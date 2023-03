Program to combat tenant harassment expanded

A program designed to preserve rent-regulated housing units and stop tenant harassment is being expanded by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) – and tenant organizing and community-based groups are urged to apply.

Known as Partners in Preservation, the initiative supports the work of tenant organizers who protect tenants through the prevention of harassment, poor living conditions, and displacement. It provides funding for tenant education, legal assistance, and other resources.

On March 22, HPD announced a new $4 million annual investment to expand the program into high-priority areas citywide.

“No New Yorker should be bullied or harassed out of their home,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Our administration is fighting for tenants every day, and this $4 million investment to expand a proven, successful program will help us fight even more effectively. Our neighbors and our city depend on it.”

First launched as a pilot program in three neighborhoods in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx in 2019, Partners in Preservation brought together various city agencies, tenant organizing groups, and legal service providers in a collective effort to proactively address tenant harassment in rent-regulated buildings.

According to city data, by the end of the pilot program, tenant organizers in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx had:

Canvassed 272 buildings, reaching over 3,000 units;

Organized 72 new tenant associations;

Held 117 tenant leadership workshops;

Developed 356 new tenant leaders and floor captains

“Tenant organizing has a long and storied history in New York City. This expansion of Partners in Preservation beyond the pilot strengthens our efforts to support and improve communities,” said Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz. “In neighborhoods across the city, from SoHo to Staten Island, tenant organizing is integral to any work we do for preservation, anti-displacement, and addressing tenant harassment. This is another step forward for the Housing Our Neighbors vision of collaborating with tenants in our overall effort to bolster affordability in New York City.”

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued by HPD to identify tenant organizing groups to expand the program.

Partners in Preservation will continue to fund community-based organizations to coordinate anti-displacement organizing strategies with tenants, local stakeholders, and government partners in four contract areas: Northern Manhattan; the Bronx; Central Brooklyn and the North Shore of Staten Island; and North Queens, North Brooklyn, the Lower East Side, and SoHo-NoHo.

“Fighting bad landlords, standing up for working New Yorkers, and protecting rent regulated apartments is not only our priority, it’s our mission,” said HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión, Jr. “Together with our tenant organizing partners throughout the city we are working to create a city where safe, stable and regulated housing is a reality for more New Yorkers.”

Get Informed on RFPs

In the proposals, Request for Proposal (RFP) respondent teams should demonstrate extensive knowledge of the unique needs of rent-regulated tenants in the neighborhoods they intend to serve, an active history of tenant organizing on behalf of low-income New Yorkers, and the capacity to help HPD expand and establish Partners in Preservation as a critical tool preventing displacement and furthering housing preservation.

HPD will work with each of the selected teams to customize the program to meet the diverse and unique needs of tenants across the city.

A Pre-Submission Conference will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. For more information and to register, please visit bit.ly/3TENuGH. Proposals are due no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. To learn more about the expanded Partners in Preservation program and submit a response to the RFP, visit the HPD website at on.nyc.gov/3z0N0B6.