Puzzle Practice
Nursing program helps homebound residents
By Gregg McQueen
When all else fails, call the super.
Reaching out to the building superintendent in times of trouble is a mainstay of apartment living, especially in densely populated cities like New York City.
Nurse Practitioner Marie Carmel Garcon, Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing at ColumbiaDoctors, knows to turn to the super to reach her patients.
“Many of our patients live alone. They don’t have any family or caregivers to help them,” explained Garcon, who provides regular checkups at home. “One patient, I sometimes need to go to the [building] super to let me in. They don’t have anyone else.”
Secundino García, now 100 years old, does have assistance – in the form of his daughter Hildelisa García, with whom he lives.
Still, Hildelisa, 72, has struggled to provide comprehensive care for her elderly father.
“It was very difficult to see a doctor or go to a hospital for tests,” said Hildelisa.
Her father lacks the strength to move around easily. “We needed to take a wheelchair. Sometimes it could be rain or bad weather. It was a huge process to go out.”
In 2017, a social worker referred her to a program run by Columbia University School of Nursing, which offers primary care to uptown patients in their home – and Nurse Practitioner Garcon has been with them since.
“It’s really a blessing. He’s able to get the health services he needs right here,” said Hildelisa.
Garcon, who also serves as Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing at ColumbiaDoctors, makes routine visits to the García home in Washington Heights.
“If I need her, she can drop by and look at my dad,” said Hildelisa. “I can always reach her over the phone ‒ she is always available to talk. It’s a huge help to have her explain everything to me regarding his health.
The ColumbiaDoctors Nurse Practitioners Group House Calls program is available to homebound patients in Washington Heights and Inwood.
More than 200 people have enrolled in the program since 2017, most of them immigrants and or from families of color.
Currently, Garcon is the only staff member making house calls for the program, visiting up to 18 patients per week.
“Because these patients are homebound, they don’t have primary care anymore. Some have been dropped by their providers because they can’t go to the doctor in person,” Garcon said. “If we were not visiting, these patients would absolutely not be receiving medical care.”
When Garcon first sees new participants, she sometimes discovers that they have not seen a doctor in some time or had key medications lapse.
She performs a comprehensive assessment of each patient’s situation.
“I’m checking on how they get their meals, their mental health status, the whole environment,” she said. “I can connect them with services in the community, all from that one visit.”
The house calls program will coordinate diagnostic tests and bring specialists into patient homes.
Participants also receive assistance with technology for telehealth appointments, which can make specialists more accessible.
“It’s like a puzzle that we need to put together to help the patient,” remarked Garcon.
The Nurse Practitioners Group House Calls program has arranged for specialists to visit Secundino at his apartment, including an eye doctor. He has also received blood work, X-rays and other diagnostic tests at home, his daughter said.
The elder García looks forward to the house calls and will get dressed up for the visits, Hildelisa said.
“He feels very important. He gets to joke. It makes him feel really good,” she said. “For homebound individuals, it’s easy to feel like nobody cares.”
Secundino, who fled Cuba with his wife and daughter in 1962, has formed a bond with Garcon.
“He will dress up because he is having a visitor. I get the biggest smile from him,” Garcon said. “Many patients, they tell me their stories, show me their photo albums.”
“Once you get that trust, you are like a member of the family,” she added. “They’re isolated. They look forward to those visits, which are not just medically important but mentally important for the patient.”
Garcon has also arranged for a home health aide to visit the Garcías several times per week. This allows Hildelisa to leave the apartment to run errands and get a respite from the round-the-clock care her father requires.
“It’s good for the patients as well as the caregiver. It’s really a great thing for the community,” she said.
The program also provides COVID-19 and antibody testing, said Garcon, who did not pause her house calls at any point during the pandemic.
“What else would these patients do? If I needed to be there, I was there,” she said.
A native of Haiti, Garcon migrated to the United States in her teens. She has lived in Rockland County ever since.
Garcon holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate in nursing and has worked as a Nurse Practitioner for 32 years. In 2017, she was named “Nurse Practitioner of the Year” by the Nurse Practitioner Association of New York State.
“Doing this is just not a job for me. I wake up and I start checking in on patients. I’m checking in until I go to bed.”
As the city faces down a second wave of coronavirus cases, Garcon is intent on being there for her patients.
“I cannot stop,” she said. “These patients are waiting for me.”
For more information on the house calls program, please visit columbianps.org.
Consultas y rompecabezas
Programa de enfermería ayuda a residentes confinados en casa
Por Gregg McQueen
Cuando todo lo demás falla, llame al super.
Comunicarse con el superintendente del edificio en tiempos de problemas es un pilar de la vida en apartamentos, especialmente en ciudades densamente pobladas como la de Nueva York.
La enfermera facultativa Marie Carmel Garcon, profesora asistente de enfermería clínica en ColumbiaDoctors, sabe recurrir al superintendente para llegar a sus pacientes.
“Muchos de nuestros pacientes viven solos, no tienen familiares ni cuidadores que les ayuden”, explicó Garcon, quien provee chequeos regulares en casa. “Un paciente, a veces necesito ir con el super [del edificio] para que me deje entrar. No tienen a nadie más”.
Secundino García, quien ahora tiene 100 años, sí cuenta con asistencia, en la forma de su hija Hildelisa García, con quien vive.
Aun así, Hildelisa, de 72 años, ha luchado por brindar atención integral a su anciano padre.
“Fue muy difícil ver a un médico o ir a un hospital para las pruebas”, dijo.
Su padre carece de fuerzas para moverse con facilidad. “Necesitábamos tomar una silla de ruedas. A veces había lluvia o mal clima. Fue un gran proceso salir”.
En 2017, una trabajadora social la refirió a un programa dirigido por la Escuela de Enfermería de la Universidad Columbia que ofrece atención primaria a pacientes de la zona alta en su hogar, y la enfermera practicante Garcon ha estado con ellos desde entonces.
“Es realmente una bendición. Puede obtener los servicios de salud que necesita aquí mismo”, dijo Hildelisa.
Garcon, quien también se desempeña como profesora asistente de enfermería clínica en ColumbiaDoctors, realiza visitas de rutina a la casa de García en Washington Heights.
“Si la necesito, puede pasar y revisar a mi papá”, dijo Hildelisa. “Siempre puedo comunicarme con ella por teléfono, siempre está disponible para hablar. Es de gran ayuda que ella me explique todo sobre su salud”.
El programa de visitas domiciliarias grupales de enfermeras facultativas de ColumbiaDoctors está disponible para pacientes confinados en sus hogares en Washington Heights e Inwood.
Más de 200 personas se han inscrito en el programa desde 2017, la mayoría de ellas inmigrantes y/o de familias de color.
Actualmente, Garcon es el único miembro del personal que realiza visitas a domicilio para el programa y visita hasta a 18 pacientes por semana.
“Debido a que estos pacientes están confinados en casa, ya no tienen atención primaria. Algunos han sido abandonados por sus proveedores porque no pueden ir al médico en persona”, dijo Garcon. “Si no realizáramos visitas, estos pacientes definitivamente no estarían recibiendo atención médica”.
Cuando Garcon ve por primera vez a nuevos participantes, a veces descubre que no han visto a un médico en algún tiempo o que tienen medicamentos clave caducados.
Realiza una evaluación integral de la situación de cada paciente.
“Reviso cómo obtienen sus comidas, su estado de salud mental, todo el entorno”, dijo. “Puedo conectarlos con servicios en la comunidad, todo desde esa primera visita”.
El programa de Visitas Domiciliarias coordinará las pruebas de diagnóstico y llevará especialistas a los hogares de los pacientes.
Los participantes también reciben asistencia con tecnología para citas de telesalud, lo que puede hacer que los especialistas sean más accesibles.
“Es como un rompecabezas que tenemos que armar para ayudar al paciente”, comentó Garcon.
El programa de Visitas Domiciliarias de Enfermeras Facultativas ha hecho arreglos para que especialistas visiten a Secundino en su apartamento, incluido un oftalmólogo. También ha recibido análisis de sangre, radiografías y otras pruebas de diagnóstico en casa, dijo su hija.
El García mayor espera con ansias las visitas a domicilio y se viste bien para las visitas, dijo Hildelisa.
“Se siente muy importante. Puede bromear. Lo hace sentir muy bien”, dijo. “Para las personas confinadas en el hogar, es fácil sentir que a nadie le importan”.
Secundino, quien huyó de Cuba con su esposa e hija en 1962, ha formado un vínculo con Garcon.
“Se viste bien porque tiene una visita. Recibo la mayor sonrisa de él”, comentó. “Muchos pacientes, me cuentan sus historias, me muestran sus álbumes de fotos”.
“Una vez que obtienes esa confianza, eres como un miembro de la familia”, agregó. “Están aislados. Esperan con ansias esas visitas que no solo son importantes desde el punto de vista médico, sino también son mentalmente importantes para el paciente”.
Garcon también ha hecho arreglos para que un asistente de salud a domicilio visite a los García varias veces por semana. Esto le permite a Hildelisa salir del apartamento para hacer mandados y obtener un respiro de la atención las 24 horas del día que requiere su padre.
“Es bueno para los pacientes y para el cuidador. Es realmente algo importante para la comunidad”, dijo.
El programa también proporciona pruebas de anticuerpos y de COVID-19, dijo Garcon, quien no pausó sus visitas domiciliarias en ningún momento durante la pandemia.
“¿Qué más harían estos pacientes? Si necesitaba estar ahí, estaba ahí”, dijo.
Originaria de Haití, Garcon emigró a los Estados Unidos en su adolescencia. Ha vivido en el condado de Rockland desde entonces.
Garcon tiene dos maestrías y un doctorado en enfermería y ha trabajado como enfermera facultativa durante 32 años. En 2017, fue nombrada “Enfermera Facultativa del Año” por la Asociación de enfermeras facultativas del estado de Nueva York.
“Hacer esto no es un trabajo para mí. Me despierto y empiezo a revisar a los pacientes. Lo hago todo el día hasta que me voy a la cama”.
Mientras la ciudad enfrenta una segunda ola de casos de coronavirus, Garcon tiene la intención de estar ahí para sus pacientes. “No puedo detenerme”, dijo. “Estos pacientes me esperan”.
Para obtener más información sobre el programa de visitas a domicilio, por favor visite columbianps.org.