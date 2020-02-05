- English
- Español
Radical Reality
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Long before Emmanuel Osuyah became a successful businessman, he was a struggling Nigerian college student.
In 1980, his school, then called the Adventist Seminary of West Africa, didn’t have washing machines. With a bucket and a bar of soap, Osuyah sang and washed clothes by hand.
He sang songs by the gospel a cappella group Take 6, which his mom always played in the car. Blessed with perfect pitch and an excellent memory, he sang the whole album.
As the music drifted up into the courtyard, other students thought it was a recording. When the manager of a college singing group came down to investigate and found a sudsy Osuyah instead of an abandoned cassette player, he promptly invited him to join a group that would become known as The Ambassadors.
The contemporary African a cappella gospel group was a smash. As they performed on campus, people lined up for autographs. They started recording, and then traveling. “Fast forward,” said Osuyah, “The Ambassadors’ music is how I got my first undergrad scholarship and then, in time, my master’s degree scholarship as well.”
On April 30, 1998, just months before The Ambassadors were scheduled to sing in the U.S., Osuyah’s life changed.
Headed to the Nigerian capital of Lagos, Osuyah and another band member squeezed into an overcrowded bus that resembled a tin of “nicely stuffed sardines on wheels.” About half an hour into the ride, the bus lost a front tire.
Later, he found out from his bandmate that the bus tumbled seven times. The driver and two other passengers flew out of the windows. Osuyah’s right femur was fractured in two places and the section in between was a little better than rubble. The doctor said amputation was the only option.
Osuyah’s odyssey is detailed in A Radical Faith, where he discusses how faith and prayer sustained him through the most difficult period of his life.
Osuyah was six feet four inches and was in enormous pain. With no job and no insurance, he prayed. He told God he would not spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.
One day before surgery, Dr. Greg Saunders walked into Osuyah’s hospital room. Visiting from another hospital, he reviewed Osuyah’s x-rays and suggested another option. If a steel rod were to be inserted into his leg, it might allow the broken bones to mend, giving him a chance to walk again.
Osuyah didn’t know that the American gynecologist had never done this type of surgery before and didn’t care. The five-hour operation left him with a scar from his abdomen to his knee. The doctor said his leg was worse than the x-ray showed. Osuyah prayed harder. “In the hospital, I prayed [of] images of me singing on crutches,” he said.
After the surgery, he found out that his band members had visited their sponsor, Dr. Adedeji Adeleka, a Nigerian billionaire, who paid for his medical care.
Three weeks after surgery, Dr. Saunders sent him home with crutches. When he arrived in the U.S. later that year, he sang on stage with a cane.
Today, Osuyah walks with a slight limp. He still gets up early most mornings to run a few miles before heading off to work.
Even as a child, Osuyah visualized his future life. He saw himself as a successful businessman, driving a black Mercedes Benz into the long driveway of his home, where he lived with his wife, two children and a dog. Today, he is the principal at Alpha Direct Agency and has a private consulting business. He lives in Westchester with his wife and two children, ages 15 and 17, and, yes, a dog.
While his main business is selling insurance, he sees no contradictions in having a deep faith. “We can’t control the events that happen. What I’ve learned is that we can control our interpretation of events.” He told The Manhattan Times that if he had a chance to pick a life with or without the accident, he’d choose the accident.
“It transformed my understanding of my purpose in life,” he said. “I don’t think I’d have another opportunity to get that experience to transform the way I think, the way I live now and how I feel about mankind and our human race.”
While faith and prayer have been instrumental in his life, so has music. “There is no aspect of my life that music has not impacted,” he said. He always has a song in his head. He’s often singing and doesn’t even realize it.
“A lot of people will say to me, ‘Oh, somebody is happy today,’” he said. “If singing equates happiness, I don’t remember not being happy.”
For more information, please visit www.aradicalfaith.com.
Realidad radical
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Mucho antes de que Emmanuel Osuyah se convirtiera en un exitoso hombre de negocios, era un estudiante universitario nigeriano con dificultades.
En 1980, su escuela, entonces llamada Seminario Adventista de África Occidental, no tenía lavadoras. Con un balde y una pastilla de jabón, Osuyah cantaba y lavaba la ropa a mano.
Cantaba canciones del grupo gospel a cappella Take 6, que su madre siempre tocaba en el auto. Bendecido con un tono perfecto y un excelente recuerdo, cantaba todo el álbum.
