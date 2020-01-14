- English
- Español
Rebel Research
New study spotlights historic slave rebellion in Dominican Republic
By Gregg McQueen
It was the uprising after Christmas.
A group of enslaved African men rebelled against their masters on December 26, 1521 at a sugar plantation located in what is today San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic.
The African Blacks burned down a plantation owned by Diego Colón, the son of Christopher Columbus, killing and wounding numerous colonists.
A new research paper, published by the Dominican Studies Institute (DSI) at the City University of New York (CUNY), details the little-known historical facts of the slave revolt – and its early presence in the Dominican Republic.
“It was the earliest anti-slavery rebellion on record,” explained historian Anthony Stevens-Acevedo, who led the DSI study.
“In response, the Spanish authorities issued laws to punish the rebels and prevent Black people from attempting to rise up again for their freedom,” he said.
Spanish authorities in Hispaniola, the first colony established by Europeans in the region were importing Black Africans and enslaving them, Stevens-Acevedo said. They were used to perform the physical labor needed at the sugar plantations that fueled Hispaniola’s economy.
“That’s part of the legacy of the Dominican Republic – there was slavery,” said Stevens-Acevedo, one of the founding members of DSI, where he served as Assistant Director before retiring last summer. “This is not a period that has not been researched enough. The whole issue of slavery has not been given much attention in the past. Publishing this study is an important way of helping to expand public knowledge.”
To complete the study, Stevens-Acevedo spent several years pouring over historical texts, including a rare set of ordinances from January 1522 issued by Colón to address the slave uprising. The document was the first to clarify the date of the rebellion – which was thought by scholars to have occurred a year later – as 1521. It also clearly connected the ordinances with the uprising, Stevens-Acevedo stated.
“At the time it was a revelation,” he added. “We were very excited about this document. It was very obvious that the laws were issued as a response to the uprising,” who translated the text to English for publication by DSI.
Stevens-Acevedo described the process as arduous. “It is a challenge to decipher the handwriting of the time, and the nuances of the phrases,” he said.
“It was something that needed to be done in English,” said DSI Director Dr. Ramona Hernández. “It increases the level of knowledge among a greater number of people. You have to be precise. That accuracy is important.”
According to the text, it was mandated that all slaves who attempted to flee their masters return within ten days under penalty of having “one foot be cut off from them as per the first time, and that for the second time… should die for it by hanging or by other type of crueler death.”
Slaves were also ordered to turn in any weapons in their possession and were forbidden from visiting another property unless in the company of their masters.
Hernández said that academic scholars had largely ignored the 1521 slave rebellion in the past.
“It was difficult to find information on this rebellion. If you did, you would find one line and not any details,” she said. “But it set a precedent. There are no acts of slave rebellion in the Americas prior to this one.”
Stevens-Acevedo said he hoped the study would pique the interest of Dominicans seeking to learn more about their cultural history.
To mark the 500th anniversary of the slave uprising, DSI is planning to promote the research study.
“By 2021, we want to do some type of commemoration on this in New York City,” said Stevens-Acevedo. “It was a landmark, beginning of the slavery experience.”
Stevens-Acevedo remarked that he hoped to see more education on Dominican history and culture offered within New York schools. He said that DSI planned to perform outreach to public schools and universities such as CUNY and the State University of New York (SUNY).
“There are about 16,000 Dominican SUNY students, yet no courses on Dominican culture. Even at CUNY, where there are about 24,000 Dominican students, the course offerings are incredibly scant,” he said. “That’s something we’d like to see change, and we’d like the Institute to be at the forefront of that.”
For more information, visit www.ccny.cuny.edu/dsi.
Investigación de rebeldía
Nuevo estudio destaca rebelión histórica de esclavos en República Dominicana
Por Gregg McQueen
Fue el levantamiento después de Navidad.
Un grupo de hombres africanos esclavizados se rebeló contra sus amos el 26 de diciembre de 1521 en una plantación de azúcar ubicada en lo que hoy es San Cristóbal, República Dominicana.
Los negros africanos incendiaron una plantación propiedad de Diego Colón, hijo de Cristóbal Colón, matando e hiriendo a numerosos colonos.
