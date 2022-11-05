Racial Justice on the Ballot Now

by Carmen De La Rosa

Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa

Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population.

We have the power to shape the future of our city and our country. This November, more than one in every ten ballots cast will be cast by a Latino, demonstrating the voting power that our community holds.

We’ve come a long way in creating a space at the table for ourselves, and we now have the opportunity to do that once again and continue to build a New York that reflects our power and our values.

This November, there will be three key racial justice proposals that appear on the back of the ballot. These proposals were created by the NYC Racial Justice Commission and are intended to help build equity and economic power for Latinos and other minority groups across NYC — and if we make our voices heard, our community can be at the forefront of the push for a more inclusive city.

Here’s what’s on the back of our ballots:

The chance to add a preamble to the City’s constitution (Charter) to ensure that racial justice is a vital part of the city’s government mission. This preamble would serve as a statement that every government function must reflect those values, ensuring that Latinos and other minority groups are heard and that our voices are taken into account when making decisions and delivering services.

The establishment of a Racial Equity Office, Plan, and Commission intended to mitigate systematic barriers to racial justice in NYC. This office would be guaranteed by the City Charter and cannot be abolished by any administration unless voters decide so in another election.

A yearly report on the actual cost of living in New York City, from housing and food to childcare and public transportation. This would provide policymakers with the data they need to pass legislation that would lower the cost of living for every New Yorker and create greater transparency for residents.

In order for us to continue having a voice, we must hold those in power accountable, create spaces that allow for our voices to be heard, and push for transparency in decision-making. These ballot proposals would ensure that our city government not only talks the talk but walks the walk.

Early voting ends on November 6th and Election Day is on November 8th, so make sure to flip the ballot and look for these three “Yes” and “No” questions. Make an informed choice and make sure to make your voices heard and uphold democracy.

Carmen De La Rosa is the City Councilmember that represents District 10 (Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill). Sworn into office in January of 2022, De La Rosa is committed to building a community-driven government rooted in the principles of co-governance and participatory democracy. For more, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-10.