Proton Power

New treatment center opens in East Harlem

By Gregg McQueen

Photos: Philip Greenberg

Lasers for life.

A state-of-the-art proton therapy center for treating cancer patients has opened in East Harlem.

While therapy that employs x-rays has long been used to treat cancers and benign tumors, proton treatment uses high energy beams instead.

The New York Proton Center, located at 225 East 126th Street, will now provide the proton treatment, which has proven effective at treating pediatric cancers, as well as neck and head tumors, breast cancer, and eye cancers. The therapy is said to yield an increased degree of precision compared to traditional radiation treatments, limiting exposure to healthy tissue.

“There is no exposure of healthy tissues beyond the tumor,” said Dr. Charles B. Simone, Chief Medical Officer of the New York Proton Center. He said the therapy was ideal for treating young patients.

“Traditional radiation makes children sick,” he said.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on June 6, New York Proton Center CEO Allan Freeman said the center has been 10 years in the making. He said the three hospital partners – Memorial Sloan Kettering, Mount Sinai Health System and the Montefiore Health System – had difficulty finding a suitable location for the center, as the design required rooms 250 feet wide to house the oversized machines. Primary among these is the 80-ton cyclotron — a particle accelerator that generates the protons.

A critical partner in securing the 140,000-square-foot site uptown was the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

The healthcare consortium purchased the property from the NYCEDC for $14 million in 2015.

“We finally made it – we call this home now,” Freeman said.

“To know that we have this state-of-the-art center in East Harlem is very exciting,” remarked Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington.

It is only one of 30 facilities in the U.S. to provide proton therapy to cancer patients, and the first in New York State. The first patients are expected to use the center in July.

The site is expected to treat 1,400 patients a year.

Prior to the opening of the New York Proton Center, the nearest proton therapy site was located in Somerset, New Jersey, where Memorial Sloan Kettering had been sending 400 patients a year.

“Patients don’t have to travel to Boston, they don’t have to travel to Philadelphia, they don’t have to go to New Jersey for this type of treatment,” said Freeman.

The center will accept Medicare and Medicaid as well as private insurances.

The proton center is part of a redevelopment of the blocks surrounding East 125th Street, which will include affordable housing and retail space.

The Memorial Sloan Kettering, Montefiore and Mount Sinai Health Systems have all committed to hiring from the local community to fill non-clinical and contract services jobs. The center is expected to create 125 permanent jobs and14 contract service jobs, and there are also planned partnerships with New York City-based colleges to provide approximately over a dozen annual internships.

Murphy & McManus was the project’s developer, VOA Associates Incorporated was the design consultant and the Gilbane Building Company was the general contractor.

The first phase of construction began in 2015.

Project developers contracted with nearly 35 percent Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises for the construction of the center, officials said.

Simone acknowledged the high expense of creating the $300 million facility, but suggested the center could end up reducing the costs of palliative care and other medical interventions by providing higher cure rates.

“The costliest part of cancer care is the failure to cure a patient,” he remarked.

For more information, visit www.nyproton.com.