Public schools to fully reopen in fall

Public school buildings in New York City will reopen full-time in September for in-person classes – with no remote learning options available.

“Every single child will be back in the classroom,” announced Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a media briefing. “I have talked to so many parents who have been wanting to hear this confirmed and I am confirming it once and for all.”

“We’re going to have plenty of protections in place as we proved, even during the toughest months of Covid, that we could keep kids and staff safe with a gold standard of health and safety measures,” he added.

Public school buildings first closed in March 2020 and began a gradual reopening last fall, dependent on grade level.

Though New York City was one of the first school districts in the country to reopen, 60 percent of the city’s 1 million public school students have opted to remain fully remote.

De Blasio said it will be safe for schools to reopen in the fall due to plummeting rates of Covid-19 and an increase in vaccinations.

As of May 24, nearly 8 million city residents had received at least one vaccine dose. The citywide positivity rate as of that day was 1.13 percent, the lowest since September 2020.

“This will be the return to our new normal, to learning, to friends, and everything else the school community has to offer our children,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter.

The Department of Education (DOE) Situation Room will continue to monitor Covid situations within classrooms and masks will still be required, said Porter, who noted that the seven-day Covid positivity rate in public schools is 0.16 percent.

The city will follow whatever CDC guidelines are in place at the time, she said.

“The last 14 months put a stark spotlight on how nothing can replace the importance of the in-person educator in class with his or her students,” said Porter. “We would not be doing this if our schools were not safe.”

Acknowledging that many parents are still apprehensive about sending their kids back into the classroom, de Blasio said the city would work to convince them that it is safe.

“We’re going to keep showing the data. We’re going to keep showing people the health and safety measures. We’re going to invite parents to come in, in June and throughout the summer, see your schools, ask your questions, get the information you need. But it’s just time for everyone to come back,” he said.

“There is no substitute for in-person instruction. NYC educators want their students physically in front of them. We want as many students back in school as safely possible,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew in a statement. “We are glad the DOE will hold open houses to show parents how safe our schools are. We still have concerns about the safety of a small number of students with extreme medical challenges. For that small group of students, a remote option may still be necessary.”

In a statement, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the return-to-school plan was dependent upon increasing vaccine access and lowering transmission rates, and urged the DOE to engage with public school families.

“When over a third of families are still hesitant to allow their children to return to the classroom in person, it is incumbent upon the city to engage with communities to both ensure safety and assure hesitant New Yorkers of that safety,” Williams said. “It’s similarly crucial to make clear that measures and protections will be provided equitably. We now have the resources to help ensure that students’ mental and physical well-being are prioritized and protected, and the city must begin to implement these strategies now in order to build infrastructure and trust.”

“The state of the coronavirus pandemic is constantly changing,” Williams added. “In moving ahead with its goal, the city needs to have a contingency plan for any problems that arise — and for meeting the needs of the most vulnerable — and parents, students, teachers