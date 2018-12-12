The colder it gets, the more inclined you are to seek out, and serve, hearty stews and flavorful sauces that warm and nourish. It’s simply time for food you can ladle out with love. This spaghetti sauce provides plenty of savory goodness, thanks to its medley of antioxidant-rich vegetables. Feel free to flout the rules. You can add as much garlic and onion as you wish to taste, and carrots, along with dietary fiber and potassium, offer a dash of mellow sweetness. You might also wish to substitute fresh crushed tomatoes for the canned. This tangy touch can be served with your favorite pasta with salad or as the base to homemade pizza creations on whole wheat pita triangles, etc. Go on, be saucy. INGREDIENTS NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING (approximately ½ cup; makes 10 servings): 45 calories; 9 grams carbohydrate; 1 gram fat; 2 grams protein; 2 grams dietary fiber DIRECTIONS Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new. For more information, please visit brighterbites.org. Cuanto más frío hace, más inclinados estamos a buscar y servir guisos abundantes y sabrosas salsas que calientan y nutran. Es simplemente el momento de la comida que podemos servir con amor. Esta salsa para espagueti proporciona un montón de sabrosa bondad, gracias a su mezcla de verduras ricas en antioxidantes. Siéntase libre de no seguir las reglas. Puede agregar la cantidad de ajo y cebolla que desee, y las zanahorias, junto con la fibra dietética y el potasio, ofrecen un toque de dulzura suave. Es posible que también desee sustituir los tomates triturados frescos por enlatados. Este ácido toque se puede servir con su pasta favorita, con ensalada o como base para creaciones de pizza caseras en triángulos de pita de trigo integral, etc. Vamos, sea travieso. INGREDIENTES INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN (aproximadamente ½ taza; hace 10 porciones): 45 calorías; 9 gramos de carbohidratos; 1 gramo de grasa; 2 gramos de proteína; 2 gramos de fibra dietética INDICACIONES Desde su inicio en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en varias ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que consideren el presupuesto y que sean familiares, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo. Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.
Full Flavor
Recipe: Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
Sabor completo
Receta: salsa casera de espagueti
The colder it gets, the more inclined you are to seek out, and serve, hearty stews and flavorful sauces that warm and nourish.
It’s simply time for food you can ladle out with love.
This spaghetti sauce provides plenty of savory goodness, thanks to its medley of antioxidant-rich vegetables. Feel free to flout the rules. You can add as much garlic and onion as you wish to taste, and carrots, along with dietary fiber and potassium, offer a dash of mellow sweetness. You might also wish to substitute fresh crushed tomatoes for the canned.
This tangy touch can be served with your favorite pasta with salad or as the base to homemade pizza creations on whole wheat pita triangles, etc.
Go on, be saucy.
INGREDIENTS
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approximately ½ cup; makes 10 servings):
45 calories; 9 grams carbohydrate; 1 gram fat; 2 grams protein; 2 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Cuanto más frío hace, más inclinados estamos a buscar y servir guisos abundantes y sabrosas salsas que calientan y nutran.
Es simplemente el momento de la comida que podemos servir con amor.
Esta salsa para espagueti proporciona un montón de sabrosa bondad, gracias a su mezcla de verduras ricas en antioxidantes. Siéntase libre de no seguir las reglas. Puede agregar la cantidad de ajo y cebolla que desee, y las zanahorias, junto con la fibra dietética y el potasio, ofrecen un toque de dulzura suave. Es posible que también desee sustituir los tomates triturados frescos por enlatados.
Este ácido toque se puede servir con su pasta favorita, con ensalada o como base para creaciones de pizza caseras en triángulos de pita de trigo integral, etc.
Vamos, sea travieso.
INGREDIENTES
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN
(aproximadamente ½ taza; hace 10 porciones):
45 calorías; 9 gramos de carbohidratos; 1 gramo de grasa; 2 gramos de proteína; 2 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
Desde su inicio en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en varias ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que consideren el presupuesto y que sean familiares, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.