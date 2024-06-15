“Process over progress”
“Process over progress”
Local youth weigh in on political process, participation and elections
By Sherry Mazzocchi
When Welinton, 16, thinks about leadership, his parents come to mind. They came to the United States, he said, from the Dominican Republic to give him a better future.
His family has lived in the U.S. for two years. He likes studying Earth Sciences at the George Washington Educational Complex on Audubon Avenue. Soils and plants reveal the past, he said. Yet he doesn’t believe leaders in Washington, D.C. care about him or his future.
“Usually, what politicians want are votes from people. But once they have the vote it’s like they forget about us,” he said in Spanish through an interpreter. “They call themselves leaders, but that’s not being a leader. They don’t really help us with what we need or help us develop and get the things we need.”
He was part of a select group of teens from The Brotherhood Sister Sol who shared their thoughts about leadership and the upcoming election. The notion that elected officials seek out votes while offering little in return was a recurring theme – as was a defiant sense of persistence and deeply personal activism.
The Brotherhood Sister Sol building is an unexpected piece of architecture on West 143rd Street in Harlem. Nestled between conventional brick apartment buildings, its six stories boast large windows, a community garden, a library, and a rooftop basketball court among its many amenities. Its extended telescopic structure appears symbolic of the forward propulsion championed in the organization’s community-based programming.
BroSis, as it’s commonly called, is a center for Black and Latina/o teens and young adults. The main focus is educational programming with a social justice thrust. Established in 1995, the organization quickly outgrew its townhouse location. With the help of a $7 million grant from the City Council and other donors, their new headquarters opened in 2022.
The teens who spoke to The Manhattan Times participate in BroSis’s Liberation program, which is modeled after civil-rights era methods of social change to pursue progressive social justice-oriented goals.
About 30-40 young people participate in the Liberation program, said Abraham Velázquez, Jr., who co-leads the program. A recent campaign, Save Our Schools, started as a campaign to remove metal detectors from schools. It grew to include advocacy for greater mental health resources in schools.
“It has evolved to get more therapists, guidance counselors, social workers and peer-to-peer mediation and restorative justice inside their schools,” said Velázquez. “It was a means to reduce not just violence from police within their schools, but also violence that young people face and are met with because of trauma that they already carry in their lives.”
Those issues are at the forefront for the youths. They are laser-focused on education and the lack of counselors in schools.
According to research by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), New York State recently improved its student-to-school counselor ratio from 460 to 1 to 331 to 1. Yet it is still a far cry from ASCA’s recommended ratio of 250 students per counselor.
Studies show that lower student-to-counselor ratios correlate with better attendance, higher test scores, GPAs and graduation rates. More counselors help students apply for college and make post-graduation plans.
After affirmative action was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona acknowledged that applying will be newly challenging for Black and Brown youth. “These inequities add up,” Cardona said. “Anyone who tells you that the discrimination of the past doesn’t impact educational opportunity today is either lying to you or living under a rock.”
And in an age where concerns abide on bullying (both online and in person) and gun violence persists, counselors can provide necessary solace.
Fifteen-year-old Juliara attends Gregorio Luperón High School for Science and Mathematics where her favorite class is aviation. She says neither major presidential candidate has any idea of what is going on in schools.
“They just want to put police in as a way to benefit us. Instead, police are arresting Black people just for nothing—because of their color,” she said. “They aren’t thinking about mental health. Young people need mental health centers to talk about how they feel—instead of making them [want to] leave school.”
If there were more counselors in schools, they reasoned, there would be less need for police. “Let’s have people who are actually going to benefit my future and tell me about my career,” said 18-year-old Isabel. “How is a police officer going to fully assess my mental health and hope for my future?” She said walking through metal detectors first thing in the morning was not conducive to optimal mental health, adding that school children suffering from anxiety attacks should not be put in handcuffs.
Isabel, who attends Academy Charter School, said requests for additional mental health resources in schools are continually unheeded. “These are demands we’ve been asking for so long that have yet to be met,” she said. “We know what we want. Why haven’t we seen progress? Where is my representation—and in what way is my vote going to represent me?”
These young people say lack of responsiveness at all levels of government reflects a system that was never originally designed to represent people of color, and reinforces a generational trauma instilled by the norms of an exclusionary government.
