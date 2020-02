Reinforcing RTC

New bills would strengthen tenant legal assistance

By Gregg McQueen

Sonya Mitchell’s landlord was looking to evict her.

The Bronx resident had been withholding rent due to a lack of needed repairs in her apartment.

After seeking help from community-based organizations, Mitchell took the matter – and her landlord – to court.

“I said to my landlord, ‘I owe you $7,000 but you owe me heat, hot water and no mold,” she remarked. “I paid the money, but the landlord was forced to repair my apartment.”

Mitchell is not alone.

She and fellow tenants in need have been afforded legal representation in housing court since the city passed its landmark Right to Counsel (RTC) law in 2017.

During that time, the number of tenants using attorneys in housing court has risen from 2 percent to 62 percent in zip codes eligible for RTC, city lawmakers said at a City Hall rally on February 24, while apartment evictions have dropped by 29 percent during that same period.

“When you equip a family with a lawyer in housing court, you can save that family from eviction,” said City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson.

The RTC law provides renters with incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty line – or $50,200 annually for a family of four – with free legal representation when facing an eviction.

Gibson and fellow Councilmember Mark Levine, the lawmakers who sponsored the original RTC legislation, have introduced two new bills designed to bolster the current regulations.

One bill would increase the income eligibility threshold for the program from 200 percent of the federal poverty level to 400 percent, while another bill would expand the law outside of the city’s housing court system and also cover appeals.

Though the majority of tenants in housing court are eligible for the right to counsel under the current 200 percent threshold, a single New Yorker earning a $15 hourly minimum wage is not.

“We believe that if we change the threshold, we will capture thousands of families in New York City who are working poor today and in need of legal representation,” Gibson said.

The new bills would also require the city to work more closely with community-based organizations to perform outreach related to RTC.

While the current law guarantees tenants an attorney for the entirety of their case, it does not cover appeals, which landlords are filing more frequently because they are losing more housing court cases to their tenants, Levine said.

“[They] know the law doesn’t cover on appeal, and they are gaming the system to get to the appeals stage so that tenants are vulnerable again,” he said.

“We have dastardly landlords,” he added. “They are cornering tenants before they’ve met with their attorney, pressuring them, intimidating them into signing unfavorable stipulation agreements.”

The passage of RTC made New York City the first jurisdiction in the country to guarantee legal representation to tenants in housing court. Cities such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and Newark, NJ have since implemented similar programs.

Bill Whalen, head of union DC 37’s Municipal Employees Legal Services Plan, said his union has provided members with free legal services for the past 43 years.

“We know the value of giving lawyers to working people,” remarked Whalen, who said that landlords have “weaponized” housing court as a means to get tenants out of their apartment.

Prior to the passage of RTC, 90 percent of landlords had attorney representation in housing court, while only 10 percent of tenants used lawyers, Councilmembers said.

“For far too long, the scales of justice in housing court were not balanced,” stated Gibson. “Families are in their homes because of Right to Counsel.”

Beth Finkel, New York State Director for the AARP, said that low-income and elderly residents faced the greatest eviction risk.

“It’s not right that in gentrifying neighborhoods in the Bronx there are over 30,000 older, low-income residents that are at risk for displacement,” said Finkel. “In Brooklyn, that number is over 40,000. That is just not right and that’s why we need Right to Counsel extended here in New York.”

According to the Mayor’s Office, in eviction cases where tenants have been represented by city-provided counsel, over 84 percent have been able to keep their apartments.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city has increased funding for legal assistance for tenants facing eviction and harassment from $6 million in Fiscal Year 2013 to over $128 million in Fiscal Year 2020, and is expected to reach $166 million by 2022.

“If we’re going to save our city, we must do everything we can to help people stay in the homes they love,” de Blasio said in a statement.

Bronx resident Elizabeth Thompson accused her landlord of also withholding repairs in an effort to drive her out – as Sonya Mitchell’s is alleged to have done.

“They want my apartment. It’s sad,” she said.

“We’re constantly put in a system where nobody is helping us out,” Thompson added. “With these laws, we’ll be safe.”