Rapid Relief

New resources for immigrants facing deportation

New legal aid is at hand.

The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) is teaming up with New York State to bolster legal services for immigrants facing imminent deportation.

A joint $1 million investment by MOIA and the state’s Office of New Americans (ONA) will provide rapid-response legal assistance to those detained, or at imminent risk of detention and deportation, who may not have the right to see an immigration judge or are otherwise facing accelerated removal.

The investment fills an existing gap in available immigration legal services, said MOIA Commissioner Bitta Mostofi, who announced the funding on September 26.

“Immigration enforcement and threats have created widespread fear and concern among our immigrant communities and dramatically increased the need for community education, rapid response and more immediate, quality legal assistance,” Mostofi said. “With this investment, we stand up for immigrant New Yorkers in moments of crisis – when they are at high risk of fast deportation and devastating separation from their families and communities.”

This funding will expand the capacity of the ActionNYC hotline operated by Catholic Charities Community Services to allow for operation on evenings and weekends during periods of high demand.

The hotline provides information and referrals and allows callers to schedule an appointment with an ActionNYC provider for free immigration assistance in over 200 languages.

“As a city we stand with our immigrants, and we will do everything possible to protect our immigrant communities in the face of anti-immigrant attacks,” noted Grace Bonilla, Administrator of the Human Resources Administration (HRA).

The investment will also support the work of the new Rapid Response Legal Collaborative (RRLC), a coalition of immigration legal service providers — Make the Road New York (MRNY), New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG), and UnLocal — that will provide immediate assistance to those facing removal.

The RRLC is creating a raids intake tool as well as resources for family members in raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“New York State, through its Office for New Americans, is proud to support this new legal initiative. At a time when immigrants are being targeted by federal authorities and families are being separated through increased numbers of detentions and deportations, we welcome the opportunity to expand free access and expert legal services for the most vulnerable through this important legal collaborative,” said Vilda Mayuga, Deputy Secretary of State for Economic Opportunity. “This partnership builds upon the many landmark programs to assist immigrants that New York State already funds, including the Liberty Defense Project’s Regional Rapid Response program, which provides urgent immigration legal services to local communities in 62 counties across the state.”

The initiative comes after the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) announced an expansion of expedited removal procedures.

“It’s unfathomable that ICE agents can now arrest and deport immigrants from the interior of the U.S. without a court hearing or ability to challenge the deportation,” said NYLAG’s President and Attorney-in-Charge Beth Goldman. “Hundreds of thousands this year alone have been arrested in their homes, in courthouses, and outside of their children’s school. Now, more than ever, immigration lawyers with deep expertise are needed to help immigrants detained by ICE and facing imminent removal from their families and communities.”

Immigration enforcement in the New York City area has increased 88 percent under the Trump Administration, compared to the final year of the Obama Administration.

“My father has lived in the Bronx for nearly twenty years, but because he has an old removal order, he faced swift deportation after he was pulled over for a minor traffic offense and taken into ICE custody,” said Bessy Cáceres, a MRNY member. “Our family had nearly lost all hope when a MRNY attorney took on his case. She represented him at a bond hearing and helped bring him back home to his family—where he belongs. We appreciate this investment from the city to help more families like mine have access to critical legal support and representation.”

Help Now

ActionNYC is for every immigrant New Yorker.

It offers free, safe immigration legal help in a network of trusted community organizations and schools.

Please note, you must make an appointment to receive services. To make an appointment, call 800.354.0365 between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday or call 311 and say “ActionNYC.”

For more information on ActionNYC and free legal services, please visit on.nyc.gov/2ndcBWj.