Even local elected officials fail to represent the needs of their communities, Isabel said. And apathy, so often cited as the basis for a lack of youth participation, does not apply here. “We’ve talked to Mayor Adams. We’ve talked to Councilmembers. We’ve had the conversations. We know what we want,” noted Isabel. “Why haven’t we seen progress? Why isn’t progress made? Where is our representation?”
Lianne, 16, attends the High School for Math Science and Engineering at City College. She said teachers and counselors in schools can’t be trusted with confidential information. They say students who talk to them do so at their own risk.
Many of the youths work after school to provide money for cash-strapped households. “But I can’t talk to my teachers about that, because it becomes like an ACS [Administrative Child Services] case and I don’t have counselor support to help me navigate that,” one student said.
“Situations like that stop us from wanting to go to school. But that can be worked through to get what we need for our families and we can still get education. But we haven’t been able to get that because our government is failing us in every way possible,” Isabel said. “If it’s not failing us with our education, then it’s failing us with rehabilitation centers, it’s failing us overseas and failing what America is supposed to represent.”
Given the ongoing conflicts around the globe – including in the Middle East and the Ukraine, among others – in which the United States actively provides active military support and billions in funding, the youths blasted what they consider a misguided sense of urgency about vital interests. How, they ask, can there be billions for efforts abroad but never enough to adequately fund schools at home?
“Why is it that there are bombs being dropped, but I don’t have the basic education that I need in my own community,” pressed 17-year-old Chass.
When it came to a choice between Biden and Trump, 19-year-old Benjamin thought either candidate would still facilitate the deaths of innocent people. Benjamin is a freshman at SUNY Buffalo State University. “Either way, people are going to die. Neither one of these presidents will stop the genocides from happening right now, considering that their pockets are being filled by people who are doing the genocide,” he said. “You feel like you’re voting to lessen the casualties and not [to] stop a horrific thing from happening.”
Lianne had an even more extreme reaction. “I think a ‘no vote’ is what America needs,” she said. “If Americans didn’t show up and vote on Nov. 5th or simply didn’t vote for any presidential candidates, that would send a strong message that citizens felt both candidates were unacceptable.”
Even the election of more Black and Latino representatives left many disillusioned. Chass said, “When we get elected into power—we have to play into a system that was never meant for us in the first place. Yeah, I see my face, but where do I see my reforms that represent my face?”
She said that after several talks with City Councilmembers at various fundraising and community events, the elected officials never delivered. “I’m not seeing any reforms that are going to make my future better,” Chass added.
Even at the highest levels of government, there seems to be little inspiration for the BroSis youths. Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican ancestry, was California’s State Attorney General and a U.S. Senator before becoming the first female, Black and Asian Vice-President.
“When she got into power, I feel like she lost sight of what happens on the ground. Walking on the streets, and you see shootings, you only have enough food stamps to get one sandwich- and you have four people in the house. She lost sight of that,” said Lianne. “I feel like Obama kept that at the forefront of his mind all of the time.”
While Obama is still a role model, these teens called him out for the numbers of undocumented immigrants deported during his administration. Yet his early years as a community organizer parallel their own efforts in reclaiming their schools.
“It all starts with mental health,” Chass said. The 17-year-old student at Community Health Academy in the Heights (CHAH) added, “How can you have a community that isn’t emotionally intelligent or lashes out or resorts to violence when it comes to talking about and understanding their feelings?”
Furthering progress requires taking matters into their own hands. The work they are doing in their Liberation Program, for example, means starting wellness centers in smaller schools. “Our fight to liberation isn’t just one big leap to ‘Oh, we got our goal.’ It’s process over progress,” she said.
Lianne likened the American political landscape to a Jenga puzzle. “We have to be very careful about what we try to take out because the whole thing could collapse,” she said. “You have to think about what you’re willing to take out and what you’re willing to sacrifice and break and let fall down. And eventually hope that you can build something better back up.”
Still, they stressed, in a political party, the entire community needs to be involved. “Everybody has to bring something to the table,” said Isabel. That is where elected officials fall far short.
“How are you really giving back to us? In no way, shape or form,” she said. “Are you helping me? No. Are you representing my people? Absolutely not. So why do I want you in my party? Why are you here and who invited you?”
For more on BroSis, please visit brotherhood-sistersol.org or call 212.283.7044.
This story was produced as part of the 2024 Elections Reporting Mentorship, organized by the Center for Community Media at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY and funded by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. For more, please visit www.journalism.cuny.edu.
