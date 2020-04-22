Program of Promise

By Juan Rosa

COVID-19 represents a seismic tragedy that will leave behind much trauma and pain.

Building community will be an essential part of the societal rebuilding process that needs to take place after we gain control of the situation. The recent announcement that New York City plans to eliminate the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) this year represents a missed opportunity and a huge lack of foresight by policymakers.

Last summer SYEP placed 75,000 young, low-income New Yorkers in paid internships that helped put money in their pockets, while helping them gain workplace experience and expand their networks. This summer, after months of confinement, loss and uncertainty, they won’t have that experience to motivate their recovery. In turn, our city will miss out on having 75,000 young workers help out in the critical task of making our neighborhoods feel like home again.

The rationale for eliminating the program based solely on budgetary constraints in light of how enormous amounts of government funding are now needed to fight COVID-19 is not enough. Government, at all levels, will have to invest in order to restore the economy after the pandemic. Young people cannot be left out of these investments. Concerns about the ability to observe proper social distancing while the program runs for six weeks during the summer are more compelling arguments, but steps can be taken to reboot the program so that it can serve its purpose of helping young New Yorkers explore careers and expand their horizons while stimulating the economy.

First, we could change the central concept of the program from work to community service, community-building, healing and skills-building. The program could incorporate remote learning and remote teamwork to facilitate social distancing. The programmatic goals could be adjusted to prioritize the building of soft skills, reflection and academic enrichment. For example, the Class of 2020 is being robbed of some of high school’s most memorable rites of passage, including prom, the senior trip and the actual graduation ceremony. They also lost out on valuable work that focused on successfully making the transition to college. SYEP could be retooled to focus on college prep immersion to make up for what in-school advisors could not do in the hasty switch to remote learning. SUNY, CUNY and private institutions could be engaged to help students acquire valuable first-year college skills to ensure their success – and this can be done remotely.

SYEP has sometimes been derided as a program that helps teens buy clothing and gadgets.

It is way more than that.

I am both a product and a past administrator of SYEP and can attest to the transformative potential of the program. In my last interaction with the program, I helped manage the launch and implementation of its school-based model, which gave community schools the opportunity to select students for the program based on locally determined criteria like credit accommodation, daily attendance improvement or academic improvement, among other factors. The program allowed schools, in coordination with their community-based organization (CBO) partner and SYEP provider organization to select students based on real needs on the ground. I saw firsthand how students who were shy or reluctant to communicate in English during the school year blossomed into confident, purpose-driven young adults at their worksites. Some produced media at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and others helped P.A.L.A.N.T.E Harlem organize and do outreach for its annual housing conference.

SYEP is a program of promise. It gives young people much-needed income while helping refine their skills and develop their networks. After months of home confinement, loss, pain and confusion, nothing would be better for New York City’s young people than the opportunity for community-building through community service efforts, thoughtful training and some sort of normalcy and purpose.

Juan Rosa is an uptown resident, former SYEP worker and community activist. Follow him at @JuanRosa_NYC.