Ramón Bodden: One of a Kind

By Luis Miranda

Photos: © Giovanni Savino | giovannisavinophotography.com

On December 31st, 1960, a young man emigrated from his home in the Dominican Republic to New York City after falling in love with two things: baseball and the music.

An avid fan of the Yankees and artists like Frank Sinatra, Ramón Bodden left all he knew behind to come here, the place he calls the “center of the universe.” While he was here, though, he was not a baseball player, nor a singer. He also isn’t a counselor, elected official or a community organizer. However, he has spent his life helping that kid in school like a counselor, listening to the public like an elected official, and making sure people aren’t taken for granted like a community organizer. Every community needs a Ramón Bodden.

Here in El Alto, we have ours!

When he moved to New York City, Ramón held different types of jobs – from factory work to administration in hospitals. As immigrants do, he worked hard to earn a living, and he spent a lot of his free time giving back to the community that took him in. In April of 1976, fearful of the government for his political ideology, he fled to Stockholm, Sweden. While he was there, he stayed true to his Latino roots and fought for his community under the organization of El Centro Cultural Dominicano. Through his initiative, he was able to invite key figures from the Dominican Republic to Sweden, while simultaneously working for the Swedish Museum of Natural History. After spending nearly 20 years in Sweden, in November of 1995, he decided to return to his first love – New York City – and has stayed since.

I met Ramón upon his return to New York. He came to visit the offices of The Manhattan Times often. Usually he visited because he was helping someone. He never came to ask for something for him but for some neighbor who most likely he had met weeks earlier. Sometimes he would just come in to say hello. He loves my daughter Lucecita and my niece Landa, and often told me never to worry about them because “he had his eyes on them to protect them.” In turn, I called on Ramón to help with local campaigns. He never said “no” even on the occasions when he was not a fan of my candidate. He would tell me, “I don’t see it but if you do, I trust you.”

Ramón treated his time away as occasion for personal growth. When he returned to New York, he had a newfound conviction and preparedness to continue to support his community. He founded the organization La Comunidad Primero, Inc. (Community First), where he collaborates with people from all five boroughs. He says, “If there is a Latinx person with a problem – immigration, police brutality, etc., I’m there. I’m a flag-bearer and I fight for the recognition of the Spanish language and the culture of our communities.” To wit, he has spent his free time teaching Spanish lessons.

Today, you can still find him going to every borough to discuss issues concerning the Latinx community. He continues to lend a helping hand out of the kindness of his heart. Although his operations are spread throughout the city, his favorite place is Manhattan. From its diversity to its museums, from Times Square to the Village, whether on Dyckman or on Avenue C, he goes out onto the city streets ready to fight for his community.

It’s appropriate that he’s turning 80 this week, precisely on Thanksgiving Day. On this day, the country is thanking him. They just don’t know him, but I do.

Happy Birthday, Ramón.

Y gracias.