“El proceso por encima del progreso”
La juventud local opina sobre el proceso político, la participación y las elecciones
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando Welinton, de 16 años, piensa en el liderazgo, le vienen a la mente sus padres. Vinieron a Estados Unidos, dice, desde la República Dominicana para darle un futuro mejor.
Su familia vive en Estados Unidos desde hace dos años. Le gusta estudiar Ciencias de la Tierra en la preparatoria George Washington. Los suelos y las plantas revelan el pasado, dice. Sin embargo, no cree que los dirigentes de Washington D.C. se preocupen por él o por su futuro.
“Normalmente, lo que quieren los políticos son los votos de la gente. Pero una vez que tienen el voto es como si se olvidaran de nosotros”, dijo en español a través de un intérprete. “Se hacen llamar líderes, pero eso no es ser líder. Realmente no nos ayudan con lo que necesitamos ni nos apoyan para desarrollarnos y conseguir las cosas que necesitamos.”
Formó parte de un selecto grupo de adolescentes de la Hermandad Hermana Sol que compartieron sus ideas sobre el liderazgo y las próximas elecciones. La idea de que los funcionarios buscan votos y ofrecen poco a cambio fue un tema recurrente, al igual que un sentido desafiante de persistencia y activismo profundamente personal.
El edificio de la Hermandad Hermana Sol es una obra arquitectónica inesperada en la calle 143 Oeste de Harlem. Enclavado entre edificios de apartamentos convencionales de ladrillo, sus seis plantas cuentan con grandes ventanales, un jardín comunitario, una biblioteca y una cancha de baloncesto en la azotea, entre otros muchos servicios. Su estructura telescópica extendida parece simbolizar la propulsión hacia delante que defiende la organización en sus programas comunitarios.
BroSis es un centro para adolescentes y jóvenes negros y latinos. Su principal objetivo es la programación educativa con un enfoque de justicia social. Fundada en 1995, la organización no tardó en superar las dimensiones de su sede. Con la ayuda de una subvención de $7 millones de dólares del Ayuntamiento y otros donantes, su nueva sede se inauguró en 2022.
Los adolescentes que hablaron con The Manhattan Times participan en el programa Liberación de BroSis, que sigue el modelo de los métodos de cambio social de la época de los derechos civiles para alcanzar objetivos progresistas orientados hacia la justicia social.
Alrededor de 30-40 jóvenes participan en el programa Liberación, dijo Abraham Velázquez, Jr. quien funge como co-presidente. Una campaña reciente, Salvemos nuestras escuelas, comenzó como una iniciativa para eliminar los detectores de metales de los centros escolares. Luego se amplió para incluir actividades de sensibilización sobre la necesidad de más recursos de salud mental en las escuelas.
“Ha ido evolucionando para lograr conseguir más terapeutas, orientadores, trabajadores sociales y mediación entre iguales y justicia restaurativa en las escuelas”, dijo Velázquez. “Se trata de reducir no sólo la violencia policial en los centros escolares, sino también aquella a la que se enfrentan los jóvenes debido a los traumas que ya sufren en sus vidas”.
Estos problemas son prioritarios para la juventud. Están centrados en la educación y en la falta de consejeros en las escuelas.
De acuerdo con una investigación de la Asociación Estadounidense de Consejeros Escolares (ASCA, por sus siglas en inglés), el estado de Nueva York mejoró recientemente su proporción de alumnos por consejero escolar de 460 a 1 a 331 a 1. Sin embargo, sigue estando muy lejos de la relación recomendada por la ASCA de 250 alumnos por consejero.
Los estudios demuestran que una menor proporción de alumnos por orientador está relacionada con una mayor asistencia, mejores resultados en los exámenes, mejores notas y mayores tasas de graduación. Más orientadores ayudan a los estudiantes a hacer solicitudes para la universidad y a hacer planes para después de graduarse.
Tras la anulación de la discriminación positiva por la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos, el secretario de Educación, Miguel Cardona, reconoció que la solicitud de admisión será un nuevo reto para los jóvenes negros y morenos. “Estas desigualdades se acumulan”, dijo. “Cualquiera que te diga que la discriminación del pasado no repercute en las oportunidades educativas de hoy, o está mintiendo o vive debajo de una piedra”.
Y en una época en la que abundan las preocupaciones sobre el acoso (tanto en línea como en persona) y persiste la violencia armada, los orientadores pueden proporcionar el consuelo necesario.
