Reform Rollback

By Sherry Mazzocchi

As Albany rolls back its progressive bail reform law, advocates say a pandemic is not the time to keep more people in crowded jails.

Hoping Governor Cuomo will invoke last-minute emergency powers to stop the rollback, effective July 2, Marvin Mayfield said the initial bail reforms eliminated half of the people held in jails during the pretrial period.

“The only reason they were held—it’s not because they were deemed dangerous—but simply because they couldn’t afford to pay bail,” said Mayfield, Statewide Organizer at Center for Community Alternatives. “This is nothing short of devastating for black and brown communities who have been the target of mass criminalization and state violence.”

According to reports by the Legal Aid Society, more than 1,700 people in custody and employees of New York City jails tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 3,000 exposed to the highly contagious disease. New York City jails are not designed for social distancing nor is cleanliness a high priority.

“Soap is a hot commodity,” said Mayfield, who said soap rations typically run out before it is replaced.

In 1988, at age 22, Mayfield was accused of burglary, which he said he did not commit. During his time at Rikers Island, he was assaulted by both staff and other inmates. “Eleven months of hell,” he said.

After almost a year at Rikers Island, he was offered a plea deal, which he said he accepted in order to go home.

The bail reforms enacted by Albany were meant to prevent lengthy stays, as well as coerced plea bargains. According to the Pew Research Center, most convictions are not the result of a trial. Nearly 97 percent of federal convictions are obtained through a plea bargain. The state statistic is 94 percent.

Mayfield called the rollbacks “mean spirited” in the midst of a pandemic. “Legislators who succumbed to a racist campaign of fear-mongering and disinformation will be responsible for the pretrial incarceration of tens of thousands more New Yorkers each year. It is now the duty of all New York’s elected officials who believe in justice to recommit to pretrial freedom and leveraging every tool possible to halt these rollbacks and undo this harm.”

Last year, Albany enacted a sweeping bail reform package that eliminated cash bail for most arrests in New York State. Effective January 1, bail reform was touted as a success by lawmakers who said the new laws would keep people unable to pay out of jails until their trials. It has been estimated that eliminating cash bail would reduce the jail population by at least 40 percent, according to a study by the Center for Court Innovation.

Shortly after the legislation went into effect, law enforcement officials pushed back, saying the roll backs increased crime. Others said that since the program had just started, the limited data did not offer a fair analysis.

In April, the legislature opted to revisit the issues and passed a new law allowing judges the option of setting cash bail in 15 additional categories.

“To see them rolled back is disheartening,” said Mayfield. “The people who can’t afford bail are black and brown and from low income communities who can’t pay. The people who can pay it are affluent and are usually white people. This is the disparity that we were challenging with bail reform.”

The initial bail reform laws were seen a big leap forward by advocates. Waiting in jail often means a cascade of other losses—including jobs, custody of children, homes or apartments. Young people lose valuable time away from school. Still others may not have access to medical care or medications.

According to a 2018 study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, six out of every 10 people in jail are awaiting trial. People who are found not guilty make up 95 percent of the jail population growth between 2000 and 2014, according to that same study. Other advocates say waiting in jail serves no actual purpose and is counter to the justice system’s presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“The bail reform we fought for was specifically creating fairness across the board. It was never about excusing crime or compromising safety. It was about fairness for people who can’t afford to pay, and to prevent them from becoming commodities inside the prison industrial complex in New York State,” said Mayfield. “We wanted to just promote fairness.”

Even if the rollbacks are not prevented, Mayfield pledged that he will fight for change. He believes there should be political consequences for lawmakers who go back on their stated agenda, and promises further rallies and sit-ins.

“We will raise public awareness and public hell,” he said.

For more, please visit communityalternatives.org.