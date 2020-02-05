- English
Español
Rallying the Response
Boosting Census response rates in black communities
By Gregg McQueen
It’s a race between the states.
And if New York doesn’t step up, another state will.
That was, in part, the message shared by city officials and stakeholders this past Mon., Feb. 3rd at a media roundtable focused on ensuring a high response rate for the Census 2020 throughout New York City, including in African and African-American communities.
Jennifer Jones Austin, Executive Director for the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies (FPWA), remarked that states are essentially in competition for $630 billion in federal funds.
“It’s a race between states,” she said. “If our state doesn’t get that money, another state will.”
Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson stressed that communities of color stand to lose funding for key services and Congressional representation in event of an undercount.
Conducted every 10 years, the U.S. Census is used to determine the amount of federal funding a state receives over the following decade, as well as the number of Congressional representatives. An undercount in the 2020 Census could cost New York about $70 billion in federal funding for healthcare, education, libraries, infrastructure, and other essential services.
“The Census is high-stakes for communities of African descent and immigrant communities,” said Thompson. “There’s a risk that New York State will lose representation in Congress if there is an undercount, but the risk isn’t distributed evenly across all communities. The communities that are most vulnerable to losing representation are precisely black and immigrant communities.”
The roundtable was one of many initiatives undertaken by the city to spread the word about the importance of Census participation within black and immigrant communities and how decreased funding due to an undercount would negatively affect them.
“When we’re talking to black communities, we have to recognize that there is a fundamental lack of understanding and knowledge as to what the Census is and how it connects to our everyday lives,” said Lurie Daniel Favors, Interim Director of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College.
For the 2010 Census, New York City’s response rate to the census was just under 62 percent, well below the national average of 76 percent. In neighborhoods with predominantly black populations, the response rate was sometimes as low as 40 percent.
Both city and state officials have geared up to reverse that trend this time, including engaging Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in a series of public service announcements to raise awareness.
“That [undercount] can’t happen again,” remarked Kathleen Daniel, Field Director for the NYC Census 2020.
Thompson noted that some residents might be fearful of responding to the Census if they are in their apartment without being on the lease.
“Lots of folks are doubled up, be it public housing or in other apartments across the city they’re worried that if their information goes to the landlord, goes to the Housing Authority that they could lose a place to live,” he said. “It’s completely safe to respond. That information will not be shared with anyone.”
Thompson remarked that black communities have often felt marginalized by the government. “I think that also affects people’s willingness to participate in the Census,” he said.
This year’s Census will be the first that can be responded to online.
While acknowledging that many people in undercounted communities do not have internet access, NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin explained that the city provided $1.4 million to the public library system to provide infrastructure to help New Yorkers fill out the Census. All library employees are being trained on the Census, she said.
Menin added that pop-up Census centers will be set up in elected officials’ offices, community boards, houses of worship and civic organizations.
“There will be organizations all across the city that will have computer terminals and places to go for people who lack access to broadband,” she said.
The Census can also be responded to by phone or via mail.
“We have some older folks who say they’re more comfortable speaking to people over the phone,” said L. Joy Williams, President of the Brooklyn chapter of the NAACP, which is involved in extensive outreach for the Census. “The focus is on giving people different options that are best for them.”
Menin explained that the city has allocated $40 million effort to its 2020 Census efforts, including $23 million for training community-based organizations to conduct outreach.
The city has also rolled out Neighborhood Organizing Census Committees (NOCCs), recruiting thousands of volunteers citywide to act as “Census Ambassadors” and participate in community canvassing, phone banking, “text-banking” and other forms of outreach.
“We have over 3,100 volunteers now, and we’re still looking for more,” said Daniel, who encouraged New Yorkers to volunteer at nyc.gov/census. “You can never have enough.”
Favors said the 2020 Census marks the first time that African Americans can identify by race, ethnicity and nationality.
“In this country, black is a protected racial category,” she said. “While you may also identify as Jamaican, while you may also identify as Nigerian, in this country one must also indicate race.”
Favors pointed out that blacks were first included in the U.S. Census in 1790.
However, slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person for the purpose of determining political representation in the House of Representatives.
“Historically, there has been a persistent commitment to the racial manipulation of data so that the distribution of resources and political power are also manipulated in ways… that disfavor communities of African descent,” she said.
Williams said that 80 percent of the borough of Brooklyn is considered a hard-to-count population.
She noted that in the 2010 Census, children under the age of five, senior citizens and African American men were undercounted.
That undercount of young children likely led to a lack of daycare services in certain neighborhoods, said Williams.
Austin said that New Yorkers need to be made aware that many of the services and programs they rely on are funded by the federal government, and dictated by Census responses.
“People don’t get the connection between federal funding and their everyday life,” Austin said. “They think their children’s school is funded only by the city. They think that soup kitchens are funded only by the city.”
