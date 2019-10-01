Reel Riches

Inwood Art Works, a nonprofit that curates visual and performing arts in the Inwood community, presented its first Fall Fundraiser on Wed., Sept. 5th.

Held at Republica restaurant on Dyckman Street, the event served to raise money for Art Works, which sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival and conducts a popular outdoor film series, Film Works Alfresco.

Dozens of neighborhood residents and supporters were on hand came out to enjoy Inwood salsa and Latin jazz artists.

“It is an honor to recognize and support the tremendous talent in my community in Northern Manhattan,” said Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works’ Founder and Executive Producer. “Inwood Art Works is a small organization that is working on making a big impact in arts and entertainment uptown and promote the neighborhood, its residents and its artists.”

During the evening, the inaugural grant award recipients for the first Inwood Film Festival Filmmaker Fund, created to financially support and encourage the creation of local cinema, were announced.

Grants were awarded to filmmakers Adam Elliott, Desiree Abeyta, Seamus Boyle, Ellen Mullen, and Brian Mihok.

The filmmakers were awarded a grant up to $5,000 to be used for film project expenses incurred between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Upon the conclusion of the project, the grant winners’ films will be automatically submitted to the selection committee for the 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival, which opened for submissions October 1st with a January 15th deadline.

For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.