Pumping with Purpose
By Gregg McQueen
These ladies don’t lunch – they lift.
The Iron Maidens Raw Open, an all-female powerlifting competition, will be held on September 7.
And for the fourth consecutive year, participants are raising money for a scholarship to benefit Grace Outreach, a nonprofit that helps low-income women with high school equivalency, college and career programs.
Since 2015, the Iron Maidens powerlifting event has sponsored the Stay Strong Scholarship Fund, raising more than $90,000 to help send 15 undocumented women to college, all of them clients of Grace Outreach.
“Each year, we’ve been able to start women in college or keep them on a trajectory to finish,” said Danae Mcleod, Executive Director of Grace Outreach.
Using Crowdrise, an online fundraising platform, powerlifters raise money to fund the scholarships.
This year’s competition will feature 60 participants, including Tawanda Kerr, a past scholarship recipient who recently graduated from Lehman College.
While being aided by the scholarship, Kerr’s immigration status changed and she was able to receive New York State tuition assistance.
“Without the scholarship, I wouldn’t have been able to go to school because when I came here I was undocumented, and me and my mom wouldn’t have been able to afford it,” Kerr said.
Grace Outreach assists about 300 women per year. The organization, founded in 2004, features an intensive 12-week program to prepare women for the high-school equivalency test, and also helps with college preparation and applications, as well as job placement.
“We’ve seen people come to us with no prospects for finishing high school,” Mcleod said. “Without furthering their education, they wouldn’t be able to obtain jobs that support them.”
“We want to be able to give them control and get them out of these cycles of poverty,” she added.
The scholarships send the women to City University of New York (CUNY) colleges, paying up to 80 percent of tuition, Mcleod said.
The Stay Strong Scholarship Fund got its start after Mcleod, who was lifting regularly with the Iron Maidens, collaborated with the group’s founder Margie Lempert to add a fundraising component to athletic activities.
“This relationship embodied the scope of Iron Maidens ‒ women supporting other women who are trying really damn hard,” Lempert said.
“On the surface, lifting and education are different pursuits, but there is a lot of self-actualization that happens with both and each requires tenacity to succeed,” she said.
Lempert explained that she finds it rewarding to hear success stories from scholarship recipients, who often report that they would not have gone to college without the assistance.
“One recipient shared…that the funds allowed her to quit a job that kept her away from her five-year-old daughter at night. She’s able to make a better opportunity for herself and her daughter,” Lempert said. “Unfortunately, it’s a really difficult moment to be an immigrant in this country, so I’m proud that we can use this competition to empower immigrant women who are trying to improve their circumstances.”
Mcleod and Lempert both encourage Grace Outreach students to give powerlifting a try.
“I lift and some of our staff and students lift. You don’t need to be a professional to do it,” Mcleod said.
“Strength training is an invaluable activity that supports pretty much all other sport, as well as life generally,” Lempert added. “I believe having some competency with barbell movements, and using them to get even little bit stronger than you are now, will only improve your quality of life.”
Mcleod said the current political climate, which has immigrants in the U.S. feeling under attack, increases the importance of the work Grace Outreach does.
“Most of our students are DACA students and they’ve been in the U.S. since they were kids,” she said.
“The reality is that the women in our program are scared. They don’t want to go to their country of origin. They’ve never known another country but the U.S.”
“This [scholarship] shows them they deserve to be here and we want to help them anyway we can,” she said. “It rewards persistence ‒ the grit and determination to keep going during hard times, which is exactly what our students are facing and this captures the essence of the Iron Maidens.”
The Iron Maidens Raw Open powerlifting competition will be held on Sat., Sept. 7 at Crossfit South Brooklyn, 597 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.
To make a donation, please visit bit.ly/2NAyzxb.
To learn more about Grace Outreach, visit graceoutreachbronx.org.
Poder y Propósito
Por Gregg McQueen
Estas mujeres no almuerzan, levantan.
Iron Maidens Raw Open, una competencia de levantamiento de pesas exclusivamente femenina, se llevará a cabo el 7 de septiembre.
Y por cuarto año consecutivo, las participantes están recaudando dinero para una beca en beneficio de Grace Outreach, una organización sin fines de lucro que ayuda a mujeres de bajos ingresos con programas de equivalencia de preparatoria, universidad y carrera.
Desde 2015, el evento de levantamiento de pesas Iron Maidens ha patrocinado un Fondo de Becas Stay Strong, recaudando más de $90,000 dólares para ayudar a enviar a 15 mujeres indocumentadas a la universidad, todas ellas clientes de Grace Outreach.
“Cada año hemos podido iniciar a mujeres en la universidad o mantenerlas en una trayectoria para terminar”, dijo Danae Mcleod, directora ejecutiva de Grace Outreach.
Con Crowdrise, una plataforma de recaudación de fondos en línea, las powerlifters recaudan dinero para financiar las becas.
La competencia de este año contará con 60 participantes, incluyendo a Tawanda Kerr, una becaria anterior que se graduó recientemente de Lehman College.
Mientras recibía la ayuda de la beca, el estatus migratorio de Kerr cambió y pudo recibir asistencia de matrícula del estado de Nueva York.
“Sin la beca no hubiera podido ir a la escuela porque cuando llegué aquí no tenía documentos y mi madre y yo no podríamos pagarla”, dijo Kerr.
Grace Outreach ayuda a unas 300 mujeres por año. La organización, fundada en 2004, cuenta con un programa intensivo de 12 semanas para preparar a las mujeres para el examen de equivalencia de la preparatoria, y también ayuda con la preparación universitaria y las solicitudes, además de la colocación laboral.
“Hemos visto a personas venir con nosotras sin perspectivas de terminar la preparatoria”, dijo Mcleod. “Sin avanzar en su educación, no podrían obtener empleos que las respalden”.
“Queremos poder darles el control y sacarlas de estos ciclos de pobreza”, agregó.
Las becas envían a las mujeres a las facultades de la City University de la Ciudad de Nueva York (CUNY), pagando hasta el 80 por ciento de la matrícula, dijo Mcleod.
El Fondo de Becas Stay Strong comenzó cuando Mcleod, quien levantaba pesas regularmente con las Iron Maidens, colaboró con la fundadora del grupo -Margie Lempert- para agregar un componente de recaudación de fondos a las actividades deportivas.
“Esta relación encarnó el alcance de las Iron Maidens: mujeres apoyando a otras mujeres que se esfuerzan muchísimo”, dijo Lempert.
“En la superficie, el levantamiento de pesas y la educación son actividades diferentes, pero hay mucha auto realización que sucede con ambas y cada una requiere tenacidad para tener éxito”, dijo.
Lempert explicó que le resulta gratificante escuchar historias exitosas de las becarias, quienes a menudo informan que no habrían ido a la universidad sin la ayuda.
“Una beneficiaria compartió… que los fondos le permitieron dejar un trabajo que la mantenía alejada de su hija de cinco años por la noche. Ella puede hacer una mejor oportunidad para ella y su hija”, dijo Lempert. “Desafortunadamente, es un momento realmente difícil para ser inmigrante en este país, así que estoy orgullosa de que podamos usar esta competencia para empoderar a las mujeres inmigrantes que están tratando de mejorar sus circunstancias”.
Mcleod y Lempert animan a las estudiantes de Grace Outreach a darle una oportunidad al levantamiento de pesas. “Levanto y algunos de nuestro personal y estudiantes también. No necesitan ser profesionales para hacerlo”, dijo.
“El entrenamiento de fuerza es una actividad invaluable que apoya prácticamente todos los demás deportes, así como la vida en general”, agregó Lempert. “Creo que tener cierta competencia con los movimientos con barra y usarlos para ser incluso un poco más fuertes de lo que eres ahora solo mejorará tu calidad de vida”.
Mcleod dijo que el clima político actual, que tiene a los inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos sintiéndose bajo ataque, aumenta la importancia de la labor que realiza Grace Outreach.
“La mayoría de nuestras estudiantes son estudiantes DACA y han estado en los Estados Unidos desde que eran niñas”, dijo. “La realidad es que las mujeres de nuestro programa tienen miedo. No quieren ir a su país de origen. Nunca han conocido otro país que no sea Estados Unidos”.
“Esta [beca] les muestra que merecen estar aquí y queremos ayudarles de cualquier manera que podamos”, dijo. “Esta beca recompensa la persistencia: el valor y la determinación de seguir adelante en tiempos difíciles, que es exactamente lo que enfrentan nuestras estudiantes y esto captura la esencia de las Iron Maidens”.
La competencia de levantamiento de pesas Iron Maidens Raw Open se llevará a cabo el sábado 7 de septiembre en Crossfit South Brooklyn, No. 597 de la calle Degraw, Brooklyn, NY 11217.
Para hacer una donación, por favor visite bit.ly/2NAyzxb.
Para conocer más sobre Grace Outreach, visite graceoutreachbronx.org.