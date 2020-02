Reading the Rule

Addressing fears as public charge rule begins

By Gregg McQueen

This rule is cruel.

Immigrant advocates and city officials are decrying the Trump administration’s new “public charge” rule now in effect – while seeking to educate residents.

Confusion abounds about who exactly is affected by the rule and what the potential impacts are for immigrants who worry that seeking public benefits could risk their status.

At a media roundtable in Manhattan on Mon., Feb. 24 – the day the rule was enacted – officials stressed that the rule does not change a person’s eligibility to apply for public assistance such as food stamps or Medicaid.

“No New Yorker should stop using public benefits they are entitled to,” said Steven Banks, Commissioner of the city’s Department of Social Services (DSS). “Someone who was eligible for benefits last week is still eligible this week. That hasn’t changed.”

While the public charge rule may prevent some immigrants from achieving lawful permanent resident status or a visa if they use certain public benefits or are deemed likely to use them in the future, officials and advocates said that many immigrants will not be impacted by the rule at all.

It is also not a factor if you are applying for citizenship, they said.

“If you’re here and already applied for green card status, you are eligible under the old rule. But if you’re applying starting today, you will not be eligible,” said Hasan Shafiqullah, Attorney-in-Charge of The Legal Aid Society’s Immigration Law Unit.

“If you already have your green card, you’re fine. If you’re applying for citizenship, you’re fine,” he said.

“The most common question we get is will this affect my ability to apply for a citizenship, and the answer is no,” said Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi.

Banks pointed out that enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had declined significantly since word of the public charge proposal first emerged. He remarked that the Trump administration is causing immigrants to be afraid of accepting essential benefits in fear that it will have a negative bearing on their immigration status.

“It is sowing confusion, it is creating fear,” he said. “People who need our help should come and seek our help.”

Banks said that immigrants with any questions can be connected to an attorney through Action NYC at 800.354.0365.

Angella Timothy of the New York State Department of Health said the state has seen women dis-enrolling in WIC program.

“Regardless of what you might hear, receiving WIC benefits will not affect immigration status,” she said.

Chris Keeley, Assistant Vice President of Ambulatory Care Operations at NYC Health + Hospitals, explained that healthcare access and eligibility for the city’s new NYC Care program are not altered by the public charge rule.

“Access to healthcare is not changed by this,” he said. “This does not impact Medicaid for pregnant women, emergency Medicaid.”

Anyone with doubts regarding public charge’s impact on their family should seek legal advice before changing enrollments, Keeley said.

“The impact of this rule is not nearly as broad as people believe so they should no take action until getting legal assistance,” he said.

Though the Trump administration’s attempt to amend what constitutes a public charge was met with a flurry of lawsuits, a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court permitted the rule to go into effect while litigation continues.

“We see this as an attack on the entire immigrant community, even though the rule impacts a narrow portion of immigrants applying for their green card,” said Jessica Young, Supervising Attorney at Make the Road New York (MRNY).

She said that community-based organizations have been strongly impacted by the public charge rule, as they have needed to work overtime to educate immigrants about the rule.

“We have a lot of work do,” she said. “We even have to be willing to litigate [in order] to move the cause of immigrants forward.”

Mostofi said that New York City has partnered with the New York Attorney General’s Office, other East Coast states and community-based organizations to sue the Trump administration over the rule.

The next step in the legal process will be oral arguments before the Second Circuit that are scheduled for March 2, Mostofi said.

“That goes directly to the question of whether or not an injunction should be put into place,” she said.

“We remain vigilant in fighting this in court. We have also needed to [ensure] we’re getting good information out into our communities and we’re seeking to address the harms that the rules might have before it’s struck down,” Mostofi added.

“The bottom line is that this rule is absolutely cruel ‒ this sends the message that if you’re not white and not wealthy, you’re not welcome in this country,” said Abbey Sussell, Public Charge Fellow at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “That really is the bottom line.”

For more information, go to nyc.gov/publiccharge or call ActionNYC at or 800.354.0365.