Reading, ‘Rithmetic and Rising

New summer school model announced for NYC students

It’s the suite summer.

A new free program will offer all public school students their choice of engagement opportunities during the summer months.

Dubbed “Summer Rising,” the initiative will combine typical remedial summer education classes with summer camp activities, available to all students once the school year ends.

“This ends summer school as we knew it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a media briefing on April 13, where he announced the program along with Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and DYCD Commissioner Bill Chong.

Dubbed “Summer Rising,” the program is open to all students who want it, both for remedial work and fun activities, de Blasio said.

“This is a free program for all New York City students, combining academics and cultural enrichment for the best summer yet,” he said, noting that the initiative can be used as a model for future years.

Kindergarten and elementary school students will participate in a five-day-a-week program for seven weeks, providing critical childcare services for families as they return to the workplace. Students with 12-month IEPs will participate in a five-day a week program for six weeks.

Middle school students will participate in a four-day-a-week program for six weeks, and high school students will participate in a five week program with tailored scheduling to meet their needs.

High school students will still have the opportunity to engage in the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) and participate in the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL).

Summer locations will be available in every borough, with nearly half of all Department of Education (DOE) school buildings put in use to host programming.

City officials said the program would help prepare students for a return to classroom learning in the fall while also providing essential childcare services for working parents.

“Summer Rising is truly the best of both worlds: bringing together for the first time the strengths of DYCD-funded summer enrichment initiatives and DOE’s academic programs into a singular experience for young people, particularly those from communities hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Chong. “DYCD and our network of community providers are excited to join DOE in keeping classrooms open this summer for safe learning, childcare, connection, and fun.”

Porter said the initiative represented a “holistic experience” that combines strong academic support, social emotional learning and enrichment programming.

“Through this innovative partnership with DYCD and our trusted community partners, and thanks to our heroic principals, teachers and staff, we’ll be able to serve any New York City student who wants to attend in-person so they can receive the comprehensive support they need during this critical time,” she said.

All programs will follow rigorous health and safety protocols and have access to testing, nursing support and a telehealth call center, the DOE said. In addition, Situation Room policies and protocols will be followed.

Applications for in-person K through 8 programs will open on Monday, April 26.

These programs will provide a bridge to next school year and allow students to reconnect with one another and with their schools, city officials said.

Consistent with years prior, schools will notify families by June if their student is required to participate in summer learning and will share additional details with families about how they can enroll.

“It is crucial that we connect every child from every zip code with summer enrichment programming that not only addresses COVID-19 academic setbacks, but that supports the whole child,” said City Council Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger. “Our children deserve summer programs that meet the needs of all students and that are centered on providing children and their families with wraparound support services including social and emotional supports and childcare, coupled with fun, active learning instruction emphasizing the arts, music, recreation and field trips. Summer Rising will remove barriers to learning to enable meaningful connections, and an ability to meet the holistic needs of children and their families.”

Applications for Summer Rising will open on April 26.

Families can sign up at discoverdycd.dycdconnect.nyc.