By Sherry Mazzocchi

Mayor Eric Adams says New York City has “run out of room.”

Critics say that every level of government has bungled the migrant crisis, with newly arrived asylum seekers sleeping in the city’s streets.

“The blame starts at the very top,” said Camille Mackler, Founder and Executive Director of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (I-ARC).

Mackler spoke at a conference held at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) on Wednesday, August 2nd, marking the one-year anniversary of migrant arrivals. Mackler said that federal leaders have a “lack of political courage.”

An estimated 95,000 migrants have arrived in New York during the past year.

Since the first bus pulled up to Port Authority on August 5, 2022, the Adams administration has struggled to handle an influx of people arriving almost daily. The population of the city’s homeless shelters has soared to a record 110,000 people, approximately double what it was one year ago.

Mackler and fellow immigrant advocates argued the Biden administration has largely ignored the problem while the mayor has acted in a crisis-mode mentality, using only ad hoc measures and not making long-term, strategic plans.

While the mayor insists that the federal government must step up, Mackler and fellow advocates that say city could take immediate steps to alleviate the situation.

Migrants are now sleeping on the sidewalk outside of the already overcrowded Roosevelt Hotel.

“We need help,” the mayor said earlier this week. “And it’s not going to get better. From this moment on, it’s downhill.”

But advocates say part of the problem is what they deem an uncoordinated response from the city.

“The Adams administration has kept the city in an ‘emergency response’ mentality. His administration has doubled down and tripled down on strategies that aren’t working and have never worked,” said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

The umbrella advocacy group is comprised of nearly 200 member organizations.

There are immediate things the city could do that would help, added Dr. Henry Love, Vice President of Policy and Planning at Win, the city’s largest provider of shelter and services for homeless families with children.

The city could expand access to Family Homelessness and Eviction Preventative Supplement, commonly known as the City FHEPS voucher program. Expanding the voucher program to people regardless of their immigration status would ease the burden on shelters, said Love. “That will allow us to free up some of our space,” he said.

Love said the 110,000 homeless people in shelters include about 20,000 children and could fill Yankee Stadium twice. “We are in the middle of a humanitarian disaster. These families have no options to leave.”

Advocates also said that work authorization reform was also necessary.

Awawdeh argued that with the stroke of a pen, the Biden administration could re-designate asylum seekers from South and Latin American countries and grant them Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The TPS designation would immediately expedite work authorization.

Lourdes Aguilar is an Immigration Staff Attorney at Neighbors Link, a legal services program for migrants. She noted asylum seekers must wait months before being able to apply for a work permit, and several weeks or months can pass before getting a response.

Without work authorization, they often face an exploitative labor market, said Aguilar, which means lower wages, unsafe working conditions and even child labor. “Asylum seekers want to contribute to the economy and be self-dependent,” she said. “That is why we urge the Biden administration and lawmakers to expedite work permits.”

Hundreds of people each day come to New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE), a non-profit that trains and certifies newly arriving immigrants. Nilbia Coyote, NICE’s Executive Director, said, “People need to work in spite of their immigration status.”

She added that 20 years ago the typical migrant was a single adult male, often with little education. But today, she sees a new trend of entire families and single mothers with children. Often, they possess professional and technology skills. Each month, the organization has around 1,000 new people seeking training with 400 graduating from NICE’s programs. “Yet there are so many more people that need empowering and training and credentials because they need to work—even if they are waiting for a legal solution.”

A simple change in classification could benefit all migrants, agreed NYIC’s Theodore Moore, Vice President of Policy and Programs.

Respite centers are only for short-term stays. But since the numbers of migrants have overwhelmed the capacity of homeless shelters, they are now being used for longer durations. Unlike a shelter, respite centers are classified differently and residents are not allowed to use those locations as an address. Changing the classification would allow migrants to obtain IDs.

Addresses are required for a New York City Identification Card (NYCID). The ID allows access to government buildings to obtain social services. Families with children need IDs to enter and register their children for school, or even visit their children in school.

“We want people to have access to identification, and want the city to better clarify and be able to adjust the classifications of some of these respite centers,” said Moore. “That is something they can do immediately.”

Increased funding is necessary for migrants navigating the immensely complicated immigration court system. Most immigration lawyers are volunteers at organizations like Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (I-ARC).

Immigrants and asylum seekers with attorneys are far more likely to win their cases, said Mackler. Yet without funding, applicants get caught up in the “black holes” of the immigration process. Applications get lost, and federal agencies make processing mistakes. Additionally, immigrants often have unstable living conditions because they can’t work. “What happens when they can’t afford the phone plan anymore and can’t they can’t call or email anyone?”

“We need to think about the long term, because these individuals are here for the long term,” said Mackler. “Many of them actually have eligibility for relief under existing immigration laws. And even if they don’t, they deserve a right to know where their options are and make the right choice for themselves and their families.”

She added that a higher proportion of new businesses are started by immigrants and providing for their care is a good investment in the future. “You will see the return on that investment quickly and for years to come,” she said.