She noted that faith-based organizations will play an integral role in engaging communities of African descent. “We know there is a significant level of distrust among the federal government,” she said. “In the African American community, faith-based organizations are one of the most trusted sources of information.”
She said that churches in various hard-to-count communities will be hosting “Census Sunday” events. “They will be having kiosks and opportunities for people to sit at computers in the houses of worship and complete the Census right there,” Austin said.
“Trusted sources now need to leverage that to deliver a message that this is important,” agreed Sheena Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of New York City.
“When I think that people fought, bled and died for our basic civil rights, it’s important for us to stand up and be counted,” she stated. “It’s almost an act of resistance. It’s an act of what we’re doing as black people, really fighting for what we deserve.”
Wright said that organizing and outreach done for the 2020 Census should be a boon to the way community organizations connect with New Yorkers.
“This should be a springboard to organizing and building capacity for the future,” she said. “We can’t stop at the Census – this should be the beginning of adding capacity in our institutions.”
For more information, please visit nyc.gov/census or call 311.
Respuesta unificadora
Por Gregg McQueen
Es una competencia entre estados.
Y si Nueva York no acelera el paso, otro estado lo hará.
Ese fue, en parte, el mensaje compartido por funcionarios de la ciudad y partes interesadas el pasado lunes 3 de febrero en una mesa redonda de medios centrada en garantizar una alta tasa de respuesta al Censo 2020 en toda la ciudad de Nueva York, incluyendo a las comunidades africanas y afroamericanas.
Jennifer Jones Austin, directora ejecutiva de la Federación de Agencias Protestantes del Bienestar (FPWA, por sus siglas en inglés), comentó que todos los estados compiten esencialmente por $ 630 mil millones en fondos federales.
“Es una competencia entre estados”, dijo. “Si nuestro estado no recibe ese dinero, otro estado lo hará”.
El vicealcalde Phil Thompson enfatizó que las comunidades de color pueden perder fondos para servicios clave y representación en el Congreso en caso de un conteo insuficiente.
Realizado cada 10 años, el Censo de los Estados Unidos se utiliza para determinar la cantidad de fondos federales que recibe un estado durante la siguiente década, así como la cantidad de representantes en el Congreso asignados a cada estado. Un conteo insuficiente en el Censo 2020 podría costarle a Nueva York alrededor de $70 mil millones de dólares en fondos federales para atención médica, educación, bibliotecas, infraestructura y otros servicios esenciales.
La mesa redonda fue una de las muchas iniciativas emprendidas por la ciudad para difundir la importancia de la participación en el censo dentro de las comunidades negras e inmigrantes y el impacto de la disminución de fondos debido a un conteo insuficiente.
“El censo es de alto riesgo para las comunidades de afrodescendencia y las comunidades de inmigrantes”, dijo Thompson. “Existe el riesgo de que el estado de Nueva York pierda representación en el Congreso si hay un conteo insuficiente, pero el riesgo no se distribuye de manera uniforme en todas las comunidades, las más vulnerables a perder representación son, precisamente, las comunidades negras e inmigrantes”.
“Cuando hablamos con las comunidades negras, debemos reconocer que existe una falta fundamental de comprensión y conocimiento de lo que es el Censo y cómo se conecta con nuestra vida cotidiana”, dijo Lurie Daniel Favors, directora interina del Centro para la Ley y la Justicia Social del Medgar Evers College.
Para el censo de 2010, la tasa de respuesta de la ciudad de Nueva York fue de poco menos del 62 por ciento, muy por debajo del promedio nacional del 76 por ciento. En vecindarios con poblaciones predominantemente negras, la tasa de respuesta fue a veces tan baja como 40 por ciento.
Tanto funcionarios municipales como estatales se han preparado para revertir esa tendencia, incluida la participación de la congresista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez y el creador de Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, entre otros, en una serie de anuncios de servicio público.
“Ese [conteo insuficiente] no puede volver a ocurrir”, comentó Kathleen Daniel, directora de campo del Censo 2020 de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Thompson señaló que algunos residentes podrían tener miedo de responder al Censo si están en su departamento sin estar en el contrato de arrendamiento.
“Mucha gente comparte, ya sea en una vivienda pública o en otros apartamentos de la ciudad, y están preocupados de que si su información llega al arrendador, vaya a la Autoridad de Vivienda y puedan perder el lugar en el que viven”, dijo. “Es completamente seguro responder. Esa información no se compartirá con nadie”.
Thompson comentó que las comunidades negras a menudo se han sentido marginadas por el gobierno. “Creo que eso también afecta la disposición de las personas a participar en el Censo”, explicó.
El censo de este año será el primero que se pueda responder en línea.
