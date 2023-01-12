Reflections in Japan
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
My family ushered in the year of the Rabbit with taiko drumming and fireworks on the beach in Okinawa, Japan. Three generations of family members, ranging in age from barely six weeks to more than six decades, gathered for the holiday. For some of us, it was the first time back in a long time to the place that we used to call home. For others, everything was new.
Why do we choose to visit certain places? Why do we return? Why do we experience particular feelings when we do? I frequently found myself conjuring up mental health messages for the new year from the sites and experiences in my midst.
Mt. Fuji. Japan’s tallest peak, at 3778 meters, is reverently called Fuji San. Only 100 kilometers from Tokyo, I often caught glimpses of Fuji San camouflaged by steel structures and electrical wires while doing expat errands. I am among the millions who have climbed Fuji San in a sort of pilgrimage. I have been startled by Fuji San’s iconic cone shape emerging from the clouds on my way to school. I have seen snow-capped Fuji San from the sky. During this trip, I woke up to the sight of Fuji San from my hotel in the center of Tokyo. No matter how many times, it never gets old. Just the opposite. Sighting Fuji San is like receiving an embrace from a beloved friend. A calm settles in me, and I hear a whisper, “It’s going to be okay.” A stalwart companion, Fuji San has stood by Tokyo for over 100,000 years. When we struggle with mental health concerns – anxiety, depression, panic, mania, and so on – knowing we can count on someone, having their unflinching and unfailing support, makes a world of difference in braving what may be and charting a course of recovery.
Ryoanji. In art history, the Italian Renaissance architect Filippo Brunelleschi is credited with perfecting single-point perspective, giving two-dimensional art the appearance of three-dimensional depth. Ryoanji tells an altogether different story about perspective. A World Heritage site, Ryōan-ji is a Zen temple located in northwest Kyoto, Japan. It is most famous for its rock garden comprised of 15 stones of various shapes and sizes, each set on its own patch of moss. Ryoanji’s riddle is that the stones are arranged so that it is impossible to see all 15 stones from any single position. I think of this truth as I engage in therapy – both as a patient and a clinician. We live our lives and weave our narratives with a point of view. If we want to understand our stories more fully, we need to be willing to walk around and gather information from multiple other vantage points. Only then can we gain a more complete understanding, but even then, we can never, in the same instance, see it all.
teamLab Planets TOKYO. I had no idea what to expect except that we would wade through water a foot deep. teamLab Planets TOKYO is an experiential museum with massive art installations. After removing shoes and rolling up pants legs, the shared experience begins with a barefoot walk down a pitch-black corridor dotted with minimal lighting. The immersive experiences were like nothing I had ever experienced before, and either I was going to wait outside on the bench or take that leap of faith into the unknown. teamLabs invited us to play and explore in ways that made us laugh as we discovered things we didn’t know about ourselves, others, and the world around us. As we put on our shoes and squinted in the bright light coming from the exit, the mental health benefits of beautiful, safe spaces designed for play and discovery were apparent in the pervasive laughter, lightness of spirit, and banter shared by all.
Tea Ceremony. Traditional tea ceremony is called sadō or chadō in Japanese, which literally means “the way of tea.” Characterized by distinct rituals and customs, it is primarily about the process – the journey – of preparing a special green tea and only secondarily about arriving at the destination of actually drinking the tea. Sen no Rikyu (1522-1591) advocated for rustic simplicity and developed “the modern way of tea” which is followed to the present day. Steeped in Japanese history and tradition, tea ceremony typically takes place in a tatami-mat room, often with a garden view. The host creates an atmosphere of time slowed-down so that guests can enjoy the refined and quiet preparation of tea and experience of place that is distinct from the fast pace of everyday life. It is an antidote to being online and on-call 24/7. It is a centuries-old practice of meditation that evolved based on wisdom only to be corroborated by modern science for its mental health benefits.
