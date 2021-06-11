Reel Deep

New student project examines environmental justice issues

By Gregg McQueen

Local high school students are taking on environmental justice issues through the lens of a unique school project.

During the past semester, seniors at Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) conducted research on environmental justice matters affecting the community and produced mini-documentary films about those issues.

“This was really driven by the students. They did the research, interviewed experts and put together the films,” said WHEELS teacher Anthony Voulgarides. “They were able to learn how to take action for issues they believe in.”

Working in groups of three or four, WHEELS 12th graders delved deep into topics such as air pollution, litter and housing equality.

In addition to gathering data, students were tasked with interviewing at least one expert on their chosen topic as well as community members.

Using mostly cell phones and WeVideo, an online film editing platform, the students put together 21 short films.

To assist the project, WHEELS partnered with the Educational Video Center, a nonprofit that teaches youth participants to make documentary videos.

“Students took B-roll footage, did voice-overs, laid on music. Some kids really got into the photography aspect,” Voulgarides said. “They learned video editing skills.”

“Usually, our seniors are asked to write a persuasive essay for their project, so getting to do the videos was a nice change of pace for them,” he added.

Students said they embraced the opportunity to team up with others during a school year when much of their learning was conducted virtually.

“With the pandemic, we really didn’t really get to work on any group projects over the past year,” said senior Nizelis Luna. “When they mentioned this project, I was excited about it because we were able to collaborate with other people.”

On June 10 at 5:30 p.m., WHEELS students will host a virtual film expo to display their mini-documentaries and discuss environmental issues facing Northern Manhattan.

Community members are welcome to attend.

WE ACT for Environmental Justice provided grant money, which will allow students to compete for cash prizes for the best documentaries.

“This wasn’t a situation where we were studying something from a book. We had to go out and do it ourselves and it was a good opportunity to connect with the community on issues that matter to them,” said student Lizbeth Concepción. “Our generation, we’re going to be the ones who take action in the future, so it’s important to educate ourselves.”

For his documentary, senior Mario Cuellar examined housing security in Northern Manhattan, interviewing an urban planner and gathering perspectives on the Inwood rezoning.

“I learned that a high percentage of uptown residents are rent-burdened and spend much of their income on rent,” Cuellar said. “I also learned there are a lot of different perspectives of how rezonings are viewed. Some people say it will bring amenities that will make the neighborhood nicer, but others are concerned about being displaced.”

For another film, students focused on drug use and the discarding of syringes visible throughout the neighborhood.

“We feel that people using drugs are stigmatized and marginalized because they might not have the same resources to help themselves,” said student Layla Marte. “We came up with solutions to beautify the neighborhood, teaming up with the Washington Heights Corner Project to pick up syringes. We also advocate for young people learning how to use [naloxone] kits because it can save someone’s life.”

Community activism is nothing new for WHEELS students, who have been campaigning for a

Clean Air Green Corridor ‒ a pedestrian plaza along 182nd Street running from Highbridge Park to Broadway ‒ since 2017.

Long before the Covid-19 pandemic brought Open Streets to the city, students devised an idea to make the corridor free from vehicular traffic and plant numerous trees to improve air quality. Six different schools exist in the corridor, creating the opportunity for young people to help care for the plaza.

The concept was devised after WHEELS students spent a week helping to restore Highbridge Park as part of a community action course.

“What started as a one-week course snowballed into this really positive thing,” said Dr. Jared Fox, an Environmental Science teacher at WHEELS.

Genesis Abreu, the school’s Environmental Youth Leader Program Manager, noted that some seniors have been inspired to study environmental science in college because of their school projects.

“Our youth leaders are out on 182nd Street engaging with the community,” she said. “These projects have shown them that decades of injustice have affected the environment around them. They want to help make a more equitable community.”

WHEELS has applied to the Department of Transportation’s Open Streets pilot, attempting to create an open street on 182nd Street between Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues. The school has also been successful in lobbying NYC Parks to plant 22 additional trees on 182nd Street, Abreu said.

“I think there’s a willingness in the city right now to have more open spaces due to the pandemic,” she said.

Students have made presentations on the Clean Air Green Corridor to Community Board 12 and New York-Presbyterian. The proposal has also gained attention from local elected officials, Fox said.

“It connects what’s happening in the classroom to what’s happening in the real world,” he said of the community-based projects. “For kids in low-income communities, they might not feel they have a voice, but they soon learn that’s not the case.”

“I think the most important thing is we’re learning more to be more active citizens,” Cuellar said. “There’s a difference between learning and taking action.”

Students have learned about the role each person can play in helping their neighborhood, Luna said.

“When you’re young, you sometimes think that you don’t have a voice in things that matter,” she remarked. “Adults will say, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’ We’re opening our minds and discovering that we can have a say in what happens in our own community.”

The WHEELS Environmental Justice Mini-Doc Film Expo will be held on Zoom on Thurs., June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To RSVP for the event, please visit bit.ly/2TI3c8X.

For more information on WHEELS, visit wheelsnyc.net.



