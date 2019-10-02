- English
- Español
Rapid Relief
New resources for immigrants facing deportation
New legal aid is at hand.
The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) is teaming up with New York State to bolster legal services for immigrants facing imminent deportation.
A joint $1 million investment by MOIA and the state’s Office of New Americans (ONA) will provide rapid-response legal assistance to those detained, or at imminent risk of detention and deportation, who may not have the right to see an immigration judge or are otherwise facing accelerated removal.
The investment fills an existing gap in available immigration legal services, said MOIA Commissioner Bitta Mostofi, who announced the funding on September 26.
“Immigration enforcement and threats have created widespread fear and concern among our immigrant communities and dramatically increased the need for community education, rapid response and more immediate, quality legal assistance,” Mostofi said. “With this investment, we stand up for immigrant New Yorkers in moments of crisis – when they are at high risk of fast deportation and devastating separation from their families and communities.”
This funding will expand the capacity of the ActionNYC hotline operated by Catholic Charities Community Services to allow for operation on evenings and weekends during periods of high demand.
The hotline provides information and referrals and allows callers to schedule an appointment with an ActionNYC provider for free immigration assistance in over 200 languages.
“As a city we stand with our immigrants, and we will do everything possible to protect our immigrant communities in the face of anti-immigrant attacks,” noted Grace Bonilla, Administrator of the Human Resources Administration (HRA).
The investment will also support the work of the new Rapid Response Legal Collaborative (RRLC), a coalition of immigration legal service providers — Make the Road New York (MRNY), New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG), and UnLocal — that will provide immediate assistance to those facing removal.
The RRLC is creating a raids intake tool as well as resources for family members in raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“New York State, through its Office for New Americans, is proud to support this new legal initiative. At a time when immigrants are being targeted by federal authorities and families are being separated through increased numbers of detentions and deportations, we welcome the opportunity to expand free access and expert legal services for the most vulnerable through this important legal collaborative,” said Vilda Mayuga, Deputy Secretary of State for Economic Opportunity. “This partnership builds upon the many landmark programs to assist immigrants that New York State already funds, including the Liberty Defense Project’s Regional Rapid Response program, which provides urgent immigration legal services to local communities in 62 counties across the state.”
The initiative comes after the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) announced an expansion of expedited removal procedures.
“It’s unfathomable that ICE agents can now arrest and deport immigrants from the interior of the U.S. without a court hearing or ability to challenge the deportation,” said NYLAG’s President and Attorney-in-Charge Beth Goldman. “Hundreds of thousands this year alone have been arrested in their homes, in courthouses, and outside of their children’s school. Now, more than ever, immigration lawyers with deep expertise are needed to help immigrants detained by ICE and facing imminent removal from their families and communities.”
Immigration enforcement in the New York City area has increased 88 percent under the Trump Administration, compared to the final year of the Obama Administration.
“My father has lived in the Bronx for nearly twenty years, but because he has an old removal order, he faced swift deportation after he was pulled over for a minor traffic offense and taken into ICE custody,” said Bessy Cáceres, a MRNY member. “Our family had nearly lost all hope when a MRNY attorney took on his case. She represented him at a bond hearing and helped bring him back home to his family—where he belongs. We appreciate this investment from the city to help more families like mine have access to critical legal support and representation.”
Help Now
ActionNYC is for every immigrant New Yorker.
It offers free, safe immigration legal help in a network of trusted community organizations and schools.
Please note, you must make an appointment to receive services. To make an appointment, call 800.354.0365 between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday or call 311 and say “ActionNYC.”
For more information on ActionNYC and free legal services, please visit on.nyc.gov/2ndcBWj.
Alivio rápido
Nuevos recursos para inmigrantes que enfrentan deportación
Nueva asistencia legal está disponible.
La Oficina de Asuntos de Inmigrantes del alcalde (MOIA, por sus siglas en inglés) se está asociando con el estado de Nueva York para reforzar los servicios legales para los inmigrantes que enfrentan deportaciones inminentes.
Una inversión conjunta de un millón de dólares por parte de MOIA y de la Oficina de Nuevos Estadounidenses del estado (ONA, por sus siglas en inglés) proporcionará asistencia legal de respuesta rápida a los detenidos, a quienes estén en riesgo inminente de detención y deportación, a quienes pueden no tener derecho a ver a un juez de inmigración y a quienes enfrenta un traslado acelerado.
La inversión llena un vacío existente en los servicios legales de inmigración disponibles, dijo la comisionada de MOIA, Bitta Mostofi, quien anunció la financiación el 26 de septiembre.