Juliara, de 15 años, asiste a la Preparatoria de Ciencias y Matemáticas Gregorio Luperón, donde su clase favorita es aviación. Dice que ninguno de los dos principales candidatos presidenciales tiene la menor idea de lo que ocurre en las escuelas.
“Sólo quieren poner a la policía como una forma de beneficiarnos. En cambio, la policía detiene a los negros por nada, por su color”, dijo. “No están pensando en la salud mental. Los jóvenes necesitan centros de salud mental para hablar de cómo se sienten, en lugar de hacer que [quieran] dejar la escuela”.
Si hubiera más consejeros en las escuelas, razonaron, habría menos necesidad de contar con la policía. “Que haya gente que realmente vaya a beneficiar mi futuro y que me hable de mi carrera”, dijo Isabel, de 18 años. “¿Cómo va a evaluar un policía mi salud mental y mi esperanza de futuro?”. Dijo que pasar por detectores de metales a primera hora de la mañana no contribuye a una salud mental óptima, y añadió que no se debería esposar a los estudiantes que sufren ataques de ansiedad.
Isabel, que asiste a la Escuela Academy Charter, dijo que las peticiones de recursos adicionales de salud mental en las escuelas son continuamente desatendidas. “Son demandas que llevamos pidiendo desde hace mucho tiempo y que aún no han sido atendidas”, dijo. “Sabemos lo que queremos. ¿Por qué no hemos visto avances? ¿Dónde está mi representación y de qué manera será manifestado mi voto?”.
Estos jóvenes afirman que la falta de receptividad en todos los niveles de gobierno refleja un sistema que nunca fue diseñado originalmente para representar a la gente de color, y refuerza un trauma generacional inculcado por las normas de un gobierno excluyente.
Según Isabel, ni siquiera los funcionarios locales electos representan las necesidades de sus comunidades. Y la apatía, tan a menudo citada como base de la falta de participación juvenil, no es aplicable en este caso. “Hemos hablado con el alcalde Adams y con los concejales. Hemos mantenido conversaciones. Sabemos lo que queremos”, señala Isabel. “¿Por qué no hemos visto ningún progreso? ¿Por qué no se avanza? ¿Dónde está nuestra representación?”.
Lianne, de 16 años, asiste a la Preparatoria de Matemáticas, Ciencias e Ingeniería del City College. Dice que los profesores y orientadores de las escuelas no son de fiar en lo que respecta a la información confidencial. Los estudiantes que hablan con ellos lo hacen por su cuenta y riesgo.
Muchos de los jóvenes trabajan después de clase para aportar dinero a sus hogares sin recursos. “Pero no puedo hablar de eso con mis profesores, porque se convierte en un caso de ACS [siglas en inglés de Servicios Administrativos para la Infancia] y no tengo el apoyo de un consejero que me ayude a resolverlo”, dijo un estudiante.
“Situaciones así nos impiden querer ir a la escuela. Pero eso se puede solucionar obteniendo lo que necesitamos para nuestras familias y así podemos seguir estudiando. Pero no lo hemos logrado porque nuestro gobierno nos está fallando de todas las maneras posibles”, dijo Isabel. “Si no nos fallando con nuestra educación, entonces nos falla con los centros de rehabilitación, en el extranjero y en lo que se supone que representa Estados Unidos”.
Los jóvenes denuncian lo que, según ellos, es la implicación de Estados Unidos -en virtud de su alineamiento geopolítico con Israel- en las masacres y el desplazamiento de decenas de miles de palestinos inocentes, mientras la guerra en Medio Oriente hace estragos tras el ataque del 7 de octubre del grupo terrorista Hamás. Aquella violenta incursión mató a más de 1,200 israelíes y provocó la captura de 253 rehenes. Aunque el presidente Biden detuvo temporalmente un envío de 3,500 bombas de una tonelada a Israel, recientemente dio luz verde a un cargamento de armas por valor de mil millones de dólares. Biden ha defendido a Israel de la demanda de la Corte Penal Internacional de que sus dirigentes sean detenidos por crímenes de guerra y crímenes contra la humanidad, calificándola de “indignante”.
Estos jóvenes consideran indignante que haya miles de millones para bombas, pero no lo suficiente para las escuelas.
“¿Por qué hay fondos para lanzar bombas, pero no para que yo tenga la educación básica que necesito en mi propia comunidad?”, se preguntó Chass, de 17 años.
Cuando se le planteó la posibilidad de elegir entre Biden y Trump, Benjamin, de 19 años, pensó que cualquiera de los dos candidatos seguiría facilitando la muerte de personas inocentes. Benjamin es estudiante de primer año en la Universidad Estatal de Búfalo, un campus de SUNY. “De cualquier manera, va a morir gente. Ninguno de estos presidentes detendrá los genocidios que están ocurriendo en este momento, teniendo en cuenta que sus bolsillos son llenados por personas que están haciendo el genocidio”, dijo. “Sientes que estás votando para disminuir las víctimas y no [para] impedir que ocurra algo horrible”.
Lianne tuvo una reacción aún más extrema. “Creo que un ‘no voto’ es lo que Estados Unidos necesita”, dijo. “Si los estadounidenses no se presentaran a votar el 5 de noviembre o simplemente no votaran a ningún candidato presidencial, eso enviaría un mensaje contundente de que los ciudadanos consideran que ambos candidatos son inaceptables”.
Incluso la elección de más representantes negros y latinos ha dejado a muchos desilusionados. Chass dijo: “Cuando somos elegidos para gobernar, tenemos que jugar en un sistema que nunca fue pensado para nosotros en primer lugar. Sí, veo mi cara, pero ¿dónde veo las reformas que representan mi rostro?”.
Ella dijo que después de varias conversaciones con los concejales de la ciudad en varios eventos de recaudación de fondos y de la comunidad, los funcionarios nunca cumplieron. “No veo ninguna reforma que vaya a mejorar mi futuro”, añadió Chass.
Incluso en los niveles más altos del gobierno, parece haber poca inspiración para los jóvenes BroSis. Kamala Harris, de ascendencia india y jamaicana, fue fiscal general del estado de California y senadora de los Estados Unidos antes de convertirse en la primera vicepresidenta mujer, negra y asiática.
“Cuando llegó al poder, siento que perdió de vista lo que ocurre sobre el terreno. Vas por la calle y ves tiroteos, sólo tienes vales de comida para un bocadillo y hay cuatro personas en casa. Perdió eso de vista”, dijo Lianne. “Creo que Obama tuvo eso en mente todo el tiempo”.
Si bien Obama sigue siendo un modelo a seguir, estos adolescentes le reprocharon el número de inmigrantes indocumentados deportados durante su gobierno. Sin embargo, sus primeros años como organizador comunitario son paralelos a sus propios esfuerzos por recuperar sus escuelas.
“Todo empieza por la salud mental”, afirma Chass. La estudiante de 17 años de la Academia de Salud Comunitaria en the Heights (CHAH, por sus siglas en inglés) añadió: “¿Cómo puedes tener una comunidad que no es emocionalmente inteligente o que arremete o recurre a la violencia cuando se trata de hablar de sus sentimientos y comprenderlos?”.
Para avanzar es necesario tomar cartas en el asunto. El trabajo que están haciendo en su Programa de Liberación, por ejemplo, significa poner en marcha centros de bienestar en las escuelas más pequeñas. “Nuestra lucha por la liberación no es sólo un gran salto a ‘Oh, hemos conseguido nuestro objetivo’. Es el proceso por encima del progreso”, afirmó.
Lianne comparó el panorama político estadounidense con un rompecabezas Jenga. “Tenemos que tener mucho cuidado con lo que intentamos quitar, porque todo podría derrumbarse”, dijo. “Hay que pensar qué estamos dispuestos a eliminar y qué estamos dispuestos a sacrificar, romper y dejar que se caiga. Y al final esperar que puedas volver a construir algo mejor”.
Aun así, subrayaron, en un partido político tiene que participar toda la comunidad. “Todo el mundo tiene que aportar algo”, afirma Isabel. Ahí es donde los funcionarios se quedan cortos.
“¿Cómo nos están retribuyendo realmente? De ninguna manera”, dice. “¿Me están ayudando? ¿Representan a mi pueblo? En absoluto. Entonces, ¿por qué los quiero en mi fiesta? ¿Por qué están aquí y quién les ha invitado?”.
Para más información sobre BroSis, visite brotherhood-sistersol.org o llame al 212.283.7044.
Este reportaje se produjo en el marco de la tutoría informativa sobre las elecciones de 2024, organizada por el Centro de Medios de Comunicación Comunitarios de la Facultad de Periodismo Craig Newmark de CUNY y financiada por la Oficina de Medios de Comunicación y Entretenimiento de la Alcaldía de Nueva York. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.journalism.cuny.edu.