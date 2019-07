Quitting on the Question

Trump administration drops bid for Census citizenship question

It’s official – there will be no citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Days after being dealt a blow by the U.S. Supreme Court, and despite President Donald Trump’s suggesting that there might be a delay in the Census, the administration revealed on Tuesday it is dropping its bid to add a question about citizenship.

In an email to lawyers for the plaintiffs challenging the addition of the question, Justice Department attorney Kate Bailey advised that the Census forms would be printed without the query.

“We can confirm that the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process,” Bailey wrote.

The decision is seen as a triumph for immigrant advocates and civil rights groups, who insisted that a question asking about citizenship would discourage immigrants from completing the Census and suppress response rates.

“Today’s news is a victory for New York State, for America, and for every single person in this nation,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

“While the Trump administration may have attempted to politicize the Census and punish cities and states across the nation, justice prevailed, and the Census will continue to remain a tool for obtaining an accurate count of our population. Now is the time to shift gears and begin robust education and outreach campaigns to ensure each person in this country is counted. Everyone counts; therefore, everyone must be counted,” James said.

Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), the lead plaintiff in the legal battle to block the citizenship question, issued the following statement:

“This is a huge victory for immigrant communities, and shows what Americans can do when we’re united against the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant hate. Donald Trump tried to politicize the upcoming Census 2020 with the nefarious addition of a citizenship question, in a naked effort to instill fear in immigrants and communities of color. But the Supreme Court of the United States agreed with us, and today the Trump administration admitted defeat by removing this ridiculous citizenship question. Now it’s up to us to make sure all New Yorkers—and all Americans—of every stripe will be counted in Census 2020.”

On June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling temporarily blocking the addition of a citizenship question.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Commerce Department’s contention that it was adding the citizenship question to enforce federal voting laws was insufficient.

The Trump administration had repeatedly said it faced a July 1 deadline to begin printing Census forms.

“Our community has won an enormous battle to keep this reckless question out of the upcoming Census. As the administration tried to subvert our democracy and erase us, together we fought back and won,” said Javier H. Valdés, Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York, a co-plaintiff in the case brought before the Supreme Court. “Now, we turn to the critical work of ensuring a full and fair count so that our communities receive the resources for schools, hospitals and vital services that we deserve and need. In the months ahead, our members and allies will undertake a massive effort to ensure that all our neighbors and loved ones are counted.”

Also cheering the decision were members of the civic and business community, including Steven Rubenstein, Chairman of the Association for a Better New York (ABNY).

“This is a huge, huge victory for all New Yorkers that improves our chances of getting the federal funding and representation we deserve,” said Rubenstein. “You cannot overstate the debt we have to Attorney General Letitia James, the City of New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, and everyone else who fought this case. Thank you for standing up for us. Now it’s time for us all to be counted.”