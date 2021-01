Race in Rezoning

Council ponders bill on racial impact studies

By Gregg McQueen

Revisit the rezonings.

A bill that would require a racial impact study be conducted prior to any potential rezonings is before the New York City Council, which held a hearing on January 11 to examine the issue.

Known as Intro 1572, the bill would require that whenever an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is prepared in connection with a land use application for City Planning Commission review, the EIS shall include an analysis of racial and ethnic impacts, and whether the proposed action would affirmatively further “fair housing” within the meaning of the Fair Housing Act.

The legislation was introduced in May 2019 by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca.

At a press conference prior to the hearing, Williams said the law was proposed to reduce displacement and gentrification within communities of color.

“This legislation is tremendously urgent,” Williams said. “Whether in Inwood, Flushing or Industry City, we are seeing major rezonings unfold and continue to come. They have a permanent impact on the communities in our city,” Williams said.

“As we rebuild and recover from the pandemic, any development must be done with communities, not to communities. This bill would help mandate that,” he added.

Williams stressed that the legislation was not intended to stymie housing and economic growth.

“It’s said that progressives are against development,” he remarked. “Really we’re against inequity.”

Intro 1572-A currently has 18 sponsors within the City Council.

The bill would mandate a report on the racial impact of rezonings of at least four adjacent blocks or 50,000 square feet to be conducted and presented as part of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP.)

At the hearing, which was led by the Council’s Committee on Land Use, lawmakers questioned Department of City Planning (DCP) officials on how closely the city examines potential displacement when planning a rezoning.

Susan Amron, General Counsel at DCP, said the agency uses “extensive data resources” to examine “demographic trends and changes, housing supply and affordability.”

However, she acknowledged that the city does not examine previous rezonings as part of its environmental review process for a new rezoning.

“It’s not that we are not looking back to see what happened in communities, but we’re not looking back through environmental review,” Amron said.

“We have not specifically said that we need to look back at a particular rezoning through the rezoning lens or through SEQR [ New York State Environmental Quality Review Act], but more generally and more holistically to understand what’s going on in a neighborhood,” she added.

Salamanca questioned, “Wouldn’t it be appropriate to go back a couple of years after a neighborhood was rezoned and see if there’s been displacement?”

“I think we are interested in understanding displacement and movement of populations,” Amron replied. “We need to be careful about attributing causality between rezoning and population changes, changes in demographics and movement of people.”

Anita Laremont, Executive Director of DCP’s Planning Department, went a step further, stating that the city’s rezoning projects have not led to displacement.

“We maintain that we do not see a causal link between our rezonings and gentrification,” she said.

Lawmakers pointed to a report by Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH) that revealed that the rezoning of Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn led to a decrease of 15,000 Latino residents between 2000 and 2015, despite a population increase of 20,000 over the same time period.

In addition, the waterfront area of those areas saw a 44 percent increase in white residents, the report said.

“We would never do a rezoning where we forecast that kind of displacement,” Laremont remarked. “We did our own analysis of that neighborhood. I think we have different perspectives of what happened there. We actually don’t see it as a rezoning that led to displacement.”

“Again, we have the issue of causality. New York City is a very dynamic city where people move all of the time,” she added. “We cannot ascribe the cause of those changes to the rezoning.”

Williams expressed dismay that the city is failing to connect displacement to rezoning efforts.

“I’m a little disappointed in some of the responses from the administration,” he said. “That is why this bill is so important.”

Laremont insisted that rezonings were necessary to bring new affordable housing units into neighborhoods.

“We think they do provide permanently affordable housing for a segment of the population that, but for our rezonings, would not have those opportunities,” she said.

The hearing came on the heels of several hotly contested rezoning projects. A plan to rezone Flushing, Queens was recently approved by the City Council, while a rezoning project in Brooklyn’s Industry City was scrapped due to community opposition.

The rezoning of Inwood, which was blocked for a time by a New York State Supreme Court ruling, was upheld by an appellate court in July 2019. Though Inwood residents and business owners issued a plea to the state’s highest court to hear an appeal, that request was denied in November 2019, paving the way for the rezoning to proceed.

“Despite the denials of city officials, it is possible to predict who is likely to be displaced,” argued Cheryl Pahaham of Inwood Legal Action and the Racial Impact Study Coalition. She pointed to efforts by the city’s Tenant Support Unit and Mayor’s Office of Data Analytics to identify where tenant harassment is likely to occur and rent-stabilized units are likely to be lost.

“To advance equity in land use, the public needs the right data and the right analysis,” Pahaham said. “The public needs to fully understand which demographics planned land use actions will support and whether a project threatens to disproportionately displace people of color.”

Pahaham said Inwood stakeholders had repeatedly asked the city to perform a racial impact analysis during the rezoning process.

“But our concerns were ignored, including by our Councilman,” she said.

Alex Fennell, Senior Housing Organizer for the advocacy group Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, called the bill “a significant step towards equity in planning that our communities have been calling for for decades.”

“Low-income communities of color were repeatedly targeted for rezonings that resulted in the racialized displacement of residents and led to the significant reduction of jobs and small businesses,” she said. “We’ve seen first-hand the egregious effects

when race is never explicitly discussed or analyzed as part of the land-use process.”