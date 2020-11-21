Puzzle Practice

Nursing program helps homebound residents

By Gregg McQueen

When all else fails, call the super.

Reaching out to the building superintendent in times of trouble is a mainstay of apartment living, especially in densely populated cities like New York City.

Nurse Practitioner Marie Carmel Garcon, Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing at ColumbiaDoctors, knows to turn to the super to reach her patients.

“Many of our patients live alone. They don’t have any family or caregivers to help them,” explained Garcon, who provides regular checkups at home. “One patient, I sometimes need to go to the [building] super to let me in. They don’t have anyone else.”

Secundino García, now 100 years old, does have assistance – in the form of his daughter Hildelisa García, with whom he lives.‎

Still, Hildelisa, 72, has struggled to provide comprehensive care for her elderly father.

“It was very difficult to see a doctor or go to a hospital for tests,” said Hildelisa.

Her father lacks the strength to move around easily. “We needed to take a wheelchair. Sometimes it could be rain or bad weather. It was a huge process to go out.”

In 2017, a social worker referred her to a program run by Columbia University School of Nursing, which offers primary care to uptown patients in their home – and Nurse Practitioner Garcon has been with them since.

“It’s really a blessing. He’s able to get the health services he needs right here,” said Hildelisa.‎

Garcon, who also serves as Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing at ColumbiaDoctors, makes routine visits to the García home in Washington Heights.

“If I need her, she can drop by and look at my dad,” said Hildelisa. “I can always reach her over the phone ‒ she is always available to talk. It’s a huge help to have her explain everything to me regarding his health.

The ColumbiaDoctors Nurse Practitioners Group House Calls program is available to homebound patients in Washington Heights and Inwood.

More than 200 people have enrolled in the program since 2017, most of them immigrants and or from families of color.

Currently, Garcon is the only staff member making house calls for the program, visiting up to 18 patients per week.

“Because these patients are homebound, they don’t have primary care anymore. Some have been dropped by their providers because they can’t go to the doctor in person,” Garcon said. “If we were not visiting, these patients would absolutely not be receiving medical care.”

When Garcon first sees new participants, she sometimes discovers that they have not seen a doctor in some time or had key medications lapse.

She performs a comprehensive assessment of each patient’s situation.

“I’m checking on how they get their meals, their mental health status, the whole environment,” she said. “I can connect them with services in the community, all from that one visit.”

The house calls program will coordinate diagnostic tests and bring specialists into patient homes.

Participants also receive assistance with technology for telehealth appointments, which can make specialists more accessible.

“It’s like a puzzle that we need to put together to help the patient,” remarked Garcon.

The Nurse Practitioners Group House Calls program has arranged for specialists to visit Secundino at his apartment, including an eye doctor. He has also received blood work, X-rays and other diagnostic tests at home, his daughter said.

The elder García looks forward to the house calls and will get dressed up for the visits, Hildelisa said.

“He feels very important. He gets to joke. It makes him feel really good,” she said. “For homebound individuals, it’s easy to feel like nobody cares.”

Secundino, who fled Cuba with his wife and daughter in 1962, has formed a bond with Garcon.

“He will dress up because he is having a visitor. I get the biggest smile from him,” Garcon said. “Many patients, they tell me their stories, show me their photo albums.”

“Once you get that trust, you are like a member of the family,” she added. “They’re isolated. They look forward to those visits, which are not just medically important but mentally important for the patient.”

Garcon has also arranged for a home health aide to visit the Garcías several times per week. This allows Hildelisa to leave the apartment to run errands and get a respite from the round-the-clock care her father requires.

“It’s good for the patients as well as the caregiver. It’s really a great thing for the community,” she said.

The program also provides COVID-19 and antibody testing, said Garcon, who did not pause her house calls at any point during the pandemic.

“What else would these patients do? If I needed to be there, I was there,” she said.

A native of Haiti, Garcon migrated to the United States in her teens. She has lived in Rockland County ever since.

Garcon holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate in nursing and has worked as a Nurse Practitioner for 32 years. In 2017, she was named “Nurse Practitioner of the Year” by the Nurse Practitioner Association of New York State.

“Doing this is just not a job for me. I wake up and I start checking in on patients. I’m checking in until I go to bed.”

As the city faces down a second wave of coronavirus cases, Garcon is intent on being there for her patients.

“I cannot stop,” she said. “These patients are waiting for me.”

For more information on the house calls program, please visit columbianps.org.