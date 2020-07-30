- English
- Español
Reassessing real estate
By Sherry Mazzocchi
New York City’s commercial and residential real estate took a big hit in the first half of 2020, but analysts expect the market to rebound within two years.
And those with deep pockets can benefit from the temporary downturn.
Shimon Shkury, President of Ariel Property Advisors, spoke with a panel of industry experts on Thurs., July 23rd. Research provided by his firm revealed that the second quarter of 2020 was probably the worst on record during the past decade. The third quarter will not bring any relief.
“The closings that took place in quarter two were in contract prior to the epidemic,” Shkury said. “We’ve seen some contract signings throughout the past few months, but not enough to justify a higher volume.”
While vacancy rates were at their lowest levels in April, some sectors showed small gains, while others are still floundering.
Hotels are probably the hardest hit, with occupancy rates hovering at 50 percent. Shkury estimates that about 25,000 rooms might not come back. “It tells us that the hotel asset class might need some structural changes,” he said.
Retail was suffering even before the pandemic. Rent collection dropped dramatically in April, and now vacancies abound. As New York City enters Phase Four, it is unclear if stores and restaurants have enough business to turn a profit. “We know that landlords and retail tenants are currently restructuring leases and trying to make sure that tenants can stay and flourish, because there is not a tremendous amount of velocity in the retail tenancy world today,” Shkury said.
Office space has a similar downward trend. “Smaller businesses that have a lease expiring in the next 12 months are definitely thinking twice about renewing, if at all,” he said. “We expect the office market to experience higher vacancy rates in the short term.”
“We see a lot of people who want to work from home,” said Meyer Mintz, Tax Partner at Berdon LLP. People spend less time commuting and going out to lunch, but employees miss out by not interacting so closely. “A lot of our clients say a lot of the junior people are really missing out,” he said.
Mintz didn’t name the client, but said a member of a large brokerage firm claimed he was concerned about the output of younger analysts. “He was saying how a lot of the models they are afraid are flawed because their people just don’t have [senior] people over their shoulder explaining how to do them properly.”
Multi-family housing has also seen an increase in vacancies. “We’ve seen some tenants who have options to live outside of the city, leaving their leases behind,” Shkury said. “That translates into concessions in the short term. But free market units, from our experience, are the first to bounce back when everything goes back to normal.”
According to Rick Gropper, co-principal at Camber Realty Group, landlords are offering two months of free rent to new tenants in free market buildings. They are working with current tenants who can’t pay rent and devising payment plans. Some are even offering incentives to renew leases by giving tenants one month free on a 13- or 18-month lease. “We are pretending this year doesn’t exist,” he said.
No one wants to leave rent stabilized units, he said, and those vacancies are still low. However, collections are dropping. Shkury said an estimated 50 to 80 percent of rent stabilized units are paying rent. Collections could drop more if federal assistance in the form of unemployment or the Paid Protection Program is not renewed. “We need to monitor that asset class going forward,” he said.
Tenants in rent stabilized buildings, or buildings that accept Section 8 Housing subsidies are often well organized, said Jim Simmons, CEO of Asland Capital Partners. People only move out of rent stabilized apartments due to “life events.”
He said maintaining a good relationship with tenants is key. Tenants realize that if they don’t pay rent, it’s not just the landlord who doesn’t get paid. “It’s also the super, it’s the people who pick up the trash, the people who provide heat,” he said.
Prices of multi-family buildings have dropped, not only because of COVID-19, but mostly because of the new housing laws passed in 2019. “Many investors suffered losses out of the Housing Act of last year, and are not sure they want to continue to invest in New York City,” Shkury said. Real estate investors are closely watching elections on the state and local levels.
Longer term, the analysts said, the future looks bright. Lower rents will allow the tenants that left to come back and pay less, especially in free market rentals. Businesses can also probably sign longer leases for lower prices.
Shkury said that New York real estate investors understand the market well and now is a good time to reposition portfolios, especially since debt is cheap. “People are moving towards more quality assets, from rent stabilized buildings to free market,” he said. “Once the pandemic ends, New York City goes back to where it was. There are buyers out there.”
Reevaluación de bienes inmuebles
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
En dos años.
Los bienes raíces comerciales y residenciales de la ciudad de Nueva York sufrieron un gran impacto éxito en la primera mitad de 2020, pero los analistas esperan que el mercado se recupere en dos años.
Y aquellos con bolsillos llenos pueden beneficiarse de la recesión temporal.
Shimon Shkury, presidente de Ariel Property Advisors, habló con un panel de expertos de la industria el jueves 23 de julio. La investigación proporcionada por su firma reveló que el segundo trimestre de 2020 fue probablemente el peor registrado en la última década. El tercer trimestre no traerá ningún alivio.
“Los cierres que tuvieron lugar en el segundo trimestre estaban en contrato antes de la epidemia”, dijo Shkury. “Hemos visto algunas firmas de contratos en los últimos meses, pero no lo suficiente como para justificar un mayor volumen”.
Si bien las tasas de desocupación estuvieron en sus niveles más bajos en abril, algunos sectores mostraron pequeñas ganancias, mientras que otros siguen teniendo problemas.
Los hoteles son probablemente los más afectados, con tasas de ocupación que rondan el 50 por ciento. Shkury estima que unas 25,000 habitaciones podrían no regresar. “Nos dice que la clase de activos del hotel podría necesitar algunos cambios estructurales”, dijo.
El comercio minorista sufría incluso antes de la pandemia. La recaudación de alquileres cayó drásticamente en abril, y ahora abundan los espacios disponibles. Mientras la ciudad de Nueva York ingresa a la Fase Cuatro, no está claro si las tiendas y los restaurantes tienen suficiente negocio como para obtener ganancias. “Sabemos que los propietarios e inquilinos minoristas actualmente están reestructurando los arrendamientos y tratando de asegurarse de que los inquilinos puedan quedarse y prosperar, porque actualmente no hay una tremenda velocidad en el mundo de los inquilinos minoristas”, dijo Shkury.
El espacio de oficinas tiene una tendencia descendente similar. “Los negocios más pequeños que tienen un contrato de arrendamiento que vencerá en los próximos 12 meses, definitivamente están pensando dos veces antes de renovarlo, si es que lo hacen”, dijo. “Esperamos que el mercado de oficinas experimente mayores tasas de desocupación a corto plazo”.
“Vemos a muchas personas que quieren trabajar desde casa”, dijo Meyer Mintz, socio fiscal de Berdon LLC. Las personas pasan menos tiempo transportándose y saliendo a almorzar, pero los empleados se pierden al no interactuar tan de cerca. “Muchos de nuestros clientes dicen que muchas de las personas jóvenes realmente se están perdiendo”, dijo.
Mintz no nombró al cliente, pero dijo que un miembro de una gran empresa de corretaje afirmó que estaba preocupado por la producción de los analistas más jóvenes. “Decía que temen que muchos de los modelos tengan fallas porque su gente simplemente no tiene a las personas [mayores] sobre sus hombros explicándoles cómo hacerlos correctamente”.
La vivienda multifamiliar también ha visto un aumento en la desocupación. “Hemos visto a algunos inquilinos que tienen opciones para vivir fuera de la ciudad, dejando sus contratos de arrendamiento”, dijo Shkury. “Eso se traduce en concesiones a corto plazo. Pero las unidades de libre mercado, según nuestra experiencia, son las primeras en recuperarse cuando todo vuelve a la normalidad”.
Según Rick Gropper, codirector de Camber Realty Group, los propietarios ofrecen dos meses de alquiler gratuito a los nuevos inquilinos en edificios de libre mercado. Están trabajando con inquilinos actuales que no pueden pagar el alquiler e idean planes de pago. Algunos incluso están ofreciendo incentivos para renovar los arrendamientos al dar a los inquilinos un mes gratis con un contrato de arrendamiento de 13 o 18 meses. “Fingimos que este año no existe”, dijo.
Nadie quiere abandonar las unidades de renta estabilizada, dijo, y esas desocupaciones aún son bajas. Sin embargo, los cobros están cayendo. Shkury dijo que se estima que entre el 50 y el 80 por ciento de las unidades de renta estabilizada están pagando el alquiler. Los cobros podrían caer más si la asistencia federal en forma de desempleo o el Programa de Protección Pagada no se renueva. “Necesitamos monitorear esa clase de activos en el futuro”, señaló.
Los inquilinos en edificios con renta estabilizada, o edificios que aceptan subsidios de vivienda de la Sección 8, a menudo están bien organizados, dijo Jim Simmons, director general de Asland Capital Partners. Las personas solo se mudan de apartamentos con renta estabilizada debido a “acontecimientos trascendentales”.
Dijo que mantener una buena relación con los inquilinos es clave. Los inquilinos se dan cuenta de que, si no pagan el alquiler, no solo el propietario no recibe el pago. “También es el súper, son las personas que recogen la basura, las personas que proporcionan calefacción”, dijo.
Los precios de los edificios multifamiliares han caído, no solo por la COVID-19, sino principalmente por las nuevas leyes de vivienda aprobadas en 2019. “Muchos inversores sufrieron pérdidas por la Ley de Vivienda del año pasado y no están seguros de querer continuar invirtiendo en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Shkury. Los inversores inmobiliarios están observando de cerca las elecciones a nivel estatal y local.
A más largo plazo, dijeron los analistas, el futuro parece promisorio. Rentas más bajas permitirán que los inquilinos que se fueron, regresen y paguen menos, especialmente en alquileres de libre mercado. Los negocios también pueden firmar contratos de arrendamiento más largos por precios más bajos.
Shkury dijo que los inversores inmobiliarios de Nueva York entienden bien el mercado y que ahora es un buen momento para reposicionar las carteras, especialmente porque la deuda es barata. “La gente se está moviendo hacia activos de más calidad, desde edificios con alquiler estabilizado hasta mercado libre”, dijo. “Una vez que termine la pandemia, la ciudad de Nueva York volverá a donde estaba. Hay compradores por ahí”.