Un nuevo trabajo de investigación, publicado por el Instituto de Estudios Dominicanos (DSI, por sus siglas en inglés) en la City University de Nueva York (CUNY), detalla los hechos históricos poco conocidos de la revuelta de los esclavos, y su temprana presencia en la República Dominicana.
“Fue la primera rebelión registrada contra la esclavitud”, explicó el historiador Anthony Stevens-Acevedo, quien dirigió el estudio del DSI.
“En respuesta, las autoridades españolas emitieron leyes para castigar a los rebeldes y evitar que los negros intentaran levantarse nuevamente por su libertad”, dijo.
Las autoridades españolas en La Española, la primera colonia establecida por los europeos en la región, importaban africanos negros y los esclavizaban, dijo Stevens-Acevedo. Eran utilizados para realizar el trabajo físico necesario en las plantaciones de azúcar que alimentaban la economía de La Española.
“Eso es parte del legado de la República Dominicana: hubo esclavitud”, dijo Stevens-Acevedo, uno de los miembros fundadores del DSI, donde se desempeñó como sub director antes de retirarse el verano pasado. “Este no es un período que no se haya investigado lo suficiente. Todo el tema de la esclavitud no ha recibido mucha atención en el pasado. Publicar este estudio es una forma importante de ayudar a ampliar el conocimiento público”. Para completar el estudio, Stevens-Acevedo pasó varios años revisando textos históricos, incluido un conjunto raro de ordenanzas de enero de 1522 emitidas por Colón para abordar el levantamiento de esclavos. El documento fue el primero en aclarar la fecha de la rebelión, que, según los estudiosos, ocurrió un año después, en 1521. También relacionó claramente las ordenanzas con el levantamiento, afirmó Stevens-Acevedo.
“En ese momento fue una revelación”, agregó. “Estábamos muy entusiasmados con este documento. Era muy obvio que las leyes se emitieron como respuesta al levantamiento”, quien tradujo el texto al inglés para su publicación por el DSI.
Stevens-Acevedo describió el proceso como arduo. “Es un desafío descifrar la letra de la época y los matices de las frases”, dijo.
“Era algo que debía hacerse en inglés”, dijo la directora del DSI, la Dra. Ramona Hernández. “Aumenta el nivel de conocimiento entre un mayor número de personas. Debes ser preciso. Esa precisión es importante”.
De acuerdo con el texto, se ordenó que todos los esclavos que intentaron huir de sus amos regresaran dentro de los diez días bajo pena de que se les cortara un pie la primera vez, y, por la segunda vez… murieran colgados o por otro tipo de muerte más cruel”.
También se ordenó a los esclavos entregar cualquier arma en su posesión y se les prohibió visitar otra propiedad a menos que estuvieran en compañía de sus amos.
Hernández dijo que los académicos ignoraron en gran medida la rebelión de esclavos de 1521 en el pasado.
“Fue difícil encontrar información sobre esta rebelión. Si alguien lo lograba, era una línea y ningún detalle”, dijo. “Pero sentó un precedente. No hay actos de rebelión de esclavos en las Américas antes de este”.
Stevens-Acevedo dijo que esperaba que el estudio despierte el interés de los dominicanos que buscan aprender más sobre su historia cultural.
Para conmemorar el Aniversario 500 del levantamiento de esclavos, el DSI planea promover el estudio de investigación.
“Para 2021, queremos hacer algún tipo de conmemoración de esto en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Stevens-Acevedo. “Fue un hito, el comienzo de la experiencia de la esclavitud”.
Stevens-Acevedo comentó que espera ver que se ofrezca más educación sobre la historia y cultura dominicanas en las escuelas de Nueva York. Dijo que el DSI planea contactar a escuelas públicas y universidades como CUNY y la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York (SUNY, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Hay alrededor de 16,000 estudiantes dominicanos de SUNY, pero no hay cursos sobre cultura dominicana. Incluso en CUNY, donde hay alrededor de 24,000 estudiantes dominicanos, la oferta de cursos es increíblemente escasa”, dijo. “Eso es algo que nos gustaría ver cambiar, y nos gustaría que el Instituto esté a la vanguardia de eso”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.ccny.cuny.edu/dsi.