Race the ‘Rents
Free Family Adventure Summer Series
Take it to the track.
This summer, family adventure races that incorporate basic exercises and sports skills will provide a one-hour dose of fun in city parks for parents and youth aged 8-12.
The 2019 races, sponsored by the City Parks Foundation and New York Road Runners, will take place in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan and Crotona Park in the Bronx this July and August, on a timed course featuring 12 activity stations.
It is the fourth year that the Family Adventure Race series will return to New York City.
Team members must properly perform the required exercise or task together before advancing to the next station and final run to the finish line. Activities include: javelin throw, jump rope, hurdles, a mini-climbing wall and more. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each race.
All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration in advance is encouraged and walk-ups are welcome. Each park will feature two races at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
RACE DATES AND LOCATIONS
Saturday, July 27
Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan
2 Heats – 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Seaman Avenue and W. 207th Street
Saturday, August 10
Crotona Park, Bronx
2 Heats – 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
1700 Crotona Avenue (North of the Tennis Courts)
RACE TIMES:
9:00 a.m. / Race start time
10:00 a.m. / Race start time
Please visit https://cityparksfoundation.org/family-adventure-races. Team must include one parent or guardian and up to two children (open to ages 8-12).
For more information, call 718.760.6999 or email Sports@CityParksFoundation.org.
Padres en la Pista
Serie gratuita de aventura familiar de verano
Llévenlo a la pista.
Este verano, las carreras de aventura familiar que incorporan ejercicios básicos y habilidades deportivas proporcionarán una dosis de diversión de una hora en los parques de la ciudad para padres y jóvenes de 8 a 12 años.
A través del patrocinio del City Parks Foundation y New York Road Runners (NYRR), la serie regresará a la ciudad de Nueva York por cuarto año consecutivo.
Las carreras de 2019 se llevarán a cabo en Inwood Hill Park en Manhattan y Crotona Park en el Bronx en julio y agosto, en un curso cronometrado con 12 estaciones de actividades. Los miembros del equipo deben realizar correctamente el ejercicio o la tarea requerida juntos antes de avanzar a la siguiente estación y a la carrera final hacia la meta. Las actividades incluyen: lanzamiento de jabalina, saltar la cuerda, obstáculos, un mini muro de escalada y más. Los premios serán entregados a los tres primeros clasificados en cada carrera. Todos los participantes que terminen la carrera recibirán una medalla. Se recomienda inscribirse con anticipación y los que lleguen caminando son bienvenidos. Cada parque contará con dos carreras a las 9:00 a.m. y 10:00 a.m.
FECHAS Y UBICACIONES DE LAS CARRERAS:
Sábado 27 de julio
Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan
2 series – 9 a.m. y 10 a.m.
Avenida Seaman y la calle 207 oeste
Sábado 10 de agosto
Crotona Park, Bronx
2 series – 9 a.m. y 10 a.m.
No. 1700 de la avenida Crotona (al norte de las canchas de tenis)
HORARIOS DE LAS CARRERAS:
9:00 a.m. / Hora de inicio de la carrera
10:00 a.m. / Hora de inicio de la carrera
Por favor visite https://cityparksfoundation.org/family-adventure-races/. El equipo debe incluir un padre o tutor y hasta dos niños (abierto a edades de 8 a 12 años).
Para obtener más información, llame al 718.760.6999 o envíe un correo electrónico a Sports@CityParksFoundation.org.