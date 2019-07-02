Race the ‘Rents

Free Family Adventure Summer Series

Take it to the track.

This summer, family adventure races that incorporate basic exercises and sports skills will provide a one-hour dose of fun in city parks for parents and youth aged 8-12.

The 2019 races, sponsored by the City Parks Foundation and New York Road Runners, will take place in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan and Crotona Park in the Bronx this July and August, on a timed course featuring 12 activity stations.

It is the fourth year that the Family Adventure Race series will return to New York City.

Team members must properly perform the required exercise or task together before advancing to the next station and final run to the finish line. Activities include: javelin throw, jump rope, hurdles, a mini-climbing wall and more. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each race.

All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration in advance is encouraged and walk-ups are welcome. Each park will feature two races at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

RACE DATES AND LOCATIONS

Saturday, July 27

Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan

2 Heats – 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Seaman Avenue and W. 207th Street

Saturday, August 10

Crotona Park, Bronx

2 Heats – 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

1700 Crotona Avenue (North of the Tennis Courts)

RACE TIMES:

9:00 a.m. / Race start time

10:00 a.m. / Race start time

Please visit https://cityparksfoundation.org/family-adventure-races. Team must include one parent or guardian and up to two children (open to ages 8-12).

For more information, call 718.760.6999 or email Sports@CityParksFoundation.org.