Rallying the Response

Boosting Census response rates in black communities

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a race between the states.

And if New York doesn’t step up, another state will.

That was, in part, the message shared by city officials and stakeholders this past Mon., Feb. 3rd at a media roundtable focused on ensuring a high response rate for the Census 2020 throughout New York City, including in African and African-American communities.

Jennifer Jones Austin, Executive Director for the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies (FPWA), remarked that states are essentially in competition for $630 billion in federal funds.

“It’s a race between states,” she said. “If our state doesn’t get that money, another state will.”

Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson stressed that communities of color stand to lose funding for key services and Congressional representation in event of an undercount.

Conducted every 10 years, the U.S. Census is used to determine the amount of federal funding a state receives over the following decade, as well as the number of Congressional representatives. An undercount in the 2020 Census could cost New York about $70 billion in federal funding for healthcare, education, libraries, infrastructure, and other essential services.

“ The Census is high-stakes for communities of African descent and immigrant communities,” said Thompson. “There’s a risk that New York State will lose representation in Congress if there is an undercount, but the risk isn’t distributed evenly across all communities. The communities that are most vulnerable to losing representation are precisely black and immigrant communities.”

The roundtable was one of many initiatives undertaken by the city to spread the word about the importance of Census participation within black and immigrant communities and how decreased funding due to an undercount would negatively affect them.

“When we’re talking to black communities, we have to recognize that there is a fundamental lack of understanding and knowledge as to what the Census is and how it connects to our everyday lives,” said Lurie Daniel Favors, Interim Director of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College.

For the 2010 Census, New York City’s response rate to the census was just under 62 percent, well below the national average of 76 percent. In neighborhoods with predominantly black populations, the response rate was sometimes as low as 40 percent.

Both city and state officials have geared up to reverse that trend this time, including engaging Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in a series of public service announcements to raise awareness.

“That [undercount] can’t happen again,” remarked Kathleen Daniel, Field Director for the NYC Census 2020.

Thompson noted that some residents might be fearful of responding to the Census if they are in their apartment without being on the lease.

“Lots of folks are doubled up, be it public housing or in other apartments across the city they’re worried that if their information goes to the landlord, goes to the Housing Authority that they could lose a place to live,” he said. “It’s completely safe to respond. That information will not be shared with anyone.”

Thompson remarked that black communities have often felt marginalized by the government. “I think that also affects people’s willingness to participate in the Census,” he said.

This year’s Census will be the first that can be responded to online.

While acknowledging that many people in undercounted communities do not have internet access, NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin explained that the city provided $1.4 million to the public library system to provide infrastructure to help New Yorkers fill out the Census. All library employees are being trained on the Census, she said.

Menin added that pop-up Census centers will be set up in elected officials’ offices, community boards, houses of worship and civic organizations.

“There will be organizations all across the city that will have computer terminals and places to go for people who lack access to broadband,” she said.

The Census can also be responded to by phone or via mail.

“We have some older folks who say they’re more comfortable speaking to people over the phone,” said L. Joy Williams, President of the Brooklyn chapter of the NAACP, which is involved in extensive outreach for the Census. “The focus is on giving people different options that are best for them.”

Menin explained that the city has allocated $40 million effort to its 2020 Census efforts, including $23 million for training community-based organizations to conduct outreach.

The city has also rolled out Neighborhood Organizing Census Committees (NOCCs), recruiting thousands of volunteers citywide to act as “Census Ambassadors” and participate in community canvassing, phone banking, “text-banking” and other forms of outreach.

“We have over 3,100 volunteers now, and we’re still looking for more,” said Daniel, who encouraged New Yorkers to volunteer at nyc.gov/census. “You can never have enough.”

Favors said the 2020 Census marks the first time that African Americans can identify by race, ethnicity and nationality.

“In this country, black is a protected racial category,” she said. “While you may also identify as Jamaican, while you may also identify as Nigerian, in this country one must also indicate race.”

Favors pointed out that blacks were first included in the U.S. Census in 1790.

However, slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person for the purpose of determining political representation in the House of Representatives.

“Historically, there has been a persistent commitment to the racial manipulation of data so that the distribution of resources and political power are also manipulated in ways… that disfavor communities of African descent,” she said.

Williams said that 80 percent of the borough of Brooklyn is considered a hard-to-count population.

She noted that in the 2010 Census, children under the age of five, senior citizens and African American men were undercounted.

That undercount of young children likely led to a lack of daycare services in certain neighborhoods, said Williams.

Austin said that New Yorkers need to be made aware that many of the services and programs they rely on are funded by the federal government, and dictated by Census responses.

“People don’t get the connection between federal funding and their everyday life,” Austin said. “They think their children’s school is funded only by the city. They think that soup kitchens are funded only by the city.”

She noted that faith-based organizations will play an integral role in engaging communities of African descent. “We know there is a significant level of distrust among the federal government,” she said. “In the African American community, faith-based organizations are one of the most trusted sources of information.”

She said that churches in various hard-to-count communities will be hosting “Census Sunday” events. “They will be having kiosks and opportunities for people to sit at computers in the houses of worship and complete the Census right there,” Austin said.

“Trusted sources now need to leverage that to deliver a message that this is important,” agreed Sheena Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of New York City.

“When I think that people fought, bled and died for our basic civil rights, it’s important for us to stand up and be counted,” she stated. “It’s almost an act of resistance. It’s an act of what we’re doing as black people, really fighting for what we deserve.”

Wright said that organizing and outreach done for the 2020 Census should be a boon to the way community organizations connect with New Yorkers.

“This should be a springboard to organizing and building capacity for the future,” she said. “We can’t stop at the Census – this should be the beginning of adding capacity in our institutions.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/census or call 311.

