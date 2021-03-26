- English
- Español
Primed for the pipeline
Summer youth work program restarts
By Gregg McQueen
For many city youths, summer is a welcome break – to pivot right into work.
And no one is happier than Eddie Silverio.
The Director of Alianza Youth Services for Catholic Charities of New York, Silverio has embraced the news that the city has opened its application window for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) in 2021.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “This is a win-win. It’s an important opportunity for young people to gain work experience and earn money during the pandemic, and businesses in the community get to engage with bright young talent.”
On March 22, the city announced that job opportunities will be available this summer for 70,000 young people between the ages of 14 and 21. The six-week SYEP 2021 work period begins on July 6.
“Young New Yorkers have been through so much this year, and our recovery cannot leave them behind,” said de Blasio in a statement. “I am thrilled the Summer Youth Employment Program will connect 70,000 young people to paid opportunities, and I encourage everyone interested to apply.”
The 2021 application period is open until April 23.
The program is making a comeback this year after a pared-down version of SYEP, known as Summer Bridge, was enacted during 2020. That effort offered half as many work slots – 35,000 – and was all-virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, last year’s summer job program was not announced until July 1 after being caught up in the city budget negotiations, which left providers scrambling to get ready.
“It’s so key that we know well in advance this year what is happening,” Silverio said. “We already know how many slots we have and what the circumstances are. Everything is more well-defined. It gives providers an opportunity to prepare.”
In 2020, SYEP nearly didn’t happen at all, as the Mayor’s preliminary budget had initially sought to cut the program entirely in the wake of a $9 billion budget deficit brought on by the pandemic.
“This year, we had a pretty good feeling this year from January on that it was going to happen and that it was a better program than it was last year,” Silverio said. “We’re just happy that SYEP is not being pushed aside this year but is being put front and center.”
This summer, Catholic Charities will have 2,196 SYEP slots, Silverio said, up from about 900 a year ago.
Currently, the organization is connecting with potential employers in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx where young people can be slotted in for six weeks of summer work. Silverio expects to place SYEP participants in a variety of settings, including banks, hospitals, retail stores, schools, summer camps and city parks.
“For 14- and 15-year-olds, the program will be fully remote again,” Silverio said. “For the 16- to 21-year-olds, they’ll be given an option of doing in-person work, remote or a hybrid of both.”
Catholic Charities immediately began receiving calls about SYEP after the Mayor’s announcement, Silverio said.
“People were waiting for this and they’re really anxious to apply. It shows how badly young people need it,” he said.
Some participants might feel more comfortable with a virtual job due to coronavirus concerns, though others may jump at the chance for in-person work.
“Especially for high schoolers, the ones I talk to are anxious to get back out there and connect with people. They had a tough year and only went back to school this week. They want to be out in the world again,” he explained.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way SYEP job slots are offered, it also presents an opportunity, Silverio suggested.
“When you look at corporate partners, they may not have the capacity to host people in person,” he said. “But it’s also a chance for employers to get creative in how they craft positions for remote work.”
“The pandemic also creates job roles that we didn’t have before,” Silverio added. “We could have youth ambassadors in city parks, handing out masks and PPE, things like that.”
Older SYEP participants are placed in jobs and technical training, based on their interests, that will expose them to career pathways, which the younger participants partake in project-based learning and work-readiness programs.
A flat stipend of $700 is paid to 14- and 15-year-old participants for their work, while SYEP participants between 16 and 21 years old earn $15 per hour for 25 hours of work per week.
“For the older kids, they’re earning over $2,000 for six weeks of part-time work. That’s a significant amount of money,” Silverio said.
“Many SYEP participants help parents pay the bills or contribute that money to the household,” he said. “This is going to be a boost in our communities and help a lot of families who are hurting due to the pandemic.”
Catholic Charities conducts assessments of each SYEP work site prior to placing youth in a job there. In addition, peer reviews are done during and after the six-week work period to make sure things are satisfactory for both participant and supervisor.
“We make sure sites are safe, make sure they have proper space for young people,” Silverio said. “We’re not just sticking kids in a room or sticking them on a phone and forgetting them. There’s a lot of work done behind the scenes to ensure it’s going to be a good experience for the participants.”