Cuando la música llegaba al patio, otros estudiantes pensaban que era una grabación. Cuando el manejador de un grupo de canto de la universidad vino a investigar y encontró a un Osuyah jabonoso en lugar de un reproductor de cassette abandonado, lo invitó rápidamente a unirse a un grupo que se conocería como The Ambassadors.
El grupo de gospel africano a cappella contemporáneo fue un éxito. Mientras actuaban en el campus, la gente hacía fila para obtener autógrafos. Comenzaron a grabar y luego viajaron. “Adelante rápido”, dijo Osuyah, “La música de The Ambassadors es cómo obtuve mi primera beca de pregrado y luego, con el tiempo, también mi beca de maestría”.
El 30 de abril de 1998, solo unos meses antes de que The Ambassadors fueran programados para cantar en los Estados Unidos, la vida de Osuyah cambió.
Con destino a la capital nigeriana de Lagos, Osuyah y otro miembro de la banda se metieron en un autobús abarrotado que parecía una lata de “sardinas bien rellenas con ruedas”. Aproximadamente media hora después, el autobús perdió un neumático delantero.
Más tarde, su compañero de banda descubrió que el autobús había volcado siete veces. El conductor y otros dos pasajeros salieron volando por las ventanas. El fémur derecho de Osuyah se fracturó en dos lugares y la sección intermedia era un poco más que escombros. El médico dijo que la amputación era la única opción.
La odisea de Osuyah se detalla en A Radical Faith, donde analiza cómo la fe y la oración lo sostuvieron durante el período más difícil de su vida.
Osuyah medía seis pies y cuatro pulgadas y tenía un dolor enorme. Sin trabajo ni seguro, rezó. Le dijo a Dios que no pasaría el resto de su vida en una silla de ruedas.
Un día antes de la cirugía, el Dr. Greg Saunders entró en la habitación del hospital de Osuyah. Visitando desde otro hospital, revisó las radiografías de Osuyah y sugirió otra opción. Si insertaban una varilla de acero en su pierna, podría permitir que los huesos rotos fuesen reparados, dándole la oportunidad de volver a caminar.
Osuyah no sabía que el ginecólogo estadounidense nunca antes había realizado este tipo de cirugía y no le importaba. La operación de cinco horas lo dejó con una cicatriz desde el abdomen hasta la rodilla. El médico dijo que su pierna estaba peor de lo que mostraba la radiografía. Osuyah rezó más fuerte.
“En el hospital, recé [a] imágenes cantando con muletas”, dijo.
Después de la cirugía, descubrió que los miembros de su banda habían visitado a su patrocinador, el Dr. Adedeji Adeleka, un multimillonario nigeriano, quien pagó por su atención médica.
Tres semanas después de la cirugía, el Dr. Saunders lo envió a casa con muletas. Cuando llegó a los Estados Unidos más tarde ese año, cantó en el escenario con un bastón.
Hoy, Osuyah camina con una leve cojera. Aún se levanta temprano la mayoría de las mañanas para correr algunas millas antes de irse a trabajar.
Incluso cuando era niño, Osuyah visualizó su vida futura. Se veía a sí mismo como un exitoso hombre de negocios, conduciendo un Mercedes Benz negro hacia la larga entrada de su casa, donde vivía con su esposa, dos hijos y un perro. Hoy, es el director de Alpha Direct Agency y tiene un negocio de consultoría privado. Vive en Westchester con su esposa y sus dos hijos, de 15 y 17 años, y sí, un perro.
Si bien su negocio principal es vender seguros, no ve contradicciones en tener una fe profunda. “No podemos controlar los eventos que suceden. Lo que aprendí es que podemos controlar nuestra interpretación de los eventos”. Le dijo al Manhattan Times que si tuviera la oportunidad de elegir una vida con o sin el accidente, la elegiría con el accidente.
“Transformó mi comprensión de mi propósito en la vida”, dijo. “No creo que tenga otra oportunidad de obtener esa experiencia para transformar mi forma de pensar, la forma en que vivo ahora y lo que siento por la humanidad y nuestra raza humana”.
Si bien la fe y la oración han sido fundamentales en su vida, también lo ha sido la música. “No hay ningún aspecto de mi vida que la música no haya impactado”, dijo. Él siempre tiene una canción en su cabeza. A menudo está cantando y ni siquiera se da cuenta.
“Mucha gente me dice: Oh, alguien está feliz hoy'”, dijo. “Si cantar equivale a felicidad, no recuerdo no haber sido feliz”.
Para obtener más información, visite www.aradicalfaith.com.