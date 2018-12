Re-examining the Rezoning

Residents say the city’s vision of Inwood’s future with respect to the rezoning is shortsighted. Reports by urban planning experts back up those claims.

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

After “exhaustive and ultimately futile” requests for the city to thoroughly examine the impacts of rezoning Inwood, Northern Manhattan residents filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this month alleging, among other things, that the city’s review process was “profoundly negligent.”

Residents also claim that the city’s past rezoning predictions are demonstrably inaccurate – with wide-ranging implications on safety, schools and demographics.

“From the research that I’ve done, this is the first lawsuit of its kind,” said Philip Simpson, an Inwood resident who is one of the petitioners in the suit.

The rezoning affects a 59-block area. The city projects that by 2032, the rezoning will add 4,348 new residential units, and estimates that between 1,325 to 1,563 units of those will be affordable units. This is expected to add 12,088 new residents, increasing the population by 28 percent. The rezoning is also supposed to add 1.1 million square feet of commercial space and 500,000 square feet of community space.

Many residents, including Simpson, as well as community organizations and local businesses, have demanded that the city conduct a wide-ranging socio-economic analysis considering the displacement of low-income tenants; the impact on preferential rents; the displacement on women and minority-owned businesses; and the resulting traffic congestion that could detain emergency vehicles.

Simpson contends that the city should have done its due diligence with respect to the rezoning but simply chose not to. He believes there are two reasons why. “They are basing their review on what is called the City Environmental Quality Review (CEQR) Technical Manual. In many of these instances they said the CEQR manual doesn’t require them to, so they don’t have to do it. But I think the real reason—and this is me personally speaking—is that they don’t want to know. They don’t want to have to admit what the impacts of the rezoning are going to be.”

CEQR is the city’s process for identifying and evaluating environmental impacts of discretionary actions such as rezoning. This evaluation is included in a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), which is usually written by consultants hired by the city. It is supposed to analyze the full impact of a rezoning, and includes 19 categories, including traffic, shadows, open space, air quality, noise, schools, and socioeconomic conditions, among others.

The FEIS is also supposed to examine alternative scenarios, including a Reasonable Worst Case Development Scenario, and identify ways to mitigate potential problems.

If, as Simpson claims, the city doesn’t want to know, others are keenly interested in the ultimate outcome. Tom Devaney, Senior Director of Land Use and Planning at the Municipal Art Society (MAS), says there is a wide disparity between the city’s rezoning predictions and the actual outcomes.

Founded in 1893, MAS is a civic non-profit organization that focuses on development issues throughout the city “from sidewalk to skyline.” The advocacy group seeks to promote dynamic and thoughtful planning and urban design.

“Obviously, no one has a crystal ball for predicting exactly what development is going to happen,” said Devaney. “But I think that the CEQR process needs to be more reliable and more transparent in attempting to accurately project what type of development is going to happen over the course of 10 or 15 years, because, as we’ve seen, the consequences of miscalculating those projections are pretty damning.”

Two MAS reports, A Tale of Two Rezonings and The Accidental Skyline, take deep dives into the city’s past rezoning efforts. The reports focus on rezonings in Long Island City, Queens and in downtown Brooklyn. They reveal that analysis presented by the city vastly understated the actual scope and even the type of development. The reports document that the city grossly underestimated number of new developments, the square feet of the development sites, the number of residential units built and the amount of new residents. It also failed to note there would be corresponding lack of open space and vast overcrowding in schools.

In 2001, Long Island City’s manufacturing areas were rezoned for mixed use to create a commercial business district. “But what they got was an expansion of residential development, and it wasn’t affordable and it wasn’t planned for,” Devaney said.

The city’s Reasonable Worst Case Development Scenario projected Long Island City would have 4.8 million square feet of office space and 300,000 square feet of residential development in the form of 300 new units. Instead, Long Island City got 8.74 million square feet of residential space with more than 10,000 new units. The city projected 12 development sites, but now in 2018 there are more than 50 sites. More commercial space was demolished than was actually built, which resulted in a net loss of office space.

Construction is still booming in Long Island City. MAS anticipates construction of another 5 million square feet of residential units in the near future.

They also found that the median household income in the rezoning area more than doubled between 2000 and 2016, rising from $53,000 to $123,000. The demographic mix has also shifted. The number of Whites and Asians increased substantially while the numbers of Black and Latinx remained about the same.