Noborigama. Also called an ascending kiln, a noborigama has multiple chambers for firing large quantities of ceramics. Built on a slope, the lowest chamber is the firebox, followed by baking chambers where the ceramic pieces are placed. A noborigama looks like a caterpillar making its way uphill. We spent a day wandering a rural pottery village while on vacation and came upon the village noborigama that called to mind the years when my son and I studied with Nimori Sensei, a master ceramicist. There were so many lessons. The clay matters. Different types of clay are best suited for different pieces of art. But the clay only takes form in the hands of the artist. Like mental health and illness, nature and nurture matter. In the throes of parenting school-aged children, I can still hear Nimori Sensei telling me that if I bring the clay up on the wheel too fast, it will get all twisted. Pieces will spin off or the whole thing will simply collapse. But if I fuss and take too long, the clay will dry out, and I will not be able to bring it up at all. I swear he was talking about raising mentally healthy kids. And then there is the firing. Hours of toil go into creating that beautiful piece before it is ready for the kiln. Once it is placed in the kiln, and the fire starts, the artist surrenders to a whole new set of factors – the position of the piece in the chamber, the adjacent works, the intensity of the heat, a hidden air bubble – that weigh in on what happens next. If there is a better metaphor for adolescence and mental health, I do not know it.
Wishing you a new year filled with stalwart companions, a sense of perspective, joyful play and discovery, calming meditation, opportunities for growth that are not too fast, nor too slow, and good fortune when it comes to what is not in your control.
Reflexiones en Japón
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Mi familia inauguró el año del Conejo con tambores taiko y fuegos artificiales en la playa de Okinawa (Japón). Tres generaciones de familiares, de edades comprendidas entre apenas seis semanas y más de seis décadas, se reunieron para la fiesta. Para algunos de nosotros, era la primera vez en mucho tiempo que volvíamos al lugar que solíamos llamar hogar. Para otros, todo era nuevo.
¿Por qué elegimos visitar ciertos lugares? ¿Por qué volvemos? ¿Por qué experimentamos sentimientos particulares cuando lo hacemos? A menudo me he encontrado evocando mensajes de salud mental para el nuevo año a partir de los lugares y las experiencias que he vivido.
El Monte Fuji. El pico más alto de Japón, con 3,778 metros, recibe el reverente nombre de Fuji San. A sólo 100 kilómetros de Tokio, a menudo vislumbro el Fuji San camuflado entre estructuras de acero y cables eléctricos mientras hago diligencias de expatriada. Me cuento entre los millones de personas que han subido al Fuji San en una especie de peregrinación. Me ha sorprendido la icónica forma cónica del Fuji San emergiendo de las nubes de camino a la escuela. He visto el Fuji San nevado desde el cielo. Durante este viaje, me desperté con la vista del Fuji San desde mi hotel en el centro de Tokio. No importa cuántas veces, nunca pasa de moda. Todo lo contrario. Ver el Fuji San es como recibir el abrazo de un amigo querido. Una calma se instala en mí, y oigo un susurro: “Todo va a salir bien”. Fuji San, un compañero incondicional, lleva más de 100,000 años junto a Tokio. Cuando nos enfrentamos a problemas de salud mental -ansiedad, depresión, pánico, manía, etc.-, saber que podemos contar con alguien, con su apoyo incondicional e inquebrantable, marca una gran diferencia a la hora de afrontar lo que pueda pasar y trazar el camino de la recuperación.
Ryoanji. En la historia del arte, al arquitecto italiano del Renacimiento Filippo Brunelleschi se le atribuye el perfeccionamiento de la perspectiva de punto único, que da al arte bidimensional la apariencia de profundidad tridimensional. Ryoanji cuenta una historia totalmente distinta sobre la perspectiva. Ryōan-ji, declarado Patrimonio de la Humanidad, es un templo zen situado en el noroeste de Kioto (Japón). Es famoso por su jardín de rocas, compuesto por 15 piedras de diferentes formas y tamaños, cada una sobre su propia parcela de musgo. El enigma de Ryoanji es que las piedras están dispuestas de tal forma que es imposible ver las 15 piedras desde una sola posición. Pienso en esta verdad cuando hago terapia, como paciente y como médico. Vivimos nuestras vidas y tejemos nuestros relatos con un punto de vista. Si queremos comprender mejor nuestras historias, tenemos que estar dispuestos a recorrerlas y recabar información desde muchos otros puntos de vista. Sólo entonces podremos tener una comprensión más completa, pero incluso entonces, nunca podremos, en el mismo momento, verlo todo.
