Push for polling sites on Rikers
Presión para instalar sitios de votación en Rikers
By Gregg McQueen
Gregory Williams was detained on Rikers Island in 2020 due to a parole violation.
It was the same year in which he attempted to vote in the presidential election.
“There was a pretense to have people vote,” said Williams. “They passed out information but, in reality, it didn’t work.”
The absentee voting process at the jail is unorganized, charged Williams, and causes many detained at Rikers to miss deadlines.
Williams said the absentee voting information was provided to detainees “at the last minute.”
“There were signs posted, but there were no announcements made,” he said. “They didn’t go around to make sure that people had it.”
In Williams’ case, casting a ballot in 2020 was not to be.
“People [at Rikers] didn’t know where to send the stuff to, or weren’t able to get it to the BOE [Board of Elections] in time.”
“I missed out on my vote,” he said.
Williams is now joining with other advocates to call on the city to provide early voting access to incarcerated individuals in the upcoming primary elections.
At a rally outside BOE headquarters in Manhattan on Tues., June 7th, elected officials and formerly incarcerated individuals demanded that the agency provide an early voting location on Rikers Island.
“The current process for those detained on Rikers Island to vote relies on New York’s absentee process and leaves many detained people without the ability to cast their ballot,” said Victor Pate, another former Rikers detainee.
Approximately 90 percent of prisoners at Rikers are eligible to vote because they have not been convicted of a felony, are being held pre-trial or sentenced to misdemeanor offenses.
However, advocates insisted that eligible detainees are not provided “adequate and equitable access” to polling sites as required by law. The process for absentee ballots on Rikers is cumbersome and often causes voters to miss the deadline, they said.
“This is intentional disenfranchisement of the most historically marginalized and oppressed communities,” said City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, whose district includes Rikers Island.
“It’s primarily Black and Brown people, who are being denied their right to vote,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, pointing out that the vast majority of Rikers inmates are Black or Latino.
The practice destroys voter participation in communities of color, he said.
“Not all voter suppression is public and visible,” remarked Williams.
“Ninety-seven percent of the people on Rikers are simply awaiting trial,” he said. “Rikers is supposed to make this as easy as possible, but we see anything but that happening.”
In a June 7 letter to the BOE, a coalition of advocacy groups and lawmakers requested that the agency set up early voting machines at Rikers, stressing that the absentee ballot process for detainees is inadequate.
“New Yorkers who plan to vote absentee are required to submit their application to receive a ballot more than two weeks before Election Day. Those who are detained at Rikers after that deadline are, currently, left with no option to cast their ballot – despite their legal right to adequate and equitable access to the vote,” the letter said.
“Bringing early voting locations to Rikers Island would offer those detained after the absentee application deadline an opportunity to vote,” said the letter. “It would also provide a much easier option for all people housed at Rikers to participate in elections.”
This year, New York will hold primary elections in June and August.
If a universal early voting site at Rikers is not possible, the BOE should establish an in-person early voting at the detention facility, advocates said, just as the agency currently provides at its own borough offices.
Anthony Posada, Supervising Attorney in the Community Justice Unit at Legal Aid Society, said that voting hardships encountered by incarcerated individuals cause some inmates to lose interest in civic engagement.
“Many of them say things like, ‘The system doesn’t care about me. Why should I vote to begin with?’ If they don’t have access to voting, that just reinforces that belief even more,” Posada said. “There have been studies that show that giving people access to vote while incarcerated helps with their re-entry process because it gives them that idea that they are a part of something.”
“It disenfranchises our communities,” noted Gregory Williams. “Since I’ve been home, I’ve made it my point to vote in every single election. They need to have our votes counted successfully, so that their communities can be represented.”
Public Advocate Williams underscored the same message.
“People who believe they are invisible, who are not allowed to engage in society, will act like it,” he said. “They are forgotten.”
Presión para instalar sitios de votación en Rikers
Por Gregg McQueen
Gregory Williams fue recluido en Rikers Island en 2020 debido a una violación de libertad condicional.
Fue el mismo año en el que intentó votar en las elecciones presidenciales.
“Había una pretensión de que la gente votara”, dijo Williams. “Repartieron información, pero, en realidad, no funcionó”.
El proceso de votación en ausencia en la cárcel es desorganizado, acusó Williams, y hace que muchos detenidos en Rikers no cumplan con los plazos.
También dijo que la información sobre el voto por correo se proporcionó a los detenidos “en el último momento”.
“Había carteles colocados, pero no se hicieron anuncios”, dijo. “No recorrieron el lugar para asegurarse de que la gente lo tuviera”.
En el caso de Williams, emitir una papeleta en 2020 no fue posible.
“La gente [en Rikers] no sabía a dónde enviar el material, o no fueron capaces de llevarlo a la BOE [siglas en inglés de Junta Electoral] a tiempo”.
“No pude votar”, comentó.
Williams se une ahora a otros defensores para pedir a la ciudad que proporcione acceso anticipado al voto a las personas encarceladas en las próximas elecciones primarias.
En una manifestación frente a la sede de la BOE en Manhattan, el martes 7 de junio, funcionarios y personas previamente encarceladas exigieron que la agencia proporcione un lugar de votación anticipada en Rikers Island.
“El proceso actual para que los detenidos en Rikers Island puedan votar depende del proceso de votación en ausencia de Nueva York y deja a muchas personas detenidas sin la posibilidad de emitir su voto”, dijo Victor Pate, otro ex detenido de Rikers.
Aproximadamente el 90% de los presos de Rikers tienen derecho a votar porque no han sido condenados por un delito grave, están en prisión preventiva o han sido condenados por delitos menores.
Sin embargo, los defensores insistieron en que a los detenidos con derecho a voto no se les proporciona un “acceso adecuado y equitativo” a los centros de votación, como exige la ley. El proceso para obtener el voto en ausencia en Rikers es engorroso y a menudo hace que los votantes no cumplan el plazo, dijeron.
“Se trata de una privación intencionada del derecho al voto de las comunidades históricamente más marginadas y oprimidas”, dijo la concejala Tiffany Cabán, cuyo distrito incluye Rikers Island.
“Se trata principalmente de personas negras y morenas a quienes les es negado su derecho al voto”, dijo el defensor del pueblo Jumaane Williams, señalando que la gran mayoría de los reclusos de Rikers son negros o latinos.
La práctica destruye la participación de los votantes en las comunidades de color, dijo.
“No toda la supresión de votantes es pública y visible”, señaló Williams.
“El 97% de las personas que se encuentran en Rikers están simplemente a la espera de juicio”, dijo. “Se supone que Rikers tiene que facilitar esto al máximo, pero vemos que ocurre cualquier cosa menos eso”.
En una carta enviada el 7 de junio a la BOE, una coalición de grupos de defensa y legisladores solicitaron que la agencia instale máquinas de voto anticipado en Rikers, subrayando que el proceso de voto por correo para los detenidos es inadecuado.
“Los neoyorquinos que planean votar en ausencia están obligados a presentar su solicitud para recibir una papeleta más de dos semanas antes del día de las elecciones. Quienes son recluidos en Rikers después de esa fecha límite no tienen actualmente ninguna opción para emitir su voto, a pesar de su derecho legal a un acceso adecuado y equitativo al voto”, dice la carta.
“Llevar los lugares de votación anticipada a Rikers Island ofrecería a los detenidos después de la fecha límite de la solicitud de voto en ausencia una oportunidad para votar”, dice la carta. “También proporcionaría una opción mucho más sencilla para que todas las personas alojadas en Rikers participen en las elecciones”.
Este año, Nueva York celebrará elecciones primarias en junio y agosto.
Si no es posible establecer un lugar de votación anticipada universal en Rikers, la BOE debería habilitar una votación anticipada en persona en el centro de detención, dijeron los defensores, al igual que la agencia ofrece actualmente en sus propias oficinas municipales.
Anthony Posada, abogado supervisor de la Unidad de Justicia Comunitaria de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal, dijo que las dificultades para votar a las que se enfrentan las personas encarceladas hacen que algunos reclusos pierdan el interés por el compromiso cívico.
“Muchos de ellos dicen cosas como: el sistema no se preocupa por mí. ¿Por qué debería votar? Si no tienen acceso al voto, eso refuerza aún más esa creencia”, explicó Posada. “Ha habido estudios que demuestran que dar a la gente acceso al voto mientras está encarcelada ayuda en su proceso de reincorporación porque les da esa idea de que son parte de algo”.
“Eso priva de derechos a nuestras comunidades”, señaló Gregory Williams. “Desde que estoy en casa, me he propuesto votar en todas las elecciones. Necesitan que nuestros votos sean contabilizados correctamente, para que sus comunidades puedan estar representadas”.
El defensor del pueblo Williams subrayó el mismo mensaje.
“Las personas que creen que son invisibles, que no pueden participar en la sociedad, actuarán como tales”, dijo. “Están olvidados”.