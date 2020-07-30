Reassessing real estate

By Sherry Mazzocchi

New York City’s commercial and residential real estate took a big hit in the first half of 2020, but analysts expect the market to rebound within two years.

And those with deep pockets can benefit from the temporary downturn.

Shimon Shkury, President of Ariel Property Advisors, spoke with a panel of industry experts on Thurs., July 23rd. Research provided by his firm revealed that the second quarter of 2020 was probably the worst on record during the past decade. The third quarter will not bring any relief.

“The closings that took place in quarter two were in contract prior to the epidemic,” Shkury said. “We’ve seen some contract signings throughout the past few months, but not enough to justify a higher volume.”

While vacancy rates were at their lowest levels in April, some sectors showed small gains, while others are still floundering.

Hotels are probably the hardest hit, with occupancy rates hovering at 50 percent. Shkury estimates that about 25,000 rooms might not come back. “It tells us that the hotel asset class might need some structural changes,” he said.

Retail was suffering even before the pandemic. Rent collection dropped dramatically in April, and now vacancies abound. As New York City enters Phase Four, it is unclear if stores and restaurants have enough business to turn a profit. “We know that landlords and retail tenants are currently restructuring leases and trying to make sure that tenants can stay and flourish, because there is not a tremendous amount of velocity in the retail tenancy world today,” Shkury said.

Office space has a similar downward trend. “Smaller businesses that have a lease expiring in the next 12 months are definitely thinking twice about renewing, if at all,” he said. “We expect the office market to experience higher vacancy rates in the short term.”

“We see a lot of people who want to work from home,” said Meyer Mintz, Tax Partner at Berdon LLP. People spend less time commuting and going out to lunch, but employees miss out by not interacting so closely. “A lot of our clients say a lot of the junior people are really missing out,” he said.

Mintz didn’t name the client, but said a member of a large brokerage firm claimed he was concerned about the output of younger analysts. “He was saying how a lot of the models they are afraid are flawed because their people just don’t have [senior] people over their shoulder explaining how to do them properly.”

Multi-family housing has also seen an increase in vacancies. “We’ve seen some tenants who have options to live outside of the city, leaving their leases behind,” Shkury said. “That translates into concessions in the short term. But free market units, from our experience, are the first to bounce back when everything goes back to normal.”

According to Rick Gropper, co-principal at Camber Realty Group, landlords are offering two months of free rent to new tenants in free market buildings. They are working with current tenants who can’t pay rent and devising payment plans. Some are even offering incentives to renew leases by giving tenants one month free on a 13- or 18-month lease. “We are pretending this year doesn’t exist,” he said.

No one wants to leave rent stabilized units, he said, and those vacancies are still low. However, collections are dropping. Shkury said an estimated 50 to 80 percent of rent stabilized units are paying rent. Collections could drop more if federal assistance in the form of unemployment or the Paid Protection Program is not renewed. “We need to monitor that asset class going forward,” he said.

Tenants in rent stabilized buildings, or buildings that accept Section 8 Housing subsidies are often well organized, said Jim Simmons, CEO of Asland Capital Partners. People only move out of rent stabilized apartments due to “life events.”

He said maintaining a good relationship with tenants is key. Tenants realize that if they don’t pay rent, it’s not just the landlord who doesn’t get paid. “It’s also the super, it’s the people who pick up the trash, the people who provide heat,” he said.

Prices of multi-family buildings have dropped, not only because of COVID-19, but mostly because of the new housing laws passed in 2019. “Many investors suffered losses out of the Housing Act of last year, and are not sure they want to continue to invest in New York City,” Shkury said. Real estate investors are closely watching elections on the state and local levels.

Longer term, the analysts said, the future looks bright. Lower rents will allow the tenants that left to come back and pay less, especially in free market rentals. Businesses can also probably sign longer leases for lower prices.

Shkury said that New York real estate investors understand the market well and now is a good time to reposition portfolios, especially since debt is cheap. “People are moving towards more quality assets, from rent stabilized buildings to free market,” he said. “Once the pandemic ends, New York City goes back to where it was. There are buyers out there.”