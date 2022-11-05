Racial Justice on the Ballot Now
Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
by Carmen De La Rosa
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population.
We have the power to shape the future of our city and our country. This November, more than one in every ten ballots cast will be cast by a Latino, demonstrating the voting power that our community holds.
We’ve come a long way in creating a space at the table for ourselves, and we now have the opportunity to do that once again and continue to build a New York that reflects our power and our values.
This November, there will be three key racial justice proposals that appear on the back of the ballot. These proposals were created by the NYC Racial Justice Commission and are intended to help build equity and economic power for Latinos and other minority groups across NYC — and if we make our voices heard, our community can be at the forefront of the push for a more inclusive city.
Here’s what’s on the back of our ballots:
The chance to add a preamble to the City’s constitution (Charter) to ensure that racial justice is a vital part of the city’s government mission. This preamble would serve as a statement that every government function must reflect those values, ensuring that Latinos and other minority groups are heard and that our voices are taken into account when making decisions and delivering services.
The establishment of a Racial Equity Office, Plan, and Commission intended to mitigate systematic barriers to racial justice in NYC. This office would be guaranteed by the City Charter and cannot be abolished by any administration unless voters decide so in another election.
A yearly report on the actual cost of living in New York City, from housing and food to childcare and public transportation. This would provide policymakers with the data they need to pass legislation that would lower the cost of living for every New Yorker and create greater transparency for residents.
In order for us to continue having a voice, we must hold those in power accountable, create spaces that allow for our voices to be heard, and push for transparency in decision-making. These ballot proposals would ensure that our city government not only talks the talk but walks the walk.
Early voting ends on November 6th and Election Day is on November 8th, so make sure to flip the ballot and look for these three “Yes” and “No” questions. Make an informed choice and make sure to make your voices heard and uphold democracy.
Carmen De La Rosa is the City Councilmember that represents District 10 (Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill). Sworn into office in January of 2022, De La Rosa is committed to building a community-driven government rooted in the principles of co-governance and participatory democracy. For more, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-10.
Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Por Carmen De La Rosa
Los latinos son el bloque de votantes minoritario más grande del país. Alrededor del 20% de toda la población de los Estados Unidos es latinoamericana, y en la Ciudad de Nueva York, por ejemplo, representamos casi el 30% de la población de la ciudad.
Tenemos el poder de dar forma al futuro de nuestra ciudad y nuestro país. Este noviembre, los latinos emitirán uno de cada diez votos, lo cual demuestra el poder de voto que tiene nuestra comunidad. Hemos recorrido un largo camino para crear un “espacio en la mesa” para nosotros y ahora tenemos la oportunidad de hacerlo una vez más y seguir construyendo una ciudad que refleje nuestro poder y nuestros valores.
Este noviembre, habrá tres propuestas clave de justicia racial que aparecerán en el reverso de la papeleta electoral. Estas propuestas fueron creadas por la Comisión de Justicia Racial de la Ciudad de Nueva York (RJC en inglés) y están destinadas a ayudar a generar equidad y poder económico para los latinos y otros grupos minoritarios en toda la Ciudad de Nueva York, y si hacemos que nuestras voces se escuchen, nuestra comunidad puede estar a la vanguardia del impulso por una ciudad más inclusiva.
Esto es lo que está en el reverso de nuestras papeletas:
La oportunidad de agregar un preámbulo a la Carta Municipal (la constitución de la ciudad) para garantizar que la justicia racial sea una parte vital de la misión del gobierno de la ciudad. Este preámbulo serviría como una declaración de que cada función del gobierno debe reflejar esos valores, asegurando que los latinos y otros grupos minoritarios sean escuchados, y que nuestras voces sean tenidas en cuenta al tomar decisiones y brindar servicios.
El establecimiento de una Oficina, Plan y Comisión de Equidad Racial que procuraría mitigar las barreras sistemáticas a la justicia racial en NYC. Esta oficina estaría garantizada por la Carta Municipal y no puede ser abolida por ninguna administración a menos que los votantes así lo decidan en otra elección.
Un informe anual sobre el costo de vida real en la Ciudad de Nueva York, desde vivienda y comida, hasta el cuidado de niños y transporte público. Esto proporcionaría a los legisladores los datos que necesitan para aprobar políticas públicas que reducirían el costo de vida de todos los neoyorquinos y crearían una mayor transparencia para los residentes.
Para que podamos seguir teniendo una voz, debemos responsabilizar a quienes están en el poder, crear espacios que permitan que se escuchen nuestras voces y promover la transparencia en la toma de decisiones. Estas propuestas electorales garantizarían que el gobierno de nuestra ciudad no solo hable, sino que siga el ejemplo.
La votación anticipada finaliza el 6 de noviembre y el día de las elecciones es el 8 de noviembre, así que asegúrese de voltear la boleta y buscar estas tres preguntas de “Sí” y “No”. Tome una decisión informada y asegúrese de hacer oír su voz y defender la democracia.
Carmen De La Rosa es la concejal municipal representante del Distrito 10 (Washington Heights, Inwood y Marble Hill). En enero de 2022, De La Rosa se juramentó como concejal del Distrito 10, donde se crió y ha trabajado la mayor parte de su carrera. Ella está comprometida con la construcción de un gobierno impulsado por la comunidad arraigado en los principios de co-gobernanza y democracia participativa. Para obtener más información, favor visite council.nyc.gov/district-10.