Si bien reconoce que muchas de las comunidades no contadas de forma suficiente no tienen acceso a Internet, la directora del Censo 2020 de la ciudad de Nueva York, Julie Menin, explicó que la ciudad proporcionó $1.4 millones de dólares al sistema de bibliotecas públicas para proporcionar infraestructura para ayudar a los neoyorquinos a completar el Censo. Todos los empleados de la biblioteca están siendo entrenados en el Censo, dijo.
Menin agregó que se instalarán centros emergentes del Censo en oficinas de funcionarios, Juntas Comunitarias, lugares de culto y organizaciones cívicas.
“Habrá organizaciones en toda la ciudad que tendrán terminales de computadoras y lugares para personas que no tienen acceso a banda ancha”, dijo.
El Censo también se puede responder por teléfono o por correo.
“Tenemos a algunas personas mayores que dicen sentirse más cómodas hablando con la gente por teléfono”, dijo L. Joy Williams, presidenta del capítulo de Brooklyn de la NAACP, involucrada en un amplio alcance para el Censo. “El objetivo es dar a las personas las diferentes opciones que sean mejores para ellas”.
Menin explicó que la ciudad ha asignado un esfuerzo de $40 millones de dólares a sus empeños para el Censo 2020, incluidos $23 millones de dólares para capacitar a organizaciones comunitarias para llevar a cabo actividades de divulgación.
La ciudad también ha implementado los Comités Vecinales Organizadores del Censo (NOCC, por sus siglas en inglés), reclutando a miles de voluntarios en toda la ciudad para que actúen como “embajadores del Censo” y participen en encuestas comunitarias, banca telefónica, “banca por mensaje de texto” y otras formas de divulgación.
“Tenemos más de 3,100 voluntarios ahora, y seguimos buscando”, dijo Daniel, alentando a los neoyorquinos a ser voluntarios nyc.gov/census. “Nunca son suficientes”.
Favors dijo que el Censo de 2020 marca la primera vez que los afroamericanos pueden identificarse por raza, etnia y nacionalidad.
“En este país, el negro es una categoría racial protegida”, dijo. “Si bien una persona puede identificarse como jamaicana o bien puede identificarse como nigeriana, en este país también se debe indicar la raza”.
Favors señaló que los negros fueron incluidos por primera vez en el Censo de los Estados Unidos en 1790. Sin embargo, los esclavos eran contados como tres quintas partes de una persona con el propósito de determinar la representación política en la Cámara de Representantes.
“Históricamente, ha habido un compromiso persistente con la manipulación racial de los datos para que la distribución de los recursos y el poder político también se manipulen de maneras… que desfavorecen a las comunidades de afrodescendencia”, explicó.
Williams dijo que el 80 por ciento de la ciudad de Brooklyn se considera una población difícil de contar.
Señaló que, en el Censo de 2010, los niños menores de cinco años, los adultos mayores y los hombres afroamericanos, fueron contados de forma insuficiente.
Esa falta de niños pequeños probablemente llevó a la falta de servicios de guardería en ciertos vecindarios, señaló Williams.
Austin dijo que los neoyorquinos deben ser conscientes de que muchos de los servicios y programas de los que dependen son financiados por el gobierno federal y dictados por las respuestas al Censo.
“Las personas no perciben la conexión entre los fondos federales y su vida cotidiana”, dijo Austin. “Piensan que la escuela de sus hijos es financiada solo por la ciudad. Piensan que los comedores populares son financiados solo por la ciudad”.
Señaló que las organizaciones religiosas desempeñarán un papel integral en la participación de las comunidades afrodescendientes. “Sabemos que hay un nivel significativo de desconfianza en el gobierno federal”, dijo. “En la comunidad afroamericana, las organizaciones religiosas son una de las fuentes de información más confiables”.
Explicó que las iglesias en varias de las comunidades contadas de forma insuficiente serán anfitrionas de eventos llamados “domingo del Censo”, en los cuales “habrá quioscos y oportunidades para que la gente se siente frente a las computadoras en las casas de culto y complete el Censo ahí mismo”, dijo Austin.
“Las fuentes confiables ahora necesitan aprovechar eso para transmitir un mensaje de que esto es importante”, acordó Sheena Wright, presidenta y directora general de United Way de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Cuando pienso en que la gente luchó, sangró y murió por nuestros derechos civiles básicos, es importante que nos levantemos y seamos contados”, afirmó. “Es casi un acto de resistencia. Es un acto de lo que estamos haciendo como personas negras, realmente luchando por lo que merecemos”.
Wright dijo que la organización y divulgación realizada para el Censo de 2020 debería ser un beneficio para la forma en que las organizaciones comunitarias se conectan con los neoyorquinos.
“Esto debería ser un trampolín para organizar y construir capacidades para el futuro”, dijo. “No podemos detenernos en el Censo; este debería ser el comienzo para agregar capacidad en nuestras instituciones”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/census o llame al 311.