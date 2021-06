Ranked Roundtable

City hosts forum on Ranked Choice Voting

By Gregg McQueen

Patience, please.

New Yorkers might not know the outcome of many of the primary races until several weeks after the election, as the city’s Board of Elections (BOE) must accept absentee ballots for up to 14 days after Election Day.

Moreover, for the upcoming primary election in June, New York City is preparing to roll out a new system: Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) ‒ which will allow voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

New York City debuted RCV in January and has already employed it in four special elections for City Council.

This is the first time it is used for citywide races.

“Some of the reasons why we switched toward Ranked Choice Voting in city races is because it gives more voters a say in who wins, it could increase candidate civility, and it can also lead to more diverse candidates winning elections,” Allie Swatek, Director of Policy and Research for the NYC Campaign Finance Board, said a recent virtual roundtable for members of the community and ethnic media on May 20.

In June, New Yorkers will cast votes for Mayor, Public Advocate, City Comptroller, Borough Presidents and most of the City Council’s 51 seats.

The primary date is Tues., June 22, with an early voting period available from June 12 to June 20.

The general election will be held in November.

Recently, Mayor Bill de Blasio committed $15 million for a public education campaign to inform New Yorkers of the new RCV system in advance of the June primary.

“I think Ranked Choice Voting is not that complicated, but we need to make sure people know about it and can make a plan,” said Laura Wood, the city’s Chief Democracy Officer.

“As we know in New York, it is often the primary elections that really determine who ultimately goes on to become our next Mayor, Comptroller, and so on,” Wood said.

She noted that some New York elections prior to RCV had races decided by a small percentage of the vote.

“Part of what Ranked Choice Voting is attempting to do is ensure that the ultimate winner of these primary elections has a much broader base of support,” Wood said.

“For certain races, we no longer have to have costly runoff elections in which we tended to have extremely low participation, so that is a huge benefit of moving toward RCV,” she added.

The new voting system will be used in special and primary elections for city offices, but not general elections.

“We’re not going to ever use Ranked Choice Voting to elect the President, a Congressmember or the Governor, and we’re also not going to use it in local races for district attorney or for judges,” said Swatek.

The race for Manhattan District Attorney will be single-choice on the ballot, she said.

If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of first-place votes in the election, they automatically win.

“It’s simple math. They win outright,” Swatek said.

With RCV, voters are able to rank up to five candidates in order of preference. If a voter’s first-choice candidate is eliminated, their vote is transferred to their second-choice candidate. If their second-choice is eliminated, their vote moves to their third-choice candidate, etc.

If voters prefer not to rank, they can simply select one candidate and their ballot will still be counted.

While ranking candidates, voters should only rank candidates they would want to potentially win, Swatek stressed.

“Do not vote for anyone you don’t like ‒ your vote could end up with that candidate in the end, if your more favorite candidates are eliminated,” she said.

Though the BOE will report unofficial results on election night, those numbers include in-person votes only.

The city’s $15 million educational campaign will place an emphasis on community and ethnic media, direct outreach and language outreach resources.

The effort includes radio, TV and print advertising and a $2 million allotment to translate key voter material into up to 19 languages.

New Yorkers can visit nyc.gov/democracynyc to view sample ballots in various languages.

The city plans to distribute RCV and election information at vaccination sites.

“In addition to the vaccine sites, which are very high-traffic, we are looking into other places where we know New Yorkers will be in the next few weeks. We are excited to do more in-person events,” remarked Wood, who said that web-based voter workshops, text banking and phone banking will also continue.

“We want to reach all New Yorkers regardless of their comfort level,” she said. “We have seen a high level of engagement with our online workshops.”

Gagan Kaur, Advisor for Language Access and Community Boards at the NYC Civic Engagement Commission, said the BOE provides language interpretation in Spanish citywide. The Civic Engagement Commission provides supplemental poll site assistance in 11 languages: Arabic, Bangla, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Urdu and Yiddish.

New Yorkers have a right to bring an interpreter into the voting booth with them if necessary, Kaur said.

“We are very lucky to live in one of the most diverse cities in the world,” Kaur said. “New Yorkers speak so many different languages, and language should never be a barrier to accessing information or participating in your democracy.”

For more information, go to voting.nyc or call 866.VOTE.NYC.