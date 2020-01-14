Rebel Research

New study spotlights historic slave rebellion in Dominican Republic

By Gregg McQueen

It was the uprising after Christmas.

A group of enslaved African men rebelled against their masters on December 26, 1521 at a sugar plantation located in what is today San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic.

The African Blacks burned down a plantation owned by Diego Colón, the son of Christopher Columbus, killing and wounding numerous colonists.

A new research paper, published by the Dominican Studies Institute (DSI) at the City University of New York (CUNY), details the little-known historical facts of the slave revolt – and its early presence in the Dominican Republic.

“It was the earliest anti-slavery rebellion on record,” explained historian Anthony Stevens-Acevedo, who led the DSI study.

“In response, the Spanish authorities issued laws to punish the rebels and prevent Black people from attempting to rise up again for their freedom,” he said.

Spanish authorities in Hispaniola, the first colony established by Europeans in the region were importing Black Africans and enslaving them, Stevens-Acevedo said. They were used to perform the physical labor needed at the sugar plantations that fueled Hispaniola’s economy.

“That’s part of the legacy of the Dominican Republic – there was slavery,” said Stevens-Acevedo, one of the founding members of DSI, where he served as Assistant Director before retiring last summer. “This is not a period that has not been researched enough. The whole issue of slavery has not been given much attention in the past. Publishing this study is an important way of helping to expand public knowledge.”

To complete the study, Stevens-Acevedo spent several years pouring over historical texts, including a rare set of ordinances from January 1522 issued by Colón to address the slave uprising. The document was the first to clarify the date of the rebellion – which was thought by scholars to have occurred a year later – as 1521. It also clearly connected the ordinances with the uprising, Stevens-Acevedo stated.

“At the time it was a revelation,” he added. “We were very excited about this document. It was very obvious that the laws were issued as a response to the uprising,” who translated the text to English for publication by DSI.

Stevens-Acevedo described the process as arduous. “It is a challenge to decipher the handwriting of the time, and the nuances of the phrases,” he said.

“It was something that needed to be done in English,” said DSI Director Dr. Ramona Hernández. “It increases the level of knowledge among a greater number of people. You have to be precise. That accuracy is important.”

According to the text, it was mandated that all slaves who attempted to flee their masters return within ten days under penalty of having “one foot be cut off from them as per the first time, and that for the second time… should die for it by hanging or by other type of crueler death.”

Slaves were also ordered to turn in any weapons in their possession and were forbidden from visiting another property unless in the company of their masters.

Hernández said that academic scholars had largely ignored the 1521 slave rebellion in the past.

“It was difficult to find information on this rebellion. If you did, you would find one line and not any details,” she said. “But it set a precedent. There are no acts of slave rebellion in the Americas prior to this one.”

Stevens-Acevedo said he hoped the study would pique the interest of Dominicans seeking to learn more about their cultural history.

To mark the 500th anniversary of the slave uprising, DSI is planning to promote the research study.

“By 2021, we want to do some type of commemoration on this in New York City,” said Stevens-Acevedo. “It was a landmark, beginning of the slavery experience.”

Stevens-Acevedo remarked that he hoped to see more education on Dominican history and culture offered within New York schools. He said that DSI planned to perform outreach to public schools and universities such as CUNY and the State University of New York (SUNY).

“There are about 16,000 Dominican SUNY students, yet no courses on Dominican culture. Even at CUNY, where there are about 24,000 Dominican students, the course offerings are incredibly scant,” he said. “That’s something we’d like to see change, and we’d like the Institute to be at the forefront of that.”

For more information, visit www.ccny.cuny.edu/dsi.