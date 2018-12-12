Full Flavor

Recipe: Homemade Spaghetti Sauce

The colder it gets, the more inclined you are to seek out, and serve, hearty stews and flavorful sauces that warm and nourish.

It’s simply time for food you can ladle out with love.

This spaghetti sauce provides plenty of savory goodness, thanks to its medley of antioxidant-rich vegetables. Feel free to flout the rules. You can add as much garlic and onion as you wish to taste, and carrots, along with dietary fiber and potassium, offer a dash of mellow sweetness. You might also wish to substitute fresh crushed tomatoes for the canned.

This tangy touch can be served with your favorite pasta with salad or as the base to homemade pizza creations on whole wheat pita triangles, etc.

Go on, be saucy.

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced, or ½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 can (28 oz.) crushed tomatoes, no salt added

½ tsp salt



NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approximately ½ cup; makes 10 servings):

45 calories; 9 grams carbohydrate; 1 gram fat; 2 grams protein; 2 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Add onion, carrot, and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is beginning to brown (5-8 minutes).

Stir in garlic and Italian seasoning; cook for about 30 seconds.

Add canned tomatoes and cook until thickened (about 4-6 minutes).

Stir in salt.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.