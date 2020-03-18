- English
- Español
Quiet at Coogan’s
By Debralee Santos
Photos by Cristobal Vivar
Few days are as keenly felt as St. Patrick’s Day at Coogan’s.
The touchstone eatery is a community haven on all other calendar dates, but this day is one like no other.
The amber panels gleam a bit brighter, the stout pours are richer. The warm plates of shepherd’s pie and corned beef are cause alone for happy tears, as are the ready peals of laughter and music.
And everyone is there to sing.
This year, the seminal holiday sounded a far more somber note at Coogan’s.
It was the first full day of the city closure of all bars and restaurants (save for take-out or delivery) in light of concerns over the coronavirus.
And again, as in crises past, Tess O’Connor McDade, Dave Hunt, and Peter Walsh have risen up to marshal resources, organize staff, and prep for a new unfathomable.
Of the 46 employees on staff prior to Tuesday, only six remained for the work of preparing lunches and dinners for delivery or pick up.
And in the rooms where so many have danced and dined, where all the patron saints of uptown have had their say, it was quiet.
Coogan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is at 4015 Broadway, New York, NY 10032. The number is 212.928.1234. For more, visit coogans.com.
El Callado en Coogan’s
Por Debralee Santos
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Pocos días se sienten tan animadamente como el Día de San Patricio en Coogan’s.
El restaurante angular es un refugio comunitario en todas las demás fechas del calendario, pero este día es único.
Los paneles de color ámbar se ven un poco más brillantes, las pintas de cerveza oscura son más ricas. Los platos cálidos de pastel de carne y picadillo son causa de lágrimas de felicidad, al igual que los sonidos de la risa y la música.
Y todos están ahí para cantar.
Este año, el trascendental feriado sonó de forma mucho más sombría en Coogan’s.
Fue el primer día completo del cierre de la ciudad de todos los bares y restaurantes (excepto para llevar o entregar a domicilio) a la luz de las preocupaciones sobre el coronavirus.
Y de nuevo, como en las crisis pasadas, Tess O’Connor McDade, Dave Hunt y Peter Walsh se han levantado para reunir recursos, organizar al personal y prepararse para algo nuevo e incomprensible.
De los 46 empleados del personal antes del martes, solo quedaban seis para la labor de preparar almuerzos y cenas para entregar a domicilio o para llevar.
Y en las salas donde tantos han bailado y cenado, donde todos los santos patronos del norte del condado han dado su opinión, todo estaba en silencio.
El Restaurante y Pub Irlandés Coogan’s se encuentra en el No. 4015 de Broadway, Nueva York, NY 10032. El número es 212.928.1234. Para más, visite coogans.com.