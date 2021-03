Recipe: Turkey-Mushroom Blend Burgers

If you’re a fan of burgers, think about swapping out your usual burger fare for leaner cuts of meat that are still bun-worthy. Chicken, turkey and lean ground beef are all great options. Fish choices such as tuna and salmon also make a great burger base. If you’re looking for vegetarian options, grilled veggies, portobello mushrooms or black bean burgers sandwiched between whole-wheat buns is a perfect solution that’s high in fiber and so delicious everyone will want one. This burger recipe focuses on turkey and mushroom as its lean protein centerpieces.

Prep: 15 minutes plus standing

Grill: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 packages (4 ounces each) gourmet blend mushrooms, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ pound 93% lean ground turkey

4 100% whole wheat hamburger buns

Directions

Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 6 minutes. Add garlic and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer mushroom mixture to large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add turkey; gently mix to combine. Divide turkey mixture into 4 equal-sized pieces; flatten into ½-inch thick patties. Place burgers on hot grill rack; cover and cook 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°, turning once. Serve burgers in buns.

Chef Tip: Add your favorite toppings to the burgers such as avocado, baby kale, low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese slices and/or tomato slices.