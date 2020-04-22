- English
- Español
Program of Promise
By Juan Rosa
COVID-19 represents a seismic tragedy that will leave behind much trauma and pain.
Building community will be an essential part of the societal rebuilding process that needs to take place after we gain control of the situation. The recent announcement that New York City plans to eliminate the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) this year represents a missed opportunity and a huge lack of foresight by policymakers.
Last summer SYEP placed 75,000 young, low-income New Yorkers in paid internships that helped put money in their pockets, while helping them gain workplace experience and expand their networks. This summer, after months of confinement, loss and uncertainty, they won’t have that experience to motivate their recovery. In turn, our city will miss out on having 75,000 young workers help out in the critical task of making our neighborhoods feel like home again.
The rationale for eliminating the program based solely on budgetary constraints in light of how enormous amounts of government funding are now needed to fight COVID-19 is not enough. Government, at all levels, will have to invest in order to restore the economy after the pandemic. Young people cannot be left out of these investments. Concerns about the ability to observe proper social distancing while the program runs for six weeks during the summer are more compelling arguments, but steps can be taken to reboot the program so that it can serve its purpose of helping young New Yorkers explore careers and expand their horizons while stimulating the economy.
First, we could change the central concept of the program from work to community service, community-building, healing and skills-building. The program could incorporate remote learning and remote teamwork to facilitate social distancing. The programmatic goals could be adjusted to prioritize the building of soft skills, reflection and academic enrichment. For example, the Class of 2020 is being robbed of some of high school’s most memorable rites of passage, including prom, the senior trip and the actual graduation ceremony. They also lost out on valuable work that focused on successfully making the transition to college. SYEP could be retooled to focus on college prep immersion to make up for what in-school advisors could not do in the hasty switch to remote learning. SUNY, CUNY and private institutions could be engaged to help students acquire valuable first-year college skills to ensure their success – and this can be done remotely.
SYEP has sometimes been derided as a program that helps teens buy clothing and gadgets.
It is way more than that.
I am both a product and a past administrator of SYEP and can attest to the transformative potential of the program. In my last interaction with the program, I helped manage the launch and implementation of its school-based model, which gave community schools the opportunity to select students for the program based on locally determined criteria like credit accommodation, daily attendance improvement or academic improvement, among other factors. The program allowed schools, in coordination with their community-based organization (CBO) partner and SYEP provider organization to select students based on real needs on the ground. I saw firsthand how students who were shy or reluctant to communicate in English during the school year blossomed into confident, purpose-driven young adults at their worksites. Some produced media at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and others helped P.A.L.A.N.T.E Harlem organize and do outreach for its annual housing conference.
SYEP is a program of promise. It gives young people much-needed income while helping refine their skills and develop their networks. After months of home confinement, loss, pain and confusion, nothing would be better for New York City’s young people than the opportunity for community-building through community service efforts, thoughtful training and some sort of normalcy and purpose.
Juan Rosa is an uptown resident, former SYEP worker and community activist. Follow him at @JuanRosa_NYC.
Programa de promesa
Por Juan Rosa
El COVID-19 representa una tragedia trascendental que dejará mucho trauma y dolor.
La construcción de la comunidad será una parte esencial del proceso de reconstrucción social que debe llevarse a cabo después de que obtengamos el control de la situación. El reciente anuncio de que la ciudad de Nueva York planea eliminar el Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano (SYEP, por sus siglas en inglés) este año representa una oportunidad perdida y una gran falta de previsión por parte de los responsables políticos.
El verano pasado, SYEP colocó a 75,000 neoyorquinos jóvenes de bajos ingresos en pasantías remuneradas que les ayudaron a poner dinero en sus bolsillos, mientras les ayudaba a ganar experiencia en el lugar de trabajo y a expandir sus redes. Este verano, después de meses de confinamiento, pérdida e incertidumbre, no tendrán esa experiencia para motivar su recuperación. A su vez, nuestra ciudad perderá la oportunidad de que 75,000 jóvenes trabajadores ayuden en la tarea crítica de hacer que nuestros vecindarios se sientan como nuestro hogar nuevamente.
La justificación para eliminar el programa basada únicamente en las restricciones presupuestarias a la luz de cuánto se necesitan enormes cantidades de fondos gubernamentales para luchar contra el COVID-19 no es suficiente. El gobierno, a todos los niveles, tendrá que invertir para restaurar la economía después de la pandemia. Los jóvenes no pueden quedar excluidos de estas inversiones. Las preocupaciones sobre la capacidad de observar un distanciamiento social adecuado mientras el programa se ejecuta durante seis semanas durante el verano son argumentos más convincentes, pero se pueden tomar medidas para reiniciar el programa de modo que pueda cumplir su propósito de ayudar a los jóvenes neoyorquinos a explorar carreras y ampliar su horizontes mientras se estimula la economía.
Primero, podríamos cambiar el concepto central del programa de trabajo a servicio comunitario, desarrollo comunitario, curación y desarrollo de habilidades. El programa podría incorporar aprendizaje remoto y trabajo en equipo remoto para facilitar el distanciamiento social. Los objetivos programáticos podrían ajustarse para priorizar la construcción de habilidades sociales, reflexión y enriquecimiento académico. Por ejemplo, la generación del 2020 está siendo despojada de algunos de los ritos de iniciación más memorables de la preparatoria, incluyendo el baile de graduación, el viaje de último año y la ceremonia de graduación real. También perdieron un valioso trabajo que se centró en realizar con éxito la transición a la universidad. El SYEP podría ser reestructurado para enfocarse en la inmersión de preparación universitaria para compensar lo que los asesores en la escuela no pudieron hacer en el cambio apresurado al aprendizaje remoto. SUNY, CUNY e instituciones privadas podrían participar para ayudar a los estudiantes a adquirir valiosas habilidades universitarias de primer año para garantizar su éxito, y esto se puede hacer de forma remota.
El SYEP a veces se ha ridiculizado como un programa que ayuda a los adolescentes a comprar ropa y gadgets.
Es mucho más que eso.
Soy tanto un fruto como ex administrador de SYEP y puedo dar fe del potencial transformador del programa. En mi última interacción con el programa, ayudé a gestionar el lanzamiento y la implementación de su modelo basado en la escuela, que brindó a las escuelas comunitarias la oportunidad de seleccionar estudiantes para el programa en función de criterios determinados localmente, como créditos de alojamiento, mejoramiento de la asistencia diaria o la mejora académica, entre otros factores. El programa permitió a las escuelas, en coordinación con su socio de la organización comunitaria (CBO, por sus siglas en inglés) y la organización proveedora de SYEP, seleccionar a los estudiantes en función de las necesidades reales en el terreno. Vi de primera mano cómo los estudiantes que eran tímidos o reacios a comunicarse en inglés durante el año escolar se convirtieron en adultos seguros y con un propósito determinado en sus lugares de trabajo. Algunos produjeron materiales en Manhattan Neighborhood Network y otros ayudaron a P.A.L.A.N.T.E Harlem a organizar y realizar actividades de divulgación para su conferencia anual de vivienda.
SYEP es un programa de promesa. Proporciona a los jóvenes ingresos muy necesarios al tiempo que ayuda a refinar sus habilidades y a desarrollar sus redes. Después de meses de confinamiento en el hogar, pérdida, dolor y confusión, nada sería mejor para los jóvenes de la ciudad de Nueva York que la oportunidad de construir una comunidad a través de esfuerzos de servicio comunitario, capacitación reflexiva y algún tipo de normalidad y propósito.
Juan Rosa es un residente del norte de Manhattan, ex trabajador de SYEP y activista comunitario. Sígalo en @JuanRosa_NYC.