teamLab Planets TOKYO. No tenía ni idea de lo que me esperaba, salvo que caminaríamos por agua de medio metro de profundidad. teamLab Planets TOKYO es un museo experimental con enormes instalaciones artísticas. Tras quitarse los zapatos y enrollarse los pantalones, la experiencia compartida comienza con un paseo descalzo por un pasillo negro como la boca del lobo con una iluminación mínima. Las experiencias inmersivas no se parecían a nada que hubiera vivido antes, y, o me quedaría esperando afuera en el banco o daría ese salto de fe hacia lo desconocido. teamLabs nos invitó a jugar y explorar de formas que nos hicieron reír mientras descubríamos cosas que no sabíamos sobre nosotros mismos, los demás y el mundo que nos rodea. Mientras nos poníamos los zapatos y entrecerrábamos los ojos a la luz brillante que venía de la salida, los beneficios para la salud mental de los espacios hermosos y seguros diseñados para el juego y el descubrimiento se hicieron patentes en la risa generalizada, la ligereza de espíritu y las bromas compartidas por todos.
Ceremonia del té. La ceremonia tradicional del té se llama sadō o chadō en japonés, que literalmente significa “el camino del té”. Caracterizada por distintos rituales y costumbres, se trata principalmente del proceso -el viaje- de preparar un té verde especial y solo en segundo lugar de llegar al destino de beber realmente el té. Sen no Rikyu (1522-1591) abogó por la sencillez rústica y desarrolló “la forma moderna del té”, que se sigue hasta nuestros días. Impregnada de historia y tradición japonesas, la ceremonia del té suele celebrarse en una sala con tatami, a menudo con vistas al jardín. El anfitrión crea una atmósfera de ralentización del tiempo para que los invitados puedan disfrutar de la refinada y tranquila preparación del té y de la experiencia de un lugar distinto del acelerado ritmo de la vida cotidiana. Es un antídoto contra el estar conectado y de guardia 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana. Es una práctica de meditación centenaria que evolucionó basándose en la sabiduría y que la ciencia moderna ha corroborado por sus beneficios para la salud mental.
Noborigama. También llamado horno ascendente, un noborigama tiene múltiples cámaras para cocer grandes cantidades de cerámica. Construido en pendiente, la cámara más baja es el fogón, seguida de las cámaras de cocción donde se colocan las piezas de cerámica. Un noborigama parece una oruga que se abre camino cuesta arriba. Pasamos un día deambulando por una aldea rural de alfareros mientras estábamos de vacaciones y nos topamos con el noborigama de la aldea, que nos trajo a la memoria los años en que mi hijo y yo estudiamos con Nimori Sensei, un maestro ceramista. Fueron muchas lecciones. La arcilla importa. Diferentes tipos de arcilla son más adecuados para diferentes obras de arte. Pero la arcilla sólo toma forma en las manos del artista. Al igual que la salud mental y la enfermedad, la naturaleza y la educación son importantes. En la agonía de ser madre de niños en edad escolar, aún puedo oír a Nimori Sensei diciéndome que, si subo la arcilla al torno demasiado rápido, se torcerá, se desprenderán trozos o todo se vendrá abajo. Pero si me preocupo y tardo demasiado, la arcilla se secará y no podré levantarla. Juraría que hablaba de criar niños mentalmente sanos. Y luego está la cocción. Se invierten horas de trabajo en crear esa hermosa pieza antes de que esté lista para el horno. Una vez colocada en el horno y encendido el fuego, el artista se somete a toda una serie de nuevos factores -la posición de la pieza en la cámara, las obras adyacentes, la intensidad del calor, una burbuja de aire oculta- que influyen en lo que ocurre a continuación. Si existe una metáfora mejor de la adolescencia y la salud mental, no la conozco.
Les deseo un nuevo año lleno de compañeros incondicionales, sentido de la perspectiva, juego alegre y descubrimiento, meditación tranquilizadora, oportunidades de crecimiento que no sean ni demasiado rápidas, ni demasiado lentas, y buena fortuna cuando se trate de lo que no está bajo su control.