“La aplicación de la ley de inmigración y las amenazas han creado temor y preocupación generalizada entre nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes y han aumentado dramáticamente la necesidad de educación comunitaria, respuesta rápida y asistencia legal más inmediata y de calidad”, dijo Mostofi. “Con esta inversión, defendemos a los inmigrantes neoyorquinos en momentos de crisis, cuando corren un alto riesgo de deportación rápida y separación devastadora de sus familias y comunidades”.
Este financiamiento ampliará la capacidad de la línea directa de ActionNYC, operada por Servicios Comunitarios de Caridades Católicas, para permitir la operación en las tardes y fines de semana durante los períodos de alta demanda. La línea directa proporciona información y referencias y permite a las personas que llaman programar una cita con un proveedor de ActionNYC para recibir asistencia de inmigración gratuita en más de 200 idiomas.
“Como ciudad, apoyamos a nuestros inmigrantes y haremos todo lo posible para proteger a nuestras comunidades de los ataques antiinmigrantes”, señaló Grace Bonilla, administradora de la Administración de Recursos Humanos (HRA, por sus siglas en inglés).
La inversión también apoyará el trabajo del nuevo Colaborativo de Rápida Respuesta Legal (RRLC, por sus siglas en inglés), una coalición de proveedores de servicios legales de inmigración: Make the Road Nueva York (MRNY), Grupo de Asistencia Legal de Nueva York (NYLAG, por sus siglas en inglés) y UnLocal, que proporcionará asistencia inmediata a quienes se enfrentan al traslado.
RRLC está creando una herramienta de ingreso de redadas, así como recursos para familiares víctimas de las redadas del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) de los Estados Unidos.
“El Estado de Nueva York, a través de su Oficina para Nuevos Estadounidenses, se enorgullece de apoyar esta nueva iniciativa legal. En un momento en que las autoridades federales están atacando a los inmigrantes y las familias están siendo separadas por un mayor número de detenciones y deportaciones, damos la bienvenida a la oportunidad de ampliar el acceso gratuito y los servicios legales expertos para los más vulnerables a través de esta importante colaboración legal”, dijo Vilda Mayuga, subsecretaria estatal para Oportunidades Económicas. “Esta asociación toma como base los muchos programas emblemáticos para ayudar a los inmigrantes que el estado de Nueva York ya financia, incluido el programa de Respuesta Rápida Regional del Proyecto Liberty Defense, que proporciona servicios legales de inmigración urgentes a las comunidades locales en 62 condados de todo el estado”.
La iniciativa se produce después de que el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) anunciara una expansión de los procedimientos de remoción acelerada.
“Es incomprensible que los agentes del ICE ahora puedan arrestar y deportar a inmigrantes del interior de los Estados Unidos sin una audiencia judicial o la capacidad de impugnar la deportación”, dijo la presidenta y abogada a cargo de NYLAG, Beth Goldman. “Cientos de miles tan solo este año han sido arrestados en sus hogares, en juzgados y fuera de la escuela de sus hijos. Ahora, más que nunca, se necesitan abogados de inmigración con una gran experiencia para ayudar a los inmigrantes detenidos por el ICE y que enfrentan un retiro inminente lejos de sus familias y comunidades”.
La aplicación de la ley de inmigración en el área de la ciudad de Nueva York ha aumentado un 88 por ciento bajo la administración Trump, en comparación con el último año de la administración Obama.
“Mi padre ha vivido en el Bronx durante casi veinte años, pero debido a que tiene una antigua orden de expulsión, se enfrentó a una deportación rápida después de ser detenido por un delito menor de tránsito y puesto bajo custodia del ICE”, dijo Bessy Cáceres, miembro de MRNY. “Nuestra familia casi había perdido toda esperanza cuando una abogada de MRNY se hizo cargo de su caso. Ella lo representó en una audiencia de fianza y ayudó a traerlo de vuelta a casa con su familia, a donde pertenece. Agradecemos esta inversión de la ciudad para ayudar a más familias como la mía a tener acceso a representación y apoyo legal crítico”.
Ayuda ahora
ActionNYC es para todos los inmigrantes neoyorquinos.
Ofrece ayuda legal de inmigración gratuita y segura en una red de organizaciones y escuelas comunitarias confiables.
Tenga en cuenta que debe hacer una cita para recibir los servicios. Para hacer una cita, llame al 800.354.0365 entre 9 a.m. y 6 p.m., de lunes a viernes, o llame al 311 y diga “ActionNYC”.
Para obtener más información sobre ActionNYC y los servicios legales gratuitos, por favor visite on.nyc.gov/2ndcBWj.