Raise the Age law now in effect

They’re out.

All 16- and 17-year-olds have been moved out of the Rikers Island correctional facility, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, as part of New York State’s Raise the Age legislation, which makes 18 years old the age of adult criminal responsibility.

Passed in 2017, the new law stipulates that the state must stop charging 16-year-olds as adults by October 1.

“Beginning today, no one under 18 will go to Rikers Island. Kids will be treated like kids instead of adults,” said de Blasio. “This is an historic moment for criminal justice reform and another step toward replacing Rikers Island with smaller, safer, more humane facilities that are closer to communities and loved ones.”

All 16-year-olds will now be treated as juveniles in family court, while 17-year-olds will still be charged as adults until October 1, 2019.

Before the Raise the Age law was passed, New York was one of only two states – North Carolina being the other – to charge teens as adults.

“Today is a landmark day when New York State joins the rest of the nation in adhering to a basic standard of decency that ensures that children are treated as children in our justice system,” said Elizabeth Glazer, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

All 16- and 17-year-olds have now been moved from Rikers Island to dedicated juvenile facilities, the mayor said.

These facilities provide services and programming aimed at reducing re-offending and helping them get their lives back on track. Teens moving off of Rikers Island have been transferred to the newly renovated Horizon Juvenile Detention Center in the Bronx, where they will have better access to age-appropriate services, including education and counseling.

“I think this is something that’s been needed for a long time,” said Horizon Executive Director Susan Campos. “We have a captive audience. The questions become, what are we going to do to really provide the services these kids need. We want to make them better than when they came through the door.”

Going forward, newly arrested16-year-olds will be housed at Crossroads, the second juvenile detention center based in Brooklyn.

Investments include $329 million in capital funding dedicated to upgrading juvenile facilities for Raise the Age. To reduce the number of 16- and 17-year-olds in detention, the de Blasio administration has also invested $8 million in diversion programming like supervised release, case expediting, and intensive mentorship.

The Horizon facility has been renovated to include new housing units, intake, administrative facilities, staff service areas and upgraded recreational areas as well as new building systems.

The facility is staffed by Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) program counselors, Department of Correction (DOC) Officers, and Department of Education (DOE) staff. Over the next 18 months, DOC will gradually phase out correction officers and ACS will take over administration of the facility completely.

“The New York State Courts have worked tirelessly to prepare for this groundbreaking law. We’ve created and staffed new Youth Parts, expanded capacity for Family Court proceedings, especially in New York City, for the older adolescents that court will now address, and expanded access to court for youth arrested after hours to ensure they go before specially trained criminal court “accessible magistrate” judges to be promptly heard on detention status,” said Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. “In addition, we’ve created a new case management system to carefully track and provide statewide data regarding all raise the age impacted youth. Our judges and non-judicial staff are well-trained and prepared.”

The Crossroads detention facility in Brooklyn will house youth under the age of 17 who are charged with certain levels of crimes, and will be staffed primarily by ACS, with DOC serving in an advisory capacity on security issues. Horizon will house the adult-charged 16- and 17-year-olds who are currently on Rikers, as well as newly arrested 17-year-olds who will continue to be charged as adults until October 2019.

Horizon will be jointly operated by both ACS and DOC during this transition phase.

Youth in Crossroads and Horizon receive education, health care, mental health services, dental care, access to recreational activities, and case management onsite. Youth also attend a full-time educational program that is operated by DOE.

“Passing this legislation and removing youth from Rikers are significant steps that give young people a second chance to grow up and pursue meaningful rehabilitation for non-violent mistakes without forfeiting their futures,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The city also reported a 53 percent decline in youth arrests and a 37 percent decline in youth detention since the 2012 launch of the Close to Home program, designed to keep youth offenders closer to their families and home community.