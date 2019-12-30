- English
- Español
Prioritize your health in the New Year
Tips to help achieve a healthier you in 2020
By Ann Marie O’Brien
Now is the time of year when we typically take inventory of our lives and set new goals.
Relationships, finances, careers and health are all important aspects that impact our overall wellbeing. For this New Year, consider making your health a top priority.
According to the recent America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, the nation’s obesity rate continues to rise, with one in three adults now experiencing obesity. In New York, more than 27% percent of adults have obesity. This alarming statistic may have serious health consequences such as diabetes which now impacts approximately 30 million adults and is the No. 1 cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are many factors that play a role in your health, but one that you can control is making a commitment to start living a healthier lifestyle. Sure, there will be some bumps during your wellbeing journey, but your goal can be achievable and you deserve to reap the benefits.
Consider some helpful tips for achieving a healthier you in 2020.
Stay active
Regular exercise may help you live longer and may reduce your risks for a host of diseases. Try to aim for at least 2.5 hours of moderate aerobic activity a week, but if that’s too challenging then start off with 15 minutes here and 15 minutes there. Every little bit counts. To be successful, your fitness program should become a part of your daily life. Also, check with your health plan and employer to see if they offer wellness incentives. For example, UnitedHealthcare’s Gym Check-In program enables participating employers to provide employees and their spouses the opportunity to each earn hundreds of dollars a year for visiting a fitness facility 12 days or more per month.
Eat healthier
Sure, it’s easier said than done, but good nutrition is a vital part of a healthier lifestyle. Experts say the healthiest diets are rich in fruits and vegetables, because these foods are full of healthful nutrients and fiber. Here are three simple tips to eating healthier: Go for more fruits and veggies; choose less meat and fat; and keep an eye on the size of your food portions. Just saying “no” to the buffet can do wonders.
Reduce your stress
If you’re feeling stressed, it’s important to unwind and relax by doing something you enjoy. Maybe it’s watching a movie, reading a book, or volunteering to give you time to recharge. Also, make time to connect with others. Maybe that’s friends, family, a faith group or a hobby club. It’s important that you don’t isolate yourself after a stressful event. Remember, if you cannot get a handle on your stress, talk to your doctor. She or he may recommend a counselor who could help you find other ways to help reduce or manage the unhealthy stress in your life.
Team up with your doctor
Take time today to make an appointment with your doctor for your annual wellness visit and be sure to ask about preventive services such as health screenings and vaccines. Check with your health plan as many preventive services have no additional cost, as long they are delivered by care providers in your plan’s network. Your doctor will help you create a treatment plan to help manage any chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Ann Marie O’Brien, R.N., is the National Director of Health Strategies at UnitedHealthcare.
Priorice su salud en el nuevo año
Consejos para ayudarle a lograr una vida más saludable en 2020
Por Ann Marie O’Brien
Ahora es la época del año en que generalmente hacemos un inventario de nuestras vidas y establecemos nuevas metas.
Las relaciones, las finanzas, las carreras y la salud son aspectos importantes que afectan nuestro bienestar general. Para este año nuevo, considere hacer de su salud una prioridad principal.
Según el reciente Informe Anual de la Clasificación de Salud de los Estados Unidos, la tasa de obesidad de la nación continúa aumentando, con uno de cada tres adultos actualmente padeciendo obesidad. En Nueva York, más del 27% de los adultos tienen obesidad. De acuerdo con los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, esta estadística alarmante puede tener graves consecuencias para la salud, como la diabetes, que ahora afecta a aproximadamente 30 millones de adultos y es la causa número uno de insuficiencia renal, amputaciones de miembros inferiores y ceguera en adultos.
Hay muchos factores que juegan un papel en su salud, pero uno que puede controlar es comprometerse a comenzar a vivir un estilo de vida más saludable. Claro, habrá algunos baches durante su viaje de bienestar, pero su objetivo puede ser alcanzable y merece cosechar los beneficios.
Considere algunos consejos útiles para lograr una vida más saludable en 2020:
Manténgase activo
El ejercicio regular puede ayudarle a vivir más tiempo y puede reducir los riesgos de una serie de enfermedades. Intente apuntar a al menos 2.5 horas de actividad aeróbica moderada por semana, pero si eso es demasiado desafiante, comience con 15 minutos aquí y 15 minutos allá. Cada poquito cuenta. Para tener éxito, su programa de acondicionamiento físico debe formar parte de su vida diaria. Además, consulte con su plan de salud y empleador para ver si ofrecen incentivos de bienestar. Por ejemplo, el programa Gym Check-In de UnitedHealthcare permite a los empleadores participantes brindar a los empleados y sus cónyuges la oportunidad de ganar cientos de dólares al año por visitar un gimnasio 12 días o más por mes.
Coma de forma más saludable
Claro, es más fácil decirlo que hacerlo, pero una buena nutrición es una parte vital de un estilo de vida más saludable. Los expertos dicen que las dietas más saludables son ricas en frutas y verduras, porque estos alimentos están llenos de nutrientes saludables y fibra. Aquí hay tres consejos simples para comer de manera más saludable: busque más frutas y verduras; elija menos carne y grasa; y vigile el tamaño de sus porciones de comida. Tan solo decir “no” al buffet puede hacer maravillas.
Reduzca su estrés
Si se siente estresado, es importante relajarse haciendo algo que disfrute. Tal vez es ver una película, leer un libro u ofrecerse como voluntario para darle tiempo para recargar. Además, haga tiempo para conectarse con otros. Tal vez sean amigos, familiares, un grupo de fe o un club de pasatiempos. Es importante que no se aísle después de un evento estresante. Recuerde, si no puede controlar su estrés, hable con su médico. Él o ella puede recomendar un consejero que pueda ayudarle a encontrar otras formas para reducir o controlar el estrés no saludable en su vida.
Haga equipo con su médico
Tómese el tiempo hoy para hacer una cita con su médico para su visita anual de bienestar y asegúrese de preguntar sobre los servicios preventivos, como exámenes de salud y vacunas. Verifique con su plan de salud ya que muchos servicios preventivos no tienen costo adicional, siempre que sean brindados por proveedores de atención en la red de su plan. Su médico le ayudará a crear un plan de tratamiento para ayudar a controlar cualquier afección crónica, como asma, diabetes y presión arterial alta.
Ann Marie O’Brien, enfermera, es la directora nacional de Estrategias de Salud en UnitedHealthcare.
