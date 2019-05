Raging against Ageism

Forum examines workplace age discrimination

By Gregg McQueen

Ageism is old news.

The New York State Division of Human Rights hosted a forum, together with advocates, on fighting workplace age discrimination on May 17 at Hunter College.

“It is really important that we talk about these issues, that we have the experts do a deep dive on these issues so that we can understand it… to think about what kind of policy solutions we can think about and develop together,” said Ángela Fernández, Acting Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights (DHR).

The event detailed the state’s human rights laws, and panelists offered tips on how to combat ageism and file a claim if discriminated against in the workplace.

Fernández said New York’s human rights law is the oldest human rights law in the country, enacted in 1945 to prevent discrimination in employment based on race, age, creed, color and national origin. She noted that New York also started its own Fair Housing Act 20 years before the federal government started its own Fair Housing Act.

“I think we need to continue to be the first state to do things of this nature, to be a model for other states and a model for the federal government,” she said.

Ruth Finkelstein, Executive Director of Hunter College’s Brookdale Institute for the Aging, said age discrimination in employment is one of the primary focuses of the institute.

“We see this as one of the human rights issues of this time,” Finkelstein said.

“This issue is picking up momentum,” she said, noting that she had attended three forums on the topic of age discrimination within a three-week span.

“It’s just like any other discrimination – it’s just that this one gets overlooked,” agreed Alice Fisher, President and Founder of The Radical Age Movement (RAM), a grassroots group that aims to challenge interpretations of aging.

Fisher said that people are attempting to work to a later age than they once did, instead of retiring.

“People are healthier, and, quite frankly, they can’t afford to retire,” she said.

Fisher said that potential signs of age discrimination at work include comments about your age, or when workers stop getting raises or performance reviews.

Caroline Downey, General Counsel of the State Division of Human Rights, said there are about 6,000 discrimination cases filed per year with the agency, with about 20 percent of them related to age.

It is unlawful to fire an employee based on age.

“It’s also unlawful to have an advertisement or other writing that indicates preference for young applicants,” she sai

Claims can be filed on the State Division’s website, which Downey calls a “user-friendly system that’s built to move along quickly.”

Investigations must be finished in 180 days.

Complaints must be filed within one year of discrimination, and many cases are settled prior to a hearing

The agency is often able to win claimants reinstatement to job with back pay if they’ve been terminated, force training on employers as well as civil fines and penalties up to $100,000.

“Under the city’s human rights law, both employers and individuals can be held liable,” noted Mari Grace Sacro, Supervising Attornery of the NYC Human Rights Coalition.

To prevent against workplace age discrimination, Sacro said the city might need to create additional laws.

“We have to come up with creative solutions – it could be prohibiting employees from asking about age or graduation date. Just like we’ve done with asking about salary history,” she said.

Activist Ashton Applewhite, who wrote This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism, said that lessons can be learned from the disability anti-discrimination movement.

“What disability activists did was so brilliant,” said Applewhite. “They changed the perception condition from a personal misfortune to a social issue. We need to learn from them.”

For more information, please visit dhr.ny.gov.

ASSISTANCE AT HAND

Under the Human Rights Law in New York, every citizen has an “equal opportunity to enjoy a full and productive life.” This law protects you from discrimination in areas such as employment, education, credit, and purchasing or renting a home or commercial space based on your:

Race

Creed

Color

National origin

Sexual orientation

Military status

Sex

Age

Marital status

Domestic violence victim status

Disability

Pregnancy-related condition

Predisposing genetic characteristics

Prior arrest or conviction record

Gender Identity or Expression

Familial status

Lawful source of income (in housing only)

Retaliation for opposing unlawful discriminatory practices

If someone feels they have been discriminated against they can file a complaint with the Division of Human Rights (DHR). Once a complaint is filed, DHR will investigate and may present the case in a public hearing. For more information, go to dhr.ny.gov or call 888.392.3644.