as she has worked on the frontline of other serious crises, including in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and during the city’s 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“I make the difficult decision to leave my family and put myself in these tough spots,” said Reyes. “This is what I do.”

Quarantine, al estilo Karines

Our interview found Karines Reyes in quarantine – and cooking.

The public servant was busy whipping a “very large dinner” not just for her but for a few older residents in her building who were homebound. Stirring up sofrito from scratch, Reyes was whiling away the time with meal prep. This evening, it was baked chicken and arroz con gandules.

Beyond cooking abundant meals, here are a few other pro tips on surviving isolation:

Yes, this nurse does Netflix. She’s finished The Last O.G. series with Tiffany Hadish and Tracy Morgan for laughs and has sought distraction in disaster fare in the films Pandemic and “We had to!”

Reyes is busying herself with good reads, including one gift from a constituent: Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity by Jeffrey S. Gurock. “I am really looking forward to getting lost in the stories.” Published in October 2019, the author, also a professor of Jewish history at Yeshiva University, focuses on eight decades of history of Parkchester, known as “the city within the city.”

There will be dancing, always and forever, in the living room. The constant toss-up is between bachata and salsa, though El Caballero de la Salsa – a.k.a. Gilberto Santa Rosa – usually wins out. “He is our absolute favorite. We cannot wait to see him whenever the time comes for a new concert.” ¡Caminalo!

Communication is key. Like every one working from home, Reyes tends to the business at hand with constant calls and emails to and from fellow Assemblymembers, staff and constituents. “This is a different world, and I appreciate that everyone has been very accessible. We’re all working together.”