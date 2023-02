Reentry Redux

Networking platform links formerly incarcerated with jobs

By Gregg McQueen

Allow him to reintroduce himself.

Andre Peart spent five years incarcerated.

Upon his release from a state correctional facility in 2018, he had his freedom. But he continued to feel confined.

Like many formerly incarcerated individuals, he faced considerable challenges finding employment or even an anger management course – a requirement of his parole program.

“I went on interview after interview, 37 interviews, before I found something,” said Peart. “A lot of times, I would apply for a job but as soon as they found out about my [record], that changed things.”

A college graduate, Peart used LinkedIn as a way to contact potential employers and apply for jobs, but continued to encounter drawbacks.

“It showed me the concept of how to connect, but I just didn’t feel like LinkedIn would work for an individual like me,” he explained. “It was for people without a criminal record.”

“When I did get a virtual interview, they would say, ‘Your resume looks really great, but we can’t move forward due to your criminal background,’” he explained. “I said to myself, ‘I’m going to reinvent LinkedIn, but for incarcerated individuals.’”

Peart developed the idea for ConConnect, a LinkedIn-inspired networking platform designed to connect individuals leaving jails to service providers and employers.

Launched in April 2022, ConConnect links users to case managers in real time, as well as employers seeking to provide jobs to those who have been involved with the criminal justice system.

Peart’s tech startup has attracted support from investors and was recently selected by Blue Ridge Labs to be in the latest cohort of its Catalyst incubator program. Designed to boost technology-driven entrepreneurs who seek to address challenges faced by low-income New Yorkers, the Catalyst program provides $60,000 in funding, health insurance, and other resources to selected startups.

“We know that around 70,000 individuals are exiting prison every year in the New York area, and they struggle to obtain jobs. The center of the ConConnect platform is how to get them employed,” said Sergio Marrero, Managing Director of Blue Ridge Labs, which is operated by the Robin Hood Foundation, the largest poverty fighting organization in New York City.

Blue Ridge Labs is providing ConConnect with physical workspace, equipment, and weekly programming as part of the Catalyst cohort to help grow the business.

“Entrepreneurs can test their products, get feedback, then incorporate that feedback into their product,” said Marrero. “Some people try to build technology for low-income communities but have never dealt with low-income communities. That’s not the case with Robin Hood. We offer these technology startups strong support because we are embedded with the communities they are trying to help.”

ConConnect is currently approaching 25,000 subscribers, Peart said, and collaborates with hundreds of employers. The website offers greater odds for job placement, as its employment partners are experienced with hiring the formerly incarcerated.

“They know who they’re hiring,” said Peart. “They know that individuals have mistakes on their record, and they are out to give them a chance.”

The ConConnect platform, which is free of charge for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers, connects users with mentoring, health care enrollment, professional development, resume building services, and housing resources.

“Users get on our platform and take an assessment, and our technology connects them to all those things instantly,” Peart said. “We’re trying to reduce the amount of time it takes people to connect with essential services.”

A native of the Bronx, Peart moved to Yonkers at age 14, where he eventually “got involved in some gang and drug activity,” he said.

Sent to prison on an eight-year sentence, Peart was released after a five-year term.

“Then I went through the reentry process, trying to find a job,” he said. “And not just a job, but health care, transportation, permanent housing – everything you need to be stable.”

Peart has worked to develop a presence for ConConnect in New York jails, in an attempt to familiarize people with the service before their release. “For a lot of people, reentry involves being handed a piece of paper that basically says, ‘Here’s what reentry services they offer in the Bronx, go find it.’ With us, we’re trying to eliminate all that,” Peart said.

“We’re reducing recidivism by making sure people get what they need faster. It’s that simple,” he said.

Marrero agreed on ConConnect’s potential to keep people out of jail. “Sometimes, after they are released, they return to what they were doing before, and break the law trying to meet basic needs. The more those basic needs are met, the less likely it is they will be reincarcerated,” he said. “The case worker element of the service is critical.”

ConConnect’s platform allows reentry organizations and case managers to collaborate through a client dashboard that provides tools to refer clients to other service providers and second-chance employers. The company is also working to expand partnerships with parole and probation agencies.

Peart’s goal is to reduce recidivism in New York City by 20 percent by 2030 through the use of technology platforms.

“We built this network so we can have a community for people who need it,” Peart said. “When you get home after release, we want people to know they have a community that is there to support them, and help them to not go back.”

For more information, please visit conconnect.com.