Radical Reality

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Long before Emmanuel Osuyah became a successful businessman, he was a struggling Nigerian college student.

In 1980, his school, then called the Adventist Seminary of West Africa, didn’t have washing machines. With a bucket and a bar of soap, Osuyah sang and washed clothes by hand.

He sang songs by the gospel a cappella group Take 6, which his mom always played in the car. Blessed with perfect pitch and an excellent memory, he sang the whole album.‎

As the music drifted up into the courtyard, other students thought it was a recording. When the manager of a college singing group came down to investigate and found a sudsy Osuyah instead of an abandoned cassette player, he promptly invited him to join a group that would become known as The Ambassadors.

The contemporary African a cappella gospel group was a smash. As they performed on campus, people lined up for autographs. They started recording, and then traveling. “Fast forward,” said Osuyah, “The Ambassadors’ music is how I got my first undergrad scholarship and then, in time, my master’s degree scholarship as well.”

On April 30, 1998, just months before The Ambassadors were scheduled to sing in the U.S., Osuyah’s life changed.

Headed to the Nigerian capital of Lagos, Osuyah and another band member squeezed into an overcrowded bus that resembled a tin of “nicely stuffed sardines on wheels.” About half an hour into the ride, the bus lost a front tire.

Later, he found out from his bandmate that the bus tumbled seven times. The driver and two other passengers flew out of the windows. Osuyah’s right femur was fractured in two places and the section in between was a little better than rubble. The doctor said amputation was the only option.

Osuyah’s odyssey is detailed in A Radical Faith, where he discusses how faith and prayer sustained him through the most difficult period of his life.

Osuyah was six feet four inches and was in enormous pain. With no job and no insurance, he prayed. He told God he would not spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

One day before surgery, Dr. Greg Saunders walked into Osuyah’s hospital room. Visiting from another hospital, he reviewed Osuyah’s x-rays and suggested another option. If a steel rod were to be inserted into his leg, it might allow the broken bones to mend, giving him a chance to walk again.

Osuyah didn’t know that the American gynecologist had never done this type of surgery before and didn’t care. The five-hour operation left him with a scar from his abdomen to his knee. The doctor said his leg was worse than the x-ray showed. Osuyah prayed harder. “In the hospital, I prayed [of] images of me singing on crutches,” he said.

After the surgery, he found out that his band members had visited their sponsor, Dr. Adedeji Adeleka, a Nigerian billionaire, who paid for his medical care.

Three weeks after surgery, Dr. Saunders sent him home with crutches. When he arrived in the U.S. later that year, he sang on stage with a cane.

Today, Osuyah walks with a slight limp. He still gets up early most mornings to run a few miles before heading off to work.

Even as a child, Osuyah visualized his future life. He saw himself as a successful businessman, driving a black Mercedes Benz into the long driveway of his home, where he lived with his wife, two children and a dog. Today, he is the principal at Alpha Direct Agency and has a private consulting business. He lives in Westchester with his wife and two children, ages 15 and 17, and, yes, a dog.

While his main business is selling insurance, he sees no contradictions in having a deep faith. “We can’t control the events that happen. What I’ve learned is that we can control our interpretation of events.” He told The Manhattan Times that if he had a chance to pick a life with or without the accident, he’d choose the accident.

“It transformed my understanding of my purpose in life,” he said. “I don’t think I’d have another opportunity to get that experience to transform the way I think, the way I live now and how I feel about mankind and our human race.”

While faith and prayer have been instrumental in his life, so has music. “There is no aspect of my life that music has not impacted,” he said. He always has a song in his head. He’s often singing and doesn’t even realize it.

“A lot of people will say to me, ‘Oh, somebody is happy today,’” he said. “If singing equates happiness, I don’t remember not being happy.”