At the beginning of the SYEP period, Catholic Charities holds an orientation where participants learn about dress code, work etiquette and financial literacy.
“A lot of people think of [SYEP] as just a summer job for kids, but they learn punctuality, soft skills, responsibility. It’s training you for life,” Silverio remarked.
As part of SYEP, the city is also offering Ladders for Leaders, a competitive professional summer internship that connects youth with leading corporations, non-profit organizations and government agencies.
Every year, Catholic Charities hires at least 30 young people who come out of SYEP for permanent jobs. Many of the organization’s SYEP participants have also been hired at other employers at the conclusion of high school or college.
“This program is a pipeline – this is a beginning,” said Silverio. “It’s the first work experience that many people have in their lives, or it inspires them to go to college to explore that work interest. Many people don’t realize that it’s a career and college pipeline.”
New Yorkers age 14 to 21 can apply to the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) at nyc.gov/syep.
For more information, call 311 or DYCD Community Connect at 800.246.4646.
Preparados para la fuente
Se reinicia el programa de empleo juvenil de verano
Por Gregg McQueen
Para muchos jóvenes de la ciudad, el verano es una pausa bienvenida, para pasar directamente al trabajo.
Y nadie es más feliz que Eddie Silverio.
Silverio, director de Servicios Juveniles Alianza para Caridades Católicas de Nueva York, ha recibido con brazos abiertos la noticia de que la ciudad ha abierto su ventana de solicitud para el Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano (SYEP, por sus siglas en inglés) en 2021.
“Es emocionante”, dijo. “Esto es beneficioso para todos. Es una oportunidad importante para que los jóvenes adquieran experiencia laboral y ganen dinero durante la pandemia, y las empresas de la comunidad pueden interactuar con brillantes jóvenes talentosos”.
El 22 de marzo, la ciudad anunció que oportunidades laborales estarán disponibles este verano para 70,000 jóvenes entre las edades de 14 y 21 años. El período de trabajo de seis semanas del SYEP 2021 comienza el 6 de julio.
“Los jóvenes neoyorquinos han pasado por mucho este año y nuestra recuperación no puede dejarlos atrás”, dijo de Blasio en un comunicado. “Estoy encantado de que el Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano conectará a 70,000 jóvenes con oportunidades pagadas, y animo a todos los interesados a postularse”.
El período de solicitud de 2021 está abierto hasta el 23 de abril.
El programa está regresando este año después de que se promulgara una versión reducida de SYEP, conocida como Summer Bridge, durante 2020. Ese esfuerzo ofreció la mitad de los espacios de trabajo, 35,000, y fue totalmente virtual debido a la pandemia de COVID-19.
Además, el programa de empleo de verano del año pasado no fue anunciado sino hasta el 1 de julio después de verse envuelto en las negociaciones del presupuesto de la ciudad, lo que dejó a los proveedores luchando por prepararse.
“Es tan importante que este año sepamos con mucha anticipación lo que sucede”, dijo Silverio. “Ya sabemos cuántos espacios tenemos y cuáles son las circunstancias. Todo está más definido. Les da a los proveedores la oportunidad de prepararse”.
En 2020, SYEP casi no sucedió en absoluto, ya que el presupuesto preliminar del alcalde inicialmente había buscado recortar el programa por completo a raíz de un déficit presupuestario de $9 mil millones de dólares provocado por la pandemia.
“Este año, tuvimos una muy buena sensación a partir de enero de que iba a suceder y que sería un programa mejor que el año pasado”, dijo Silverio. “Estamos contentos de que SYEP no se esté dejando de lado este año, sino que se esté tomando un lugar protagónico”.
Este verano, Caridades Católicas tendrá 2,196 plazas SYEP, dijo Silverio, frente a las 900 de hace un año.
Actualmente, la organización se está conectando con empleadores potenciales en el norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, donde los jóvenes pueden trabajar durante seis semanas en el verano. Silverio espera ubicar a los participantes de SYEP en una variedad de entornos, incluidos bancos, hospitales, tiendas minoristas, escuelas, campamentos de verano y parques de la ