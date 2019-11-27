- English
- Español
Ramón Bodden: One of a Kind
By Luis Miranda
Photos: © Giovanni Savino | giovannisavinophotography.com
On December 31st, 1960, a young man emigrated from his home in the Dominican Republic to New York City after falling in love with two things: baseball and the music.
An avid fan of the Yankees and artists like Frank Sinatra, Ramón Bodden left all he knew behind to come here, the place he calls the “center of the universe.” While he was here, though, he was not a baseball player, nor a singer. He also isn’t a counselor, elected official or a community organizer. However, he has spent his life helping that kid in school like a counselor, listening to the public like an elected official, and making sure people aren’t taken for granted like a community organizer. Every community needs a Ramón Bodden.
Here in El Alto, we have ours!
When he moved to New York City, Ramón held different types of jobs – from factory work to administration in hospitals. As immigrants do, he worked hard to earn a living, and he spent a lot of his free time giving back to the community that took him in. In April of 1976, fearful of the government for his political ideology, he fled to Stockholm, Sweden. While he was there, he stayed true to his Latino roots and fought for his community under the organization of El Centro Cultural Dominicano. Through his initiative, he was able to invite key figures from the Dominican Republic to Sweden, while simultaneously working for the Swedish Museum of Natural History. After spending nearly 20 years in Sweden, in November of 1995, he decided to return to his first love – New York City – and has stayed since.
I met Ramón upon his return to New York. He came to visit the offices of The Manhattan Times often. Usually he visited because he was helping someone. He never came to ask for something for him but for some neighbor who most likely he had met weeks earlier. Sometimes he would just come in to say hello. He loves my daughter Lucecita and my niece Landa, and often told me never to worry about them because “he had his eyes on them to protect them.” In turn, I called on Ramón to help with local campaigns. He never said “no” even on the occasions when he was not a fan of my candidate. He would tell me, “I don’t see it but if you do, I trust you.”
Ramón treated his time away as occasion for personal growth. When he returned to New York, he had a newfound conviction and preparedness to continue to support his community. He founded the organization La Comunidad Primero, Inc. (Community First), where he collaborates with people from all five boroughs. He says, “If there is a Latinx person with a problem – immigration, police brutality, etc., I’m there. I’m a flag-bearer and I fight for the recognition of the Spanish language and the culture of our communities.” To wit, he has spent his free time teaching Spanish lessons.
Today, you can still find him going to every borough to discuss issues concerning the Latinx community. He continues to lend a helping hand out of the kindness of his heart. Although his operations are spread throughout the city, his favorite place is Manhattan. From its diversity to its museums, from Times Square to the Village, whether on Dyckman or on Avenue C, he goes out onto the city streets ready to fight for his community.
It’s appropriate that he’s turning 80 this week, precisely on Thanksgiving Day. On this day, the country is thanking him. They just don’t know him, but I do.
Happy Birthday, Ramón.
Y gracias.
Ramón Bodden: uno en un millón
Por Luis Miranda
Fotos: © Giovanni Savino | giovannisavinophotography.com
El 31 de diciembre de 1960, un joven emigró de su casa en la República Dominicana a la ciudad de Nueva York después de enamorarse de dos cosas: el béisbol y la música.
Un ávido fanático de los Yankees y artistas como Frank Sinatra, Ramón Bodden dejó todo lo que conocía para venir aquí, el lugar que llama el “centro del universo”. Sin embargo, mientras estuvo aquí, no fue jugador de béisbol, ni cantante. Tampoco es consejero, ni funcionario ni organizador comunitario. Sin embargo, ha pasado su vida ayudando a ese niño en la escuela como un consejero, escuchando al público como un funcionario y asegurándose de que las personas no sean dadas
por sentadas como un organizador comunitario. Toda comunidad necesita un Ramón Bodden.
¡Aquí en El Alto, tenemos el nuestro!
Cuando se mudó a la ciudad de Nueva York, Ramón ocupó diferentes tipos de trabajos, desde fábricas hasta administración en hospitales. Como hacen los inmigrantes, trabajó duro para ganarse la vida, y pasó gran parte de su tiempo libre retribuyendo a la comunidad que lo acogió. En abril de 1976, temeroso del gobierno por su ideología política, huyó a Estocolmo, Suecia. Mientras estuvo allí, se mantuvo fiel a sus raíces latinas y luchó por su comunidad bajo la organización de El Centro Cultural Dominicano.
Gracias a su iniciativa, pudo invitar a figuras clave de la República Dominicana a Suecia, mientras trabajaba simultáneamente para el Museo Sueco de Historia Natural. Después de pasar casi 20 años en Suecia, en noviembre de 1995, decidió regresar a su primer amor, la ciudad de Nueva York, y se ha quedado desde entonces.
Conocí a Ramón a su regreso a Nueva York. Vino a visitar las oficinas de The Manhattan Times a menudo. Usualmente su visita era porque estaba ayudando a alguien. Nunca vino a pedir algo para él sino para un vecino que probablemente había conocido semanas antes. A veces solo entraba para saludar. Él ama a mi hija Lucecita y a mi sobrina Landa, y a menudo me decía que nunca me preocupara por ellos porque “tenía los ojos puestos en ellos para protegerlos”. A su vez, llamé a Ramón para que me ayudara con las campañas locales. Nunca dijo “no”, incluso en las ocasiones en que no era fanático de mi candidato. Él me decía: “No lo veo, pero si lo haces, confío en ti”.
Ramón trató su tiempo fuera como un crecimiento personal. Cuando regresó a Nueva York, tenía una nueva convicción y preparación para continuar apoyando a su comunidad. Fundó la organización La Comunidad Primero, Inc. (Community First), donde colabora con personas de los cinco condados. Él dice: “Si hay una persona latinx con un problema: inmigración, brutalidad policial, etc., estoy aquí. Soy un abanderado y lucho por el reconocimiento del idioma español y la cultura de nuestras comunidades”. Es decir, ha dedicado su tiempo libre a dar clases de español.
Hoy en día, aún puede encontrarlo yendo a todos los condados para discutir temas relacionados con la comunidad Latinx. Él continúa prestando una mano amiga de la bondad de su corazón. Si bien sus operaciones se extienden por toda la ciudad, su lugar favorito es Manhattan. Desde su diversidad hasta sus museos, desde Times Square hasta el Village, ya sea en Dyckman o en la avenida C, sale a las calles de la ciudad listo para luchar por su comunidad.
Es apropiado que cumpla 80 años esta semana, precisamente el Día de Acción de Gracias. En este día, el país le agradece. Simplemente no lo conocen, pero yo sí.
Feliz cumpleaños, Ramón.
Y gracias.