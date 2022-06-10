Push for polling sites on Rikers

By Gregg McQueen

Gregory Williams was detained on Rikers Island in 2020 due to a parole violation.

It was the same year in which he attempted to vote in the presidential election.

“There was a pretense to have people vote,” said Williams. “They passed out information but, in reality, it didn’t work.”

The absentee voting process at the jail is unorganized, charged Williams, and causes many detained at Rikers to miss deadlines.

Williams said the absentee voting information was provided to detainees “at the last minute.”

“There were signs posted, but there were no announcements made,” he said. “They didn’t go around to make sure that people had it.”

In Williams’ case, casting a ballot in 2020 was not to be.

“People [at Rikers] didn’t know where to send the stuff to, or weren’t able to get it to the BOE [Board of Elections] in time.”

“I missed out on my vote,” he said.

Williams is now joining with other advocates to call on the city to provide early voting access to incarcerated individuals in the upcoming primary elections.

At a rally outside BOE headquarters in Manhattan on Tues., June 7th, elected officials and formerly incarcerated individuals demanded that the agency provide an early voting location on Rikers Island.

Approximately 90 percent of prisoners at Rikers are eligible to vote because they have not been convicted of a felony, are being held pre-trial or sentenced to misdemeanor offenses.

However, advocates insisted that eligible detainees are not provided “adequate and equitable access” to polling sites as required by law. The process for absentee ballots on Rikers is cumbersome and often causes voters to miss the deadline, they said.

“This is intentional disenfranchisement of the most historically marginalized and oppressed communities,” said City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, whose district includes Rikers Island.

“It’s primarily Black and Brown people, who are being denied their right to vote,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, pointing out that the vast majority of Rikers inmates are Black or Latino.

The practice destroys voter participation in communities of color, he said.

“Not all voter suppression is public and visible,” remarked Williams.

“Ninety-seven percent of the people on Rikers are simply awaiting trial,” he said. “Rikers is supposed to make this as easy as possible, but we see anything but that happening.”

In a June 7 letter to the BOE, a coalition of advocacy groups and lawmakers requested that the agency set up early voting machines at Rikers, stressing that the absentee ballot process for detainees is inadequate.

“The current process…leaves many detained people without the ability to cast their ballot,” said former detainee Victor Pate.

“New Yorkers who plan to vote absentee are required to submit their application to receive a ballot more than two weeks before Election Day. Those who are detained at Rikers after that deadline are, currently, left with no option to cast their ballot – despite their legal right to adequate and equitable access to the vote,” the letter said.

“Bringing early voting locations to Rikers Island would offer those detained after the absentee application deadline an opportunity to vote,” said the letter. “It would also provide a much easier option for all people housed at Rikers to participate in elections.”

This year, New York will hold primary elections in June and August.

If a universal early voting site at Rikers is not possible, the BOE should establish an in-person early voting at the detention facility, advocates said, just as the agency currently provides at its own borough offices.

Anthony Posada, Supervising Attorney in the Community Justice Unit at Legal Aid Society, said that voting hardships encountered by incarcerated individuals cause some inmates to lose interest in civic engagement.

“Many of them say things like, ‘The system doesn’t care about me. Why should I vote to begin with?’ If they don’t have access to voting, that just reinforces that belief even more,” Posada said. “There have been studies that show that giving people access to vote while incarcerated helps with their re-entry process because it gives them that idea that they are a part of something.”

“It disenfranchises our communities,” noted Gregory Williams. “Since I’ve been home, I’ve made it my point to vote in every single election. They need to have our votes counted successfully, so that their communities can be represented.”

Public Advocate Williams underscored the same message.

“People who believe they are invisible, who are not allowed to engage in society, will act like it,” he said. “They are forgotten.”