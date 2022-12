Raise up for Word Up

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Emmanuel Abreu

Word Up Community Bookshop is asking for your help.

In order to maintain and expand its offerings, Word Up is holding a fund-raiser. Its modest goal, $34,000, will allow the shop to continue to provide its current level of community services.

Located at the corner of Amsterdam and 165th Street, Word Up is more than a bookshop and community space. The non-profit is a mostly all-volunteer collective of people who prioritize books and community service.

In early 2020, Word Up cancelled all of its events and closed its doors. But with the help of online sales and pandemic relief funds, the store rallied with Zoom events and built up its community outreach.

The team organized extensive afterschool and summer programs for kids, including environmental programs and outdoor story time events. Word Up became a Covid-19 testing site. Their work with other aid groups as a drop-off center for donations to recent asylum seekers arriving in New York and hosting a community refrigerator are just some of the various ways Word Up reaches out to people in need.

“Our mission is access to books,” said co-founder Veronica Liu. “But we also know that it’s hard to take in a book if there [are] so many other essential things in your life that are also needed.”

Liu said because Word Up is in a neighborhood with so many needs, it motivates them to pair books with other corresponding services such as story times and after-school programs in order to make books truly accessible. “We do what we can, as a group, to alleviate some other things as well and also that helps the books become more accessible,” she said.

Another way Word Up makes books accessible is through its second location, Recirculation, at 876 Riverside Drive.

Recirculation, which opened in 2021, sells primarily used books, music and other items, all largely from the collection of a former Word Up volunteer, Tom Burgess. A volunteer since Word Up’s earliest days, Burgess eventually left when his health declined. But he remained in close contact with Liu and other members.

Volunteers even brought him medicine during the pandemic. “He was in a very immunocompromised position,” said Liu. “We were all keeping in touch.” Burgess contracted Covid early in the pandemic and entered a hospital. Just before being put on a ventilator, he called Liu.

He told her how to get access to his apartment and his four storage units, which were filled with books and other objects collected over the years. He gave details on how he wanted its contents distributed in case he never made it back. Burgess passed away in June of 2020.

Liu and other volunteers cleaned out his filled-to-brimming apartment and emptied his storage units. Much of his collection is for sale at Recirculation, a pay-what-you-wish store. It’s a vast, unfinished space which had been empty for the previous 20 years.

“His mission was to find objects that nobody wanted and then find the person that wanted it,” said Emmanuel Abreu, another long-time Word Up volunteer. “The mission of the store is as much as we can to keep it a pay-what-you-can space and where people can come and host free events,” said Abreu.

Liu said Recirculation’s big space is a better fit than their smaller Amsterdam Avenue location for large events. “We’re hoping in the way that Word Up kind of grew organically as a site where people who wanted space to do things for their community, that Recirculation can act in a similar way.”

For more information, please visit www.wordupbooks.com.