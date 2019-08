Public Charge‎ Change

Trump administration’s new rule could curtail legal immigration

‎The charge is changing.

The Trump administration is issuing a new rule that ties green card status – and the path to citizenship – far more closely to an immigrant’s financial resources.

The rule could make it more difficult for immigrants who entered the U.S. legally to stay in the country if they have used public benefits or are seen as likely to use them in the future.

Announced on Monday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the rule would amend the current guidelines for defining a “public charge” — someone who is primarily dependent on a set of public benefits — to allow the government to consider more than cash benefits in determining eligibility.

Under the new regulations, green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or little education, and have used benefits such as food stamps, Section 8 housing vouchers, or Medicaid, or are deemed likely to rely on government assistance in the future.

“To protect benefits for American citizens, immigrants must be financially self-sufficient,” said President Donald Trump.

By expanding the criteria by which an individual is determined to be a public charge, it provides the Trump administration with broader ability to reject green card applications.

“We certainly expect people of any income to be able to stand on their own two feet, so if people are not able to be self-sufficient, than this negative factor is going to bear very heavily against them in a decision about whether they’ll be able to become a legal permanent resident,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli.

Set to go into effect on October 15, the rule could affect more than 380,000 immigrants who could be seeking to adjust their immigration status, officials said.

“This rule includes a requirement that aliens seeking an extension of stay or change of status demonstrate that they have not, since obtaining the nonimmigrant status they seek to extend or change, received public benefits over the designated threshold,” the rule states.

Immigrant advocates immediately slammed the new rule, saying it would prevent low-income immigrants from coming to the U.S., and could force those already here legally to choose between public benefits and leaving the country.

“By attempting to keep immigrants from accessing programs vital to supporting their families, Donald Trump’s public charge rule fails to uphold the values of our nation and will force individuals to choose between putting food on the table for their children and being granted legal status,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. “This rule is unacceptable, heartless and continues the Trump administration’s sweeping government-wide assault on immigrant families. Donald Trump is weaponizing basic needs to send immigrant families one message, loud and clear: if you’re not white and you’re not wealthy, you’re not welcome here.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said the changes would discourage immigrants from accessing basic necessities through public programs.

“Immigrant families across our country, and in our state, who have to rely on government benefits to cover their basic needs such as food, healthcare, and housing, will be forced to make the agonizing decision between ensuring their well-being and safety or pursuing a legal immigration status. This action further proves this administration’s cruelty,” Rivera said. “They continue to wage war against undocumented people, while setting additional barriers for immigrants to adjust their status and obtain visas. It is evident that this administration is not interested in fixing our dysfunctional immigration system, it simply wants to harass and persecute poor people of color.”

“The ‘public charge’ rule is yet another attempt by the Trump administration to instill fear and concern among working immigrant families, but rest assured New Yorkers are fighters and the city will do everything in our power to ensure people have the resources they need to at this critical time,” said Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). Mostofi said that New Yorkers worried about how public charge changes could affect them can call ActionNYC at 311 or 800.354.0365 and say ‘public charge’ to access free legal advice.

The American Heart Association also weighed in, issuing a statement stressing that the new public charge would be harmful to public health, especially those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease‎.

“The ripple effect of this rule could be huge, making individuals legally residing in America fearful to access programs for themselves and their families,” the statement said. “We continue to oppose this change to public charge policy. The restrictions it places on access to critical support services, and the health consequences that will occur as a result, are short-sighted and not in our nation’s long-term best interest.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she plans to sue the Trump administration over the new rule.

“President Trump’s new public charge rule is yet one more example of his Administration turning its back on people fighting to make a better life for them and their families,” she said. “Under this rule, children will go hungry; families will go without medical care. I am committed to defending all of New York’s communities, which is why I intend to sue the Trump Administration over this egregious rule.”