The unplanned and explosive residential growth negatively impacted schools and open space. MAS indicated that between 2000 and 2016, Long Island City added 3,444 new residents, up 23 percent before the rezoning. According to the MAS report, at three subway stops in the rezoning area, the average weekly subway ridership increased by 24 percent in the last six years.

Before the rezoning, elementary schools were on average at about 85 percent of capacity. Today, seven out of nine area elementary schools are over capacity. The worst are P.S. 78 at 131 percent, P.S. 212 at 151 percent, P.S. 222 at 165 percent, and P.S. 228 at 212 percent.

Downtown Brooklyn underwent a rezoning in 2004 that was also intended to create a central business district, and planned for 4.6 million square feet of office space. The city projected that by 2013, there would be an additional 979 residential units. In reality there were more than 3,000, with 5,000 additional units built since 2013. Almost none of the expected commercial development was actually built.

Development in both areas happened in unforeseen ways. Planned open space was never built. The city’s FEIS showed no major shadow impact. But the actual and currently projected development is happening at a larger scale and in places not expected. Shadows are projected across wide areas extending beyond the rezoned areas.

CEQR evaluations do not consider all of the potential sites in their evaluations, such as smaller lots that include rent stabilized units. The city considers these sites unlikely to be redeveloped, but the MAS findings prove otherwise.

“Like I said before, there is no crystal ball, but at least if you could evaluate potential alternatives that could occur, then you can take into account how that would affect schools, how that is going to affect open space,” Devaney said. “If you are bringing in more residents, you need to provide more open space. If you get it wrong there is no recourse. It’s not like buildings are going to be demolished and parks put up.”

MAS’ reports also show that buildings much higher and denser than rezonings allow can be built as-of-right, totally bypassing the City’s Uniform Land Review Procedure Application (ULURP) process or community input. Zoning Lot Mergers (ZLM) and Transfers of Development Rights (TDR) allow developers to buy connecting lots and merge them into one single lot. The development rights of each lot are then combined, allowing developers to create a higher building than would normally be allowed.

“So what happens is you have these separate lots and they all each have a set of development rights. And with some of them, the development rights are not used. So when you merge them, there is an agreement that the unused development rights get transferred to that one lot. So they accumulate all of these unused development rights and that’s how they can build a taller building,” said Devaney.

The City’s CEQR process does not consider these possibilities. Yet, TDRs are responsible for 63 completed or planned developments in Long Island City and Downtown Brooklyn. One Long Island City structure at 42-12 28th St. is 58 stories tall. Another planned development on Northern Boulevard will use rights from nine merged lots to create a 710-foot tall, 781,146 square foot tower that will likely become Queen’s tallest building. On Nevins Street in Downtown Brooklyn, four lots were merged to create a 27-story tower of 184 luxury condominium units. The merger of seven lots was combined to form a 54-story residential building. None of these, or any of the other ZLMs were considered in the CEQR process.

“We don’t know how many development sites in Inwood will be based on lot mergers and development transfers,” said Devaney. “And right now the community has no idea of how many of those properties that are being rezoned will eventually have lot mergers that end up creating larger buildings than what the rezoning is saying.”

The process is entirely legal. “It’s not subject to CEQR and there is very little or no opportunity for public input because there is no ULURP and even community boards aren’t really aware of it,” he said.

Devaney added that following potential zoning lot mergers and subsequent transfer of development rights requires a vigilant scrutiny of building permits, and scanning various City websites that are not particularly user friendly. “Most people don’t have the knowledge and don’t have the time to do that,” he said.

There is no way to project how the city’s analysis of Inwood’s rezoning will compare with actual results, Devaney said. “There are significant flaws in the CEQR process. You can say this about Inwood: the alternatives analysis was not very robust. And we see this time and time again.”

Simpson agrees, and said that city should have gone much further in its analysis, especially since there is hard evidence that its CEQR process and resulting FEIS have poor track records. He thinks the lawsuit’s best outcome would be that the city is forced to go back and take a substantial look at what will happen to Inwood under the current rezoning.

“I think they don’t want to,” Simpson said. “I think they want to say these rezonings are providing affordable housing and they are good for people. They don’t want to confront what we all know in our hearts is a reality.”

For more information about the Municipal Art Society’s evaluation of the CEQR process, please visit www.mas.org.