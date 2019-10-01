- English
- Español
Reel Riches
Inwood Art Works, a nonprofit that curates visual and performing arts in the Inwood community, presented its first Fall Fundraiser on Wed., Sept. 5th.
Held at Republica restaurant on Dyckman Street, the event served to raise money for Art Works, which sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival and conducts a popular outdoor film series, Film Works Alfresco.
Dozens of neighborhood residents and supporters were on hand came out to enjoy Inwood salsa and Latin jazz artists.
“It is an honor to recognize and support the tremendous talent in my community in Northern Manhattan,” said Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works’ Founder and Executive Producer. “Inwood Art Works is a small organization that is working on making a big impact in arts and entertainment uptown and promote the neighborhood, its residents and its artists.”
During the evening, the inaugural grant award recipients for the first Inwood Film Festival Filmmaker Fund, created to financially support and encourage the creation of local cinema, were announced.
Grants were awarded to filmmakers Adam Elliott, Desiree Abeyta, Seamus Boyle, Ellen Mullen, and Brian Mihok.
The filmmakers were awarded a grant up to $5,000 to be used for film project expenses incurred between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.
Upon the conclusion of the project, the grant winners’ films will be automatically submitted to the selection committee for the 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival, which opened for submissions October 1st with a January 15th deadline.
For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
De servicio al cine
Inwood Art Works, una organización sin fines de lucro que cura artes visuales y escénicas en la comunidad de Inwood, presentó su primera recaudación de fondos de otoño el miércoles 5 de septiembre.
Celebrado en el restaurante Republica en la calle Dyckman, el evento sirvió para recaudar dinero para Art Works, que patrocina el festival anual de cine de Inwood y conduce una popular serie de películas al aire libre, Film Works Alfresco.
Docenas de residentes y simpatizantes del vecindario estuvieron presentes para disfrutar de la salsa y los artistas de jazz latino de Inwood.
“Es un honor reconocer y apoyar el tremendo talento de mi comunidad en el norte de Manhattan”, dijo Aaron Simms, fundador y productor ejecutivo de Inwood Art Works. “Inwood Art Works es una pequeña organización que está trabajando para lograr un gran impacto en las artes y el entretenimiento del norte de la ciudad y promover el vecindario, a sus residentes y sus artistas”.
Durante la noche, se anunciaron los ganadores del premio inaugural del primer Fondo de Cineastas del Festival de Cine de Inwood, creado para apoyar financieramente y alentar la creación del cine local.
Se otorgaron subvenciones a los cineastas Adam Elliott, Desiree Abeyta, Seamus Boyle, Ellen Mullen y Brian Mihok.
A los cineastas se les otorgó una subvención de hasta $5,000 dólares para ser utilizada para los gastos del proyecto cinematográfico incurridos entre el 1 de septiembre de 2019 y el 31 de agosto de 2020.
Una vez finalizado el proyecto, las películas de los ganadores de la subvención se enviarán automáticamente al comité de selección para el 5º Festival Anual de Cine de Inwood, que se abrió para su presentación el 1 de octubre con una fecha límite del 15 de enero.
Para obtener más información, visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.