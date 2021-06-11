- English
Reel Deep
New student project examines environmental justice issues
By Gregg McQueen
Local high school students are taking on environmental justice issues through the lens of a unique school project.
During the past semester, seniors at Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) conducted research on environmental justice matters affecting the community and produced mini-documentary films about those issues.
“This was really driven by the students. They did the research, interviewed experts and put together the films,” said WHEELS teacher Anthony Voulgarides. “They were able to learn how to take action for issues they believe in.”
Working in groups of three or four, WHEELS 12th graders delved deep into topics such as air pollution, litter and housing equality.
In addition to gathering data, students were tasked with interviewing at least one expert on their chosen topic as well as community members.
Using mostly cell phones and WeVideo, an online film editing platform, the students put together 21 short films.
To assist the project, WHEELS partnered with the Educational Video Center, a nonprofit that teaches youth participants to make documentary videos.
“Students took B-roll footage, did voice-overs, laid on music. Some kids really got into the photography aspect,” Voulgarides said. “They learned video editing skills.”
“Usually, our seniors are asked to write a persuasive essay for their project, so getting to do the videos was a nice change of pace for them,” he added.
Students said they embraced the opportunity to team up with others during a school year when much of their learning was conducted virtually.
“With the pandemic, we really didn’t really get to work on any group projects over the past year,” said senior Nizelis Luna. “When they mentioned this project, I was excited about it because we were able to collaborate with other people.”
On June 10 at 5:30 p.m., WHEELS students will host a virtual film expo to display their mini-documentaries and discuss environmental issues facing Northern Manhattan.
Community members are welcome to attend.
WE ACT for Environmental Justice provided grant money, which will allow students to compete for cash prizes for the best documentaries.
“This wasn’t a situation where we were studying something from a book. We had to go out and do it ourselves and it was a good opportunity to connect with the community on issues that matter to them,” said student Lizbeth Concepción. “Our generation, we’re going to be the ones who take action in the future, so it’s important to educate ourselves.”
For his documentary, senior Mario Cuellar examined housing security in Northern Manhattan, interviewing an urban planner and gathering perspectives on the Inwood rezoning.
“I learned that a high percentage of uptown residents are rent-burdened and spend much of their income on rent,” Cuellar said. “I also learned there are a lot of different perspectives of how rezonings are viewed. Some people say it will bring amenities that will make the neighborhood nicer, but others are concerned about being displaced.”
For another film, students focused on drug use and the discarding of syringes visible throughout the neighborhood.
“We feel that people using drugs are stigmatized and marginalized because they might not have the same resources to help themselves,” said student Layla Marte. “We came up with solutions to beautify the neighborhood, teaming up with the Washington Heights Corner Project to pick up syringes. We also advocate for young people learning how to use [naloxone] kits because it can save someone’s life.”
Community activism is nothing new for WHEELS students, who have been campaigning for a
Clean Air Green Corridor ‒ a pedestrian plaza along 182nd Street running from Highbridge Park to Broadway ‒ since 2017.
Long before the Covid-19 pandemic brought Open Streets to the city, students devised an idea to make the corridor free from vehicular traffic and plant numerous trees to improve air quality. Six different schools exist in the corridor, creating the opportunity for young people to help care for the plaza.
The concept was devised after WHEELS students spent a week helping to restore Highbridge Park as part of a community action course.
“What started as a one-week course snowballed into this really positive thing,” said Dr. Jared Fox, an Environmental Science teacher at WHEELS.
Genesis Abreu, the school’s Environmental Youth Leader Program Manager, noted that some seniors have been inspired to study environmental science in college because of their school projects.
“Our youth leaders are out on 182nd Street engaging with the community,” she said. “These projects have shown them that decades of injustice have affected the environment around them. They want to help make a more equitable community.”
WHEELS has applied to the Department of Transportation’s Open Streets pilot, attempting to create an open street on 182nd Street between Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues. The school has also been successful in lobbying NYC Parks to plant 22 additional trees on 182nd Street, Abreu said.
“I think there’s a willingness in the city right now to have more open spaces due to the pandemic,” she said.
Students have made presentations on the Clean Air Green Corridor to Community Board 12 and New York-Presbyterian. The proposal has also gained attention from local elected officials, Fox said.
“It connects what’s happening in the classroom to what’s happening in the real world,” he said of the community-based projects. “For kids in low-income communities, they might not feel they have a voice, but they soon learn that’s not the case.”
“I think the most important thing is we’re learning more to be more active citizens,” Cuellar said. “There’s a difference between learning and taking action.”
Students have learned about the role each person can play in helping their neighborhood, Luna said.
“When you’re young, you sometimes think that you don’t have a voice in things that matter,” she remarked. “Adults will say, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’ We’re opening our minds and discovering that we can have a say in what happens in our own community.”
The WHEELS Environmental Justice Mini-Doc Film Expo will be held on Zoom on Thurs., June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To RSVP for the event, please visit bit.ly/2TI3c8X.
For more information on WHEELS, visit wheelsnyc.net.
Carrete profundo
Nuevo proyecto estudiantil examina cuestiones de justicia ambiental
Por Gregg McQueen
Estudiantes de preparatorias locales están abordando los problemas de justicia ambiental a través de la lente de un proyecto escolar único.
Durante el semestre pasado, los estudiantes de último año de la Escuela de Aprendizaje Expedicionario de Washington Heights (WHEELS, por sus siglas en inglés) realizaron investigaciones sobre temas de justicia ambiental que afectan a la comunidad y produjeron mini documentales sobre esos temas.
“Esto realmente fue impulsado por los estudiantes. Hicieron la investigación, entrevistaron a expertos y armaron las películas”, dijo Anthony Voulgarides, profesor de WHEELS. “Pudieron aprender a tomar medidas para resolver los temas en los que creen”.
Trabajando en grupos de tres o cuatro, los estudiantes de 12° grado de WHEELS profundizaron en temas como la contaminación del aire, la basura y la igualdad de vivienda.
Además de recopilar datos, los estudiantes tuvieron la tarea de entrevistar al menos a un experto sobre el tema elegido, así como a miembros de la comunidad.
Utilizando principalmente teléfonos móviles y WeVideo, una plataforma de edición de películas en línea, los estudiantes crearon 21 cortometrajes.
Para ayudar al proyecto, WHEELS se asoció con Educational Video Center, una organización sin fines de lucro que enseña a los jóvenes participantes a hacer videos documentales.
“Los estudiantes tomaron material de archivo, hicieron voces en off, pusieron música. Algunos chicos se interesaron mucho en el aspecto de la fotografía”, dijo Voulgarides. “Aprendieron habilidades de edición de video”.
“Por lo general, a nuestros estudiantes de último año se les pide que escriban un ensayo persuasivo como proyecto, por lo que hacer los videos fue un buen cambio de ritmo para ellos”, agregó.
Los estudiantes dijeron que aprovecharon la oportunidad para formar equipo con otros durante un año escolar en el que gran parte de su aprendizaje se llevó a cabo de forma virtual.
“Con la pandemia, realmente no pudimos trabajar en ningún proyecto grupal durante el año pasado”, dijo Nizelis Luna, estudiante de último año. “Cuando mencionaron este proyecto, me emocioné porque podríamos colaborar con otras personas”.
El 10 de junio a las 5:30 p.m., los estudiantes de WHEELS organizarán una exposición virtual de películas para mostrar sus mini documentales y discutir los problemas ambientales que enfrenta el norte de Manhattan.
Los miembros de la comunidad son bienvenidos.
WE ACT for Environmental Justice proporcionó una subvención que permitirá a los estudiantes competir por premios en efectivo para los mejores documentales.
“Esta no fue una situación en la que estudiáramos algo de un libro. Tuvimos que salir y hacerlo nosotros mismos y fue una buena oportunidad para conectarnos con la comunidad en temas que les importan”, dijo la estudiante Lizbeth Concepción. “Nuestra generación, vamos a ser los que actuemos en el futuro, por lo que es importante educarnos”.
Para su documental, Mario Cuéllar examinó la seguridad de la vivienda en el norte de Manhattan, entrevistó a un urbanista y reunió perspectivas sobre la rezonificación de Inwood.
“Aprendí que un alto porcentaje de los residentes del Alto Manhattan están agobiados por el alquiler y gastan gran parte de sus ingresos en ello”, dijo. “También aprendí que hay muchas perspectivas diferentes sobre cómo son vistas las rezonificaciones. Algunas personas dicen que traerá comodidades que harán que el vecindario sea más agradable, pero a otras les preocupa ser desplazadas”.
Para otra película, los estudiantes se enfocaron en el uso de drogas y el desecho visible de jeringas en todo el vecindario.
“Creemos que las personas que consumen drogas son estigmatizadas y marginadas porque es posible que no tengan los mismos recursos para ayudarse a sí mismas”, dijo la estudiante Layla Marte. “Se nos ocurrieron soluciones para embellecer el vecindario, uniéndonos al Proyecto Washington Heights Corner para recoger jeringas. También abogamos por que los jóvenes aprendan a usar kits [de naloxona] porque pueden salvar la vida de alguien”.
El activismo comunitario no es nada nuevo para los estudiantes de WHEELS, que han estado haciendo campaña por un corredor verde de aire limpio, una plaza peatonal a lo largo de la calle 182 que va desde Highbridge Park hasta Broadway, desde 2017.
Mucho antes de que la pandemia de Covid-19 llevara Open Streets a la ciudad, los estudiantes concibieron una idea para hacer que el corredor estuviera libre de tráfico vehicular y plantar numerosos árboles para mejorar la calidad del aire. Existen seis escuelas diferentes en el corredor, creando la oportunidad para que los jóvenes ayuden a cuidar la plaza.
El concepto se ideó después de que estudiantes de WHEELS pasaran una semana ayudando a restaurar Highbridge Park como parte de un curso de acción comunitaria.
“Lo que comenzó como un curso de una semana se convirtió en algo realmente positivo”, dijo el Dr. Jared Fox, profesor de Ciencias Ambientales en WHEELS.
Génesis Abreu, gerente del programa Líder Juvenil Ambiental de la escuela, señaló que algunos estudiantes de último año se han inspirado a estudiar ciencias ambientales en la universidad debido a sus proyectos escolares.
“Nuestros líderes juveniles están en la calle 182 comprometiéndose con la comunidad”, dijo. “Estos proyectos les han demostrado que décadas de injusticia han afectado el medio ambiente que los rodea. Quieren ayudar a crear una comunidad más equitativa”.
WHEELS ha presentado una solicitud al programa piloto Open Streets del Departamento de Transporte, intentando crear una calle abierta en la calle 182, entre las avenidas Ámsterdam y Audubon. La escuela también ha tenido éxito en presionar a Parques de NYC para plantar 22 árboles adicionales en la calle 182, dijo Abreu.
“Creo que hay voluntad en la ciudad en este momento de tener más espacios abiertos debido a la pandemia”, dijo.
Los estudiantes han hecho presentaciones sobre el corredor verde de aire limpio a la Junta Comunitaria 12 y al New York-Presbyterian. La propuesta también ha atraído la atención de funcionarios locales, dijo Fox.
“Conecta lo que sucede en el aula con lo que sucede en el mundo real”, dijo sobre los proyectos comunitarios. “Para los chicos de comunidades de bajos ingresos, es posible que sientan que no tienen voz, pero pronto se dan cuenta de que no es así”.
“Creo que lo más importante es que aprendemos más para ser ciudadanos más activos”, dijo Cuéllar. “Hay una diferencia entre aprender y actuar”.
Los estudiantes han aprendido sobre el papel que cada persona puede desempeñar para ayudar a su vecindario, dijo Luna.
“Cuando eres joven, a veces piensas que no tienes voz en las cosas que importan”, comentó. “Los adultos dirán: no sabes de lo que estás hablando. Estamos abriendo nuestras mentes y descubriendo que podemos tener voz y voto en lo que sucede en nuestra propia comunidad”.
La Exposición de mini documentales de Justicia Ambiental de WHEELS se llevará a cabo vía Zoom el jueves 10 de junio de las 5:30 p.m. a las 7:00 p.m.
Para confirmar su asistencia al evento, por favor visite bit.ly/2TI3c8X.
Para obtener más información sobre WHEELS, visite wheelsnyc.net.