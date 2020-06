Readying for reopening

Mark your Monday.

Outdoor dining, barber shops and playgrounds will soon be accessible again, as Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city is prepared to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

“Get on your mark, get set, because here we go. On Monday, we’ll be ready to take a big step forward for this city,” de Blasio said at a media briefing this past Thurs., Jun. 18th.

Phase 2 will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, in-store retail shopping, office jobs, hair salons and barber shops, auto sales and commercial building management.

De Blasio said that as many as 300,000 people could be returning to work under Phase 2.

Acknowledging that restaurants have been clamoring to reopen and have suffered heavy financial losses due to the pandemic, de Blasio said they were an essential part of the city’s economy.

“They’ve been going through so much in these months, just trying to figure out could they keep their businesses alive long enough for things to move forward, and their customers to come back,” he said. “So, we have to save this industry. It is quintessential to New York City.”

To facilitate the return of outdoor dining, the city will allow restaurants and bars to expand outdoor seating on sidewalks, curb lanes, backyards, patios and plazas. Beginning in July, restaurants can offer seating on Open Streets on evenings and weekends.

Restaurant owners will be allowed to self-certify their eligibility for curb lane and sidewalk seating using a streamlined application process at nyc.gov on Friday, June 19.

“We needed to get creative with outdoor space, and this plan that has been implemented today is so critical in getting the support to businesses so they can stand a fighting chance and coming back, rebuilding our industry, bringing New Yorkers from all walks of life back to work and creating the city that we remember,” said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. “We need to have a streamlined process, we can’t have lots of red tape, we need to support our small business owners in every way possible.”

Restaurants can also work with their local Business Improvement Districts to establish seating in plazas.

Playgrounds will reopen starting on June 22. Social distancing ambassadors will be employed to remind people about social distancing, encourage hygiene and hand out facemasks.

The city’s Small Business Services (SBS) agency will launch an online marketplace to help businesses access personal protective equipment and other supplies needed for reopening.

“That’s a one stop shop for easy access to supplier’s face mask and coverings, face shields gloves, cleaning and disinfecting products, physical barriers, portable furniture and more,” said SBS Commissioner Jonnell Doris. “We will continue to build this marketplace as we move forward.”

In addition, SBS has created industry-specific Phase Two reopening guides and a centralized restaurant reopening resource page.

The launch of Phase 2 comes two weeks after the implementation of Phase 1, which allowed for curbside retail and the resumption of construction and manufacturing. Though de Blasio had initially voiced skepticism that Phase 2 would begin before July, he said the next step was possible because of declining numbers of coronavirus cases.

“We’ll be watching the data all the time. So, everyone, believe that you are part of the solution,” de Blasio said. “Be smart, be responsible, help us all move forward.”

Businesses can access resources to help with reopening at nyc.gov/businesspage.

For guidance on outdoor dining, visit on.nyc.gov/2BhogtY.