Recovery and Resilience

Northern Manhattan Emergency Recovery Fund

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc and uncertainty across the world – and the repercussions endure.

In New York City, bedrock industries have been sent into a tailspin and beloved small businesses have floundered. Unemployment figures have soared, leaving many families grappling with new uncertainties.

As local and state governments struggle, commerce and employment have proven to be the collateral damage of the health crisis. For almost a century, New York-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP) has been a leader in providing quality health care to the Northern Manhattan community, long a haven for striving immigrants, mom-and-pop enterprises and innovative entrepreneurs. As an anchor institution, NYP is committed to the well-being of Washington Heights and Inwood residents.

In the face of an unprecedented global crisis, NYP quickly established the Northern Manhattan Emergency Recovery Fund – a commitment of $10 million to be disbursed over two years in support of uptown businesses and organizations facing the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Eligible businesses, non-profits and partnerships with less than 100 employees had to be located within Community Board 12. The Fund was administered in partnership with the Hispanic Federation (HF), which served as fiscal conduit, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat also partnered to support the Fund in its early planning phases.

“The funds can be used to cover salaries, emergency supplies, whatever the most pressing need is for the business to continue,” said HF President Frankie Miranda in March 2020. “We need to do something efficient and quick and make sure it gets to those who need it most.”

Strategic Priorities

With the aid of community stakeholders and civic, cultural and economic leaders, the Northern Manhattan Emergency Recovery Fund sought to:

Provide support to institutions, small businesses and community non-profits that provide direct services in COVID-19 recovery efforts;

Provide relief for small businesses in uptown Manhattan suffering reduction in revenue because of COVID-19;

Provide stability to community non-profits and institutions that suffering a reduction in funding because of COVID-19;

Create public/private partnerships to help mitigate employment losses, encourage economic activity and health wellness.



Grantees

Over 550 small businesses, institutions and non-profit organizations in six zip codes uptown (10463, 10040, 10034, 10033, 10032, and 10031) were identified by the grantors and received critical funding that allowed them to answer pressing needs.

These grant recipients included a diverse host of businesses and groups that included: restaurants such as Lake Como Pizza (2549 Amsterdam Avenue), Viva Mexico (1577 St. Nicholas Avenue) and Riverside Espresso Bar Corporation (40 Haven Avenue); home-based day care centers such as Rosemary Alejo Group Family Day Care (550 West 157th Street) and One Step Up Group Daycare (25 Cooper Street); personal care salons such as Yvelisse Beauty Salon (572 West 173rd Street) and Rudy’s Barbershop (220 Nagle Avenue); cultural organizations such as Uptown Stories (116 Pinehurst Avenue), Nido de Esperanza (4111 Broadway) and the Dance Project of Washington Heights (2092 Amsterdam Avenue); and many more.

In bolstering the economic fortunes of over 550 small businesses and groups central to the vitality of Northern Manhattan in under a year, the Northern Manhattan Emergency Recovery Fund successfully executed the program’s first stage to bring aid to the institutions in need of immediate assistance at a time of unparalleled crisis.

As the next phases of the program develop, the Fund will build on the initial grant campaign and continue to advance in partnership and with transparency.

Above all, the tireless efforts and inimitable resilience of Northern Manhattan residents, leaders and entrepreneurs are to be heralded as a beacon during the darkest days of 2020.

We salute them all.

For more information, please visit nyp.org.