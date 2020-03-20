- English
- Español
Remedy by Reyes
How this RN (and NYS Assemblymember) copes v. coronavirus
By Gregg McQueen and Debralee Santos
Staying indoors is proving painful for Karines Reyes.
It’s not the digital classroom that is taxing the mother of two young boys.
And her patience is not being tested by hours of video conferencing.
Instead, the sting of self-quarantine is in keeping the registered nurse – and member of the New York State Assembly – from returning to the frontlines at Montefiore Medical Center’s Weiler Hospital.
“It’s very difficult for me to not be able to help,” said the oncology nurse. “My fellow nurses are strained.”
Reyes is currently in quarantine after an Assembly colleague tested positive for coronavirus.
Reyes’ seatmate in the Assembly Chamber, Suffolk County legislator Kimberly Jean-Pierre, tested positive on Thurs., Mar. 19.
“The last time I sat next to her was on March 11,” Reyes said. “Because there’s a 14-day incubation period, I’m self-quarantining until March 25.”
Jean-Pierre is currently not showing symptoms but she received a coronavirus test after her husband became symptomatic, Reyes said. Members were told of the positive test result on Thursday. Jean-Pierre is the third member of the Assembly to test positive.
“I currently have no symptoms, but I’m being safe,” said Reyes.
She is taking her cues from the ABC’s, which stand for Airway, Breathing and Circulation, the basic steps used in medically assessing the needs of someone in distress.
“This is exactly what this virus attacks, those key points,” said Reyes. “People don’t understand how quickly a virus like this moves. It’s very serious.”
Still, the self-quarantine could not have come at a more frustrating time.
Reyes had already made arrangements to return to work to aid patients – and her colleagues stretched to the limits by the crisis.
“We’ve already worked through a staffing shortage for years. This is exacerbating the staffing problem.”
Those concerns about the overtaxed healthcare workforce are shared by authorities.
It is estimated that the state could need over 110,000 hospital beds – more than twice the number it currently has. In response, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have both called on retired medical professionals to sign up to be on call.
Reyes says the problem would worsen as the number of COVID-19 patients in New York State, now the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., grows.
“As this go on, things will get worse. The longer this goes on, the more care providers will get sick or need to quarantine,” she said.
In addition to staffing issues, Reyes said that local nurses are coping with a lack of personal protective equipment (known as PPE).
“There’s a lack of masks, lack of gloves,” Reyes stated. “Healthcare providers are being asked to reuse a lot of things, which is against infectious disease guidelines. There has been a loosening of these infectious disease rules during this crisis, and that’s terrible.”
She said the Trump administration must act quickly to provide more vital equipment such as masks and respirators. “We’re looking for leadership from federal government, but we’re not seeing that,” Reyes remarked.
Reyes and other state legislators were back in session on Wednesday after Governor Andrew Cuomo temporarily shut down the Capitol building in Albany for a thorough cleaning.
However, it was far from business as usual.
Reyes described a unique scene in the Capitol building, as procedures for the session were very different due to COVID-19.
“We were all very spread out. They were limiting number of people in chambers to 30, including staffers,” she said.
“If you wanted to debate a bill, you would let a committee member know and then you could go into the chambers,” she said.
The Assembly voted on two bills on Thursday – one providing paid sick leave for individuals quarantined due to coronavirus and another on ballot access.
Instead of meeting in small conference rooms as is the norm, Reyes said members discussed the bills in a larger hearing room. “They let us in [by] shifts, in smaller groups,” she said. “When we were done, the next group would come in.”
Though Jean-Pierre was present at Wednesday’s session, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that the social distancing measures employed in the Capitol likely kept Jean-Pierre from having intimate contact with others.
“Based on the protocols we put in place, we believe she did not come into close contact with anyone including her staff in Albany,” wrote Heastie. “I have ordered a deep cleaning of her offices in addition to the regular cleaning of the Assembly chamber and any other areas she may have visited in order to ensure the safety of everyone.”
Reyes said the state will need to come up with legislative packages to help New Yorkers cope with the fallout from COVID-19.
“There’s going to be a loss of mom-and-pop businesses, store closures. We need to do something that will provide them support, as well as workers in the state,” she said. “Also, there should be a moratorium on loan payments or mortgage payments for small businesses.”
“Our priority has to be to make sure that families that are hurting will get some relief,” she emphasized.
To that end, she warned that Governor Cuomo’s proposed cuts to Medicaid funding would be problematic to vulnerable populations needing care.
“This is not the time to be cutting healthcare – the looming cuts to our safety net hospitals are not a good thing,” she said. “There are people who will have long-term care needs after this and we need to prepare for that. We really need to look at this budget differently.”
By Friday, Gov. Cuomo had announced that the New York would move to a state of PAUSE, announcing far more restrictive measures statewide to battle the virus spread as the number of confirmed cases in New York State spiked past 7,100 – nearly half all the confirmed cases in the United States.
Reyes agreed with Cuomo’s forceful response.
“PAUSE is the right move, particularly because those who are asymptomatic don’t fully realize the impact they can have as they move around,” she said. “[Cuomo] is handling this emergency with the severity and swiftness we medical officials wanted him to act with. He has heeded the warnings.”
Reyes is priming herself for another set of difficult conversations – when hard questions will come from her two young sons, who have long understood that “Mami” is often in the maelstrom.
Though they haven’t yet asked about the coronavirus pandemic directly, they are aware that people are getting sick, and some are dying.
Reyes noted that her boys are long familiar with the preventive measures being urged today.
“To them, it’s just the regular protocols,” she said. “They have always been very cautious. My oldest always says, ‘I know, I know, I washed my hands.’”
But she understands that as their academic schedules and social structures continue to shift, her sons will have more pointed questions – and she anticipates no easy answers.
“The world is going to be very different,” she said. “Everything is going to change for all of us.”
Still, her children provide propulsion forward, a reason to force change.
“I kiss my babies [every day], and they know they mean everything to me. I work to leave them with a world that is better than I found it.”
And provided she remains virus-free, Reyes will be back in her scrubs at the end of her quarantine period.
“It’s my responsibility,” she explained. “As a nurse, I have to answer that call. I knew that when I graduated from school.”
It is not a new role, as she has worked on the frontline of other serious crises, including in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and during the city’s 2014 Ebola outbreak.
“I make the difficult decision to leave my family and put myself in these tough spots,” said Reyes. “This is what I do.”
Quarantine, al estilo Karines
Our interview found Karines Reyes in quarantine – and cooking.
The public servant was busy whipping a “very large dinner” not just for her but for a few older residents in her building who were homebound. Stirring up sofrito from scratch, Reyes was whiling away the time with meal prep. This evening, it was baked chicken and arroz con gandules.
Beyond cooking abundant meals, here are a few other pro tips on surviving isolation:
- Yes, this nurse does Netflix. She’s finished The Last O.G. series with Tiffany Hadish and Tracy Morgan for laughs and has sought distraction in disaster fare in the films Pandemic and “We had to!”
- Reyes is busying herself with good reads, including one gift from a constituent: Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity by Jeffrey S. Gurock. “I am really looking forward to getting lost in the stories.” Published in October 2019, the author, also a professor of Jewish history at Yeshiva University, focuses on eight decades of history of Parkchester, known as “the city within the city.”
- There will be dancing, always and forever, in the living room. The constant toss-up is between bachata and salsa, though El Caballero de la Salsa – a.k.a. Gilberto Santa Rosa – usually wins out. “He is our absolute favorite. We cannot wait to see him whenever the time comes for a new concert.” ¡Caminalo!
- Communication is key. Like every one working from home, Reyes tends to the business at hand with constant calls and emails to and from fellow Assemblymembers, staff and constituents. “This is a different world, and I appreciate that everyone has been very accessible. We’re all working together.”
- Perspective. It is wave after wave of unsettling news, and circumstances seem to only worsen from moment to moment. Reyes says she looks to remember lessons learned from other watershed points in her life. “Take it one day a time.”
El remedio de Reyes
Cómo esta enfermera (y miembro de la Asamblea del Nueva York) hace frente al coronavirus
Por Gregg McQueen y Debralee Santos
Mantenerse en casa está siendo doloroso para Karines Reyes.
No es el aula digital lo que es difícil para la madre de dos niños pequeños.
Y su paciencia no está siendo puesta a prueba por horas de videoconferencia.
En cambio, el aguijón de la auto-cuarentena está evitando que la enfermera registrada, y miembro de la Asamblea del estado de Nueva York, regrese a la primera línea del Hospital Weiler del Centro Médico Montefiore.
“Es muy difícil para mí no poder ayudar”, dijo la enfermera de oncología. “Mis compañeras enfermeras están agotadas”.
Reyes se encuentra actualmente en cuarentena después de que una colega de la Asamblea diera positivo para coronavirus.
La compañera de asiento de Reyes en la Cámara, la legisladora del condado de Suffolk, Kimberly Jean-Pierre, dio positivo el jueves 19 de marzo.
“La última vez que me senté a su lado fue el 11 de marzo”, dijo Reyes. “Debido a que hay un período de incubación de 14 días, estoy en cuarentena hasta el 25 de marzo”.
Jean-Pierre actualmente no presenta síntomas, pero recibió una prueba de coronavirus después de que su esposo se volvió sintomático, dijo Reyes. Los miembros fueron informados del resultado positivo de la prueba el jueves. Jean-Pierre es el tercer miembro de la Asamblea que resulta positivo.
“Actualmente no tengo síntomas, pero estoy siendo cuidadosa”, dijo Reyes.
Ella está siguiendo las señales del ABC, siglas en inglés para vía aérea, respiración y circulación, los pasos básicos utilizados para evaluar médicamente las necesidades de alguien en emergencia.
“Esto es exactamente lo que este virus ataca, esos puntos clave”, dijo Reyes. “Las personas no entienden qué tan rápido se mueve un virus como este. Es muy serio”.
Aun así, la auto cuarentena no podría haber llegado en un momento más frustrante.
Reyes ya había hecho arreglos para regresar al trabajo para ayudar a los pacientes, y sus colegas han llegado al límites debido a la crisis.
“Hemos trabajado con escasez de personal durante años. Esto está exacerbando el problema de personal”.
Las autoridades comparten estas preocupaciones sobre la fuerza laboral de atención médica sobre exigida.
Se estima que el estado podría necesitar más de 110,000 camas de hospital, más del doble del número que tiene actualmente. En respuesta, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo y el alcalde Bill de Blasio han pedido a los profesionales médicos retirados inscribirse para estar de guardia.
Reyes dice que el problema podría empeorar a medida que aumente el número de pacientes con COVID-19 en el estado de Nueva York, ahora el epicentro de la crisis en los Estados Unidos.
“Mientras esto continúe, las cosas empeorarán. Mientras más dure esto, más proveedores de atención se enfermarán o necesitarán ser puestos en cuarentena”, dijo.
Además de los problemas de personal, Reyes dijo que las enfermeras locales están lidiando con la falta de equipo de protección personal (PPE, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Hacen falta mascarillas, hacen falta guantes”, dijo Reyes. “Se les pide a los proveedores de atención médica reutilizar muchas cosas, lo que va en contra de las pautas para las enfermedades infecciosas. Se han relajado las reglas para las enfermedades infecciosas durante esta crisis, y eso es terrible”.
Dijo que la administración Trump debe actuar rápidamente para proporcionar más equipos vitales, como mascarillas y respiradores. “Estamos buscando liderazgo del gobierno federal, pero no lo estamos viendo”, comentó.
Ella y otros legisladores estatales volvieron a la sesión el miércoles después de que el gobernador Andrew Cuomo cerrara temporalmente el edificio del Capitolio en Albany para una limpieza a fondo.
Sin embargo, estaba lejos de ser lo de costumbre.
Reyes describió una escena única en el edificio del Capitolio, ya que los procedimientos para la sesión fueron muy diferentes debido al COVID-19.
“Estábamos todos muy dispersos. Estaban limitando el número de personas en las cámaras a 30, incluyendo al personal”, dijo.
“Si querías debatir un proyecto de ley, debías informar a un miembro del comité y luego podías entrar en las cámaras”, dijo.
La Asamblea votó dos proyectos de ley el jueves: uno proporciona licencia remunerada por enfermedad para los individuos en cuarentena debido al coronavirus y otro respecto al acceso a las votaciones.
En lugar de reunirse en pequeñas salas de conferencias como es la norma, Reyes dijo que los miembros discutieron los proyectos de ley en una sala de audiencias más grande. “Nos dejaron entrar [por] turnos, en grupos más pequeños”, dijo. “Cuando terminábamos, el siguiente grupo entraba”.
Aunque Jean-Pierre estuvo presente en la sesión del miércoles, el presidente de la Asamblea, Carl Heastie, dijo en un comunicado que las medidas de distanciamiento social empleadas en el Capitolio probablemente evitaron que Jean-Pierre tuviera contacto íntimo con otros.
“Con base en los protocolos que implementamos, creemos que ella no tuvo contacto cercano con nadie, incluido su personal en Albany”, escribió Heastie. “He ordenado una limpieza profunda de sus oficinas además de la limpieza regular de la cámara de la Asamblea, y cualquier otra área que ella haya visitado, para garantizar la seguridad de todos”.
Reyes dijo que el estado necesitará elaborar paquetes legislativos para ayudar a los neoyorquinos a hacer frente a las consecuencias del COVID-19.
“Habrá una pérdida de negocios familiares y cierres de tiendas. Necesitamos hacer algo que les brinde apoyo, así como a los trabajadores del estado”, comentó. “Además, debería haber una moratoria en los pagos de préstamos o pagos de hipotecas para los pequeños negocios”.
“Nuestra prioridad debe ser asegurarnos de que las familias que están sufriendo reciban un poco de alivio”, enfatizó.
Con ese fin, advirtió que los recortes propuestos por el gobernador Cuomo a los fondos de Medicaid serían problemáticos para las poblaciones vulnerables que necesitan atención.
“Este no es el momento para recortar la atención médica: los recortes inminentes en nuestros hospitales de redes de seguridad no son algo bueno”, dijo. “Hay personas que tendrán necesidades de atención a largo plazo después de esto y tenemos que prepararnos para ello. Realmente necesitamos ver este presupuesto de manera diferente”.
Para el viernes, el gobernador Cuomo había anunciado que Nueva York se mudaría a un estado de PAUSA, anunciando medidas mucho más restrictivas en todo el estado para combatir la propagación del virus a medida que el número de casos confirmados en el estado de Nueva York aumentó a más de 7,100, casi la mitad de los casos confirmados en los Estados Unidos.
Reyes estuvo de acuerdo con la contundente respuesta de Cuomo.
“PAUSA es el movimiento correcto, particularmente porque quienes no tienen síntomas no se dan cuenta del impacto que pueden tener mientras se mueven”, dijo. “[Cuomo] está manejando esta emergencia con la severidad y rapidez con la que los funcionarios médicos queríamos que él actuara. Ha prestado atención a las advertencias”.
Reyes se está preparando para otra serie de duras conversaciones, cuando las preguntas difíciles salgan de sus dos hijos pequeños, quienes han entendido que “mami” está a menudo en la vorágine.
Si bien aún no han preguntado sobre la pandemia del coronavirus directamente, son conscientes de que las personas se están enfermando y algunas están muriendo.
Reyes señaló que sus chicos están familiarizados con las medidas preventivas que se recomiendan hoy.
“Para ellos, son solo los protocolos regulares”, dijo. “Siempre han sido muy cautelosos. Mi hijo mayor siempre dice: lo sé, lo sé, me lavé las manos”.
Pero entiende que a medida que sus horarios académicos y estructuras sociales continúen cambiando, sus hijos tendrán preguntas más directas, y no anticipa respuestas fáciles.
“El mundo va a ser muy diferente”, dijo. “Todo va a cambiar para todos nosotros”.
Aun así, sus hijos le proporcionan impulso, una razón para forzar el cambio.
“Beso a mis bebés [todos los días] y saben que significan todo para mí. Trabajo para dejarles un mundo mejor al que yo encontré”.
Y siempre y cuando permanezca libre del virus, Reyes volverá a estar en su uniforme al final de su período de cuarentena.
“Es mi responsabilidad”, explicó. “Como enfermera, tengo que responder ese llamado. Lo sabía cuando me gradué de la escuela”.
No es un papel nuevo, ya que ha trabajado en la primera línea de otras crisis graves, incluso en Haití, después del terremoto de 2010, y durante el brote de ébola de la ciudad en 2014.
“Tomé la difícil decisión de dejar a mi familia y ponerme en estos lugares difíciles”, dijo Reyes. “Esto es lo que hago”.
Cuarentena, al estilo Karines
Nuestra entrevista encontró a Karines Reyes en cuarentena y cocinando.
La servidora pública estaba ocupada preparando una “gran cena” no solo para ella, sino también para algunos residentes mayores en su edificio confinados en su hogar. Mientras revolvía el sofrito desde cero, Reyes pasaba el tiempo preparando la comida. Esta noche, fue pollo al horno y arroz con gandules.
Más allá de cocinar comidas abundantes, aquí hay algunos otros consejos profesionales para sobrevivir al aislamiento:
- Sí, esta enfermera ve Netflix. Ha terminado la serie The Last O.G.con Tiffany Hadish y Tracy Morgan para reír, y ha buscado distraerse con su dosis de desastre con las películas Pandemic y Outbreak. “¡Teníamos que hacerlo!”.
- Reyes está ocupada con buenas lecturas, incluyendo un regalo de un elector: Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity de Jeffrey S. Gurock. “Tengo muchas ganas de perderme en las historias”. Publicado en octubre de 2019, el autor, también profesor de historia judía en la Universidad Yeshiva, se centra en ocho décadas de historia de Parkchester, conocida como “la ciudad dentro de la ciudad”.
- Habrá baile, siempre y por siempre, en la sala de estar. El constante cara o cruz es entre la bachata y la salsa, aunque El Caballero de la Salsa, también conocido como Gilberto Santa Rosa, generalmente gana. “Él es nuestro favorito absoluto. Estamos ansiosos por verlo cuando llegue el momento de un nuevo concierto”. ¡Camínalo!
- La comunicación es clave. Al igual que todos los que trabajan desde casa, Reyes atiende el negocio con constantes llamadas y correos electrónicos para y de los compañeros asambleístas, el personal y los electores. “Este es un mundo diferente, y agradezco que todos han sido muy accesibles. Todos estamos trabajando juntos”.
- Perspectiva. Es una ola tras otra de noticias inquietantes, y las circunstancias parecen empeorar de un momento a otro. Reyes dice que busca recordar las lecciones aprendidas de otros momentos cruciales en su vida. “Tomarlo un día a la vez”.