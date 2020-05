Relief in Release

By Gregg McQueen and Debralee Santos

Overlooking Highbridge Park, the building is an unassuming structure tucked into a quiet, leafy intersection on Edgecombe Avenue.

It once served as the 100-bed Mother Cabrini Memorial Hospital, one of the numerous facilities founded in the name of the patron saint of immigrants and operated by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart.

The site now serves as a minimum security correctional facility aimed at providing a second chance in the form of constructive re-entry programs to parolees and parole violators.

But advocates who gathered outside its doors recently said the state is essentially condemning residents housed there to needless health risks, and possibly death, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Faith leaders, criminal justice reformers and elected officials rallied outside of the Edgecombe Residential Treatment Facility (ERTF) in Washington Heights on Tues., May 12th to demand the release of incarcerated individuals amid the crisis.

Declaring that those in correctional facilities with congregate housing such as ERTF are at extreme risk of contracting the virus, they called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to grant clemency to prisoners who are elderly or medically vulnerable, within one year of their release, or held due to technical parole violations.

Most residents incarcerated at ERTF have less than one year on their sentences, and nearly one-quarter are held exclusively for technical parole violations. Technical violations are not new offenses but occur when a parolee essentially commits an infraction such as visiting a relative out of state without permission or misses a meeting, leading to reincarceration.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) oversees New York’s parole system and 52 state prisons and facilities, including ERTF. The system supervises 43,000 incarcerated individuals and employs approximately 29,000 people. To date, 15 people in New York’s prison system have died from COVID-19.

“It’s unacceptable to have deaths behind bars,” said Katie Schaffer, Director of Organizing and Advocacy of the Center for Community Alternatives.

The legal group focuses on community-based alternatives to incarceration. She noted that only one percent of those incarcerated in New York State — and no inmates at Edgecombe — have been tested for COVID 19.

“Governor Cuomo must take action to prevent more deaths,” argued Schaffer.

Advocates note that New York State has the sixth highest number in the U.S. of total deaths behind bars from COVID-19.

“All of us have a right to live, and we must take care of people who are incarcerated as soon as possible,” said Rev. Kevin Vanderhook of Riverside Church, located in nearby Morningside Heights. “We believe that this is a moral imperative.”

The ERTF correctional site is a minimum-security facility where the average stay is 45 days for female and male residents 18 years of age and older. It is used for general confinement and as a residential treatment site, offering substance abuse treatment, work-release and education programs.

Its primary objective is to afford a diversion and a re-entry program for parolees and parole violators.

Its residential quarters are also the kind of congregate housing that has proven fertile ground for the rampant spread of the virus.

An audit conducted on June 5, 2018 by the American Correctional Society, an independent watchdog group focused on the prevention of sexual assault in prison, described the close living quarters and common meeting areas.

“Housing units at ERTF consists of multiple occupancy rooms,” wrote Department of Justice-certified auditor Wynnie R. Testamark. “Male residents are housed on the east and the female residents, on the west of the facility. ERTF design capacity is 183. Residents are housed in dormitory style housing units. Lockers are provided for residents to secure their personal property. Each unit has its own toilet, shower, and washbasin area. Each unit also has a day room where residents can watch TV or pursue other recreational activities.”

Consistent access to soap, water and other hygiene implements can be limited, and social distancing in confined settings is difficult.

Another concern is the risk posed to residents by contact with staff.

While family reunions and facility visits by loved ones were suspended statewide through May 15th, 135 staff members employed by the facility have daily or near-daily contact with the residents.

“It’s putting so many people at risk when you have people coming in and out on a constant basis,” said Rev. Vanderhook.

In a statement posted online, DOCCS said it was strictly adhering to the state’s public health protocols and ramping up distribution of personal protective equipment such as face coverings and hand sanitizers at all sites.

“Our focus is ensuring that the hardworking men and women of this Department, as well as our incarcerated and formerly incarcerated populations, are healthy and safe. Just as we have successfully managed infectious outbreaks in the past, we have emergency protocols in place and have proactively made adjustments in our facilities and community supervision offices in an attempt to limit any outbreaks,” read the statement.

It has been reported that there are approximately 6,000 COVID-19 positive cases among staff in state prisons.

While Cuomo has released up to 1,100 individuals who were incarcerated due to technical violations, the decision pertained to local jails and not state-run prisons.

During the socially distant protest, Schaffer read comments from a woman named Stephanie who was recently incarcerated at ERTF.

“You are put on top of each other. I had up to five [bunkmates], depending on the day of the week,” Stephanie wrote. “There is no way to social distance and everyone inside is scared.”

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said the state needs to do more to protect the incarcerated during the pandemic.

“I represent this community,” she said. “Racial injustice ravaged this community that I grew up in. We say that we stand against the death penalty, but we’re sentencing people to death right now.”

“We cannot claim we are the most progressive state in the nation if we do not do right by our most vulnerable.”