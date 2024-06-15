“Process over progress”

Local youth weigh in on political process, participation and elections

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Welinton, 16, thinks about leadership, his parents come to mind. They came to the United States, he said, from the Dominican Republic to give him a better future.

His family has lived in the U.S. for two years. He likes studying Earth Sciences at the George Washington Educational Complex on Audubon Avenue. Soils and plants reveal the past, he said. Yet he doesn’t believe leaders in Washington, D.C. care about him or his future.

“Usually, what politicians want are votes from people. But once they have the vote it’s like they forget about us,” he said in Spanish through an interpreter. “They call themselves leaders, but that’s not being a leader. They don’t really help us with what we need or help us develop and get the things we need.”

He was part of a select group of teens from The Brotherhood Sister Sol who shared their thoughts about leadership and the upcoming election. The notion that elected officials seek out votes while offering little in return was a recurring theme – as was a defiant sense of persistence and deeply personal activism.

The Brotherhood Sister Sol building is an unexpected piece of architecture on West 143rd Street in Harlem. Nestled between conventional brick apartment buildings, its six stories boast large windows, a community garden, a library, and a rooftop basketball court among its many amenities. Its extended telescopic structure appears symbolic of the forward propulsion championed in the organization’s community-based programming.

BroSis, as it’s commonly called, is a center for Black and Latina/o teens and young adults. The main focus is educational programming with a social justice thrust. Established in 1995, the organization quickly outgrew its townhouse location. With the help of a $7 million grant from the City Council and other donors, their new headquarters opened in 2022.

The teens who spoke to The Manhattan Times participate in BroSis’s Liberation program, which is modeled after civil-rights era methods of social change to pursue progressive social justice-oriented goals.

About 30-40 young people participate in the Liberation program, said Abraham Velázquez, Jr., who co-leads the program. A recent campaign, Save Our Schools, started as a campaign to remove metal detectors from schools. It grew to include advocacy for greater mental health resources in schools.

“It has evolved to get more therapists, guidance counselors, social workers and peer-to-peer mediation and restorative justice inside their schools,” said Velázquez. “It was a means to reduce not just violence from police within their schools, but also violence that young people face and are met with because of trauma that they already carry in their lives.”

Those issues are at the forefront for the youths. They are laser-focused on education and the lack of counselors in schools.

According to research by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), New York State recently improved its student-to-school counselor ratio from 460 to 1 to 331 to 1. Yet it is still a far cry from ASCA’s recommended ratio of 250 students per counselor.

Studies show that lower student-to-counselor ratios correlate with better attendance, higher test scores, GPAs and graduation rates. More counselors help students apply for college and make post-graduation plans.

After affirmative action was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona acknowledged that applying will be newly challenging for Black and Brown youth. “These inequities add up,” Cardona said. “Anyone who tells you that the discrimination of the past doesn’t impact educational opportunity today is either lying to you or living under a rock.”

And in an age where concerns abide on bullying (both online and in person) and gun violence persists, counselors can provide necessary solace.

Fifteen-year-old Juliara attends Gregorio Luperón High School for Science and Mathematics where her favorite class is aviation. She says neither major presidential candidate has any idea of what is going on in schools.

“They just want to put police in as a way to benefit us. Instead, police are arresting Black people just for nothing—because of their color,” she said. “They aren’t thinking about mental health. Young people need mental health centers to talk about how they feel—instead of making them [want to] leave school.”

If there were more counselors in schools, they reasoned, there would be less need for police. “Let’s have people who are actually going to benefit my future and tell me about my career,” said 18-year-old Isabel. “How is a police officer going to fully assess my mental health and hope for my future?” She said walking through metal detectors first thing in the morning was not conducive to optimal mental health, adding that school children suffering from anxiety attacks should not be put in handcuffs.

Isabel, who attends Academy Charter School, said requests for additional mental health resources in schools are continually unheeded. “These are demands we’ve been asking for so long that have yet to be met,” she said. “We know what we want. Why haven’t we seen progress? Where is my representation—and in what way is my vote going to represent me?”

These young people say lack of responsiveness at all levels of government reflects a system that was never originally designed to represent people of color, and reinforces a generational trauma instilled by the norms of an exclusionary government.

Even local elected officials fail to represent the needs of their communities, Isabel said. And apathy, so often cited as the basis for a lack of youth participation, does not apply here. “We’ve talked to Mayor Adams. We’ve talked to Councilmembers. We’ve had the conversations. We know what we want,” noted Isabel. “Why haven’t we seen progress? Why isn’t progress made? Where is our representation?”

Lianne, 16, attends the High School for Math Science and Engineering at City College. She said teachers and counselors in schools can’t be trusted with confidential information. They say students who talk to them do so at their own risk.

Many of the youths work after school to provide money for cash-strapped households. “But I can’t talk to my teachers about that, because it becomes like an ACS [Administrative Child Services] case and I don’t have counselor support to help me navigate that,” one student said.

“Situations like that stop us from wanting to go to school. But that can be worked through to get what we need for our families and we can still get education. But we haven’t been able to get that because our government is failing us in every way possible,” Isabel said. “If it’s not failing us with our education, then it’s failing us with rehabilitation centers, it’s failing us overseas and failing what America is supposed to represent.”

Given the ongoing conflicts around the globe – including in the Middle East and the Ukraine, among others – in which the United States actively provides active military support and billions in funding, the youths blasted what they consider a misguided sense of urgency about vital interests. How, they ask, can there be billions for efforts abroad but never enough to adequately fund schools at home?

“Why is it that there are bombs being dropped, but I don’t have the basic education that I need in my own community,” pressed 17-year-old Chass.

When it came to a choice between Biden and Trump, 19-year-old Benjamin thought either candidate would still facilitate the deaths of innocent people. Benjamin is a freshman at SUNY Buffalo State University. “Either way, people are going to die. Neither one of these presidents will stop the genocides from happening right now, considering that their pockets are being filled by people who are doing the genocide,” he said. “You feel like you’re voting to lessen the casualties and not [to] stop a horrific thing from happening.”

Lianne had an even more extreme reaction. “I think a ‘no vote’ is what America needs,” she said. “If Americans didn’t show up and vote on Nov. 5th or simply didn’t vote for any presidential candidates, that would send a strong message that citizens felt both candidates were unacceptable.”

Even the election of more Black and Latino representatives left many disillusioned. Chass said, “When we get elected into power—we have to play into a system that was never meant for us in the first place. Yeah, I see my face, but where do I see my reforms that represent my face?”

She said that after several talks with City Councilmembers at various fundraising and community events, the elected officials never delivered. “I’m not seeing any reforms that are going to make my future better,” Chass added.

Even at the highest levels of government, there seems to be little inspiration for the BroSis youths. Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican ancestry, was California’s State Attorney General and a U.S. Senator before becoming the first female, Black and Asian Vice-President.

“When she got into power, I feel like she lost sight of what happens on the ground. Walking on the streets, and you see shootings, you only have enough food stamps to get one sandwich- and you have four people in the house. She lost sight of that,” said Lianne. “I feel like Obama kept that at the forefront of his mind all of the time.”

While Obama is still a role model, these teens called him out for the numbers of undocumented immigrants deported during his administration. Yet his early years as a community organizer parallel their own efforts in reclaiming their schools.

“It all starts with mental health,” Chass said. The 17-year-old student at Community Health Academy in the Heights (CHAH) added, “How can you have a community that isn’t emotionally intelligent or lashes out or resorts to violence when it comes to talking about and understanding their feelings?”

Furthering progress requires taking matters into their own hands. The work they are doing in their Liberation Program, for example, means starting wellness centers in smaller schools. “Our fight to liberation isn’t just one big leap to ‘Oh, we got our goal.’ It’s process over progress,” she said.

Lianne likened the American political landscape to a Jenga puzzle. “We have to be very careful about what we try to take out because the whole thing could collapse,” she said. “You have to think about what you’re willing to take out and what you’re willing to sacrifice and break and let fall down. And eventually hope that you can build something better back up.”

Still, they stressed, in a political party, the entire community needs to be involved. “Everybody has to bring something to the table,” said Isabel. That is where elected officials fall far short.

“How are you really giving back to us? In no way, shape or form,” she said. “Are you helping me? No. Are you representing my people? Absolutely not. So why do I want you in my party? Why are you here and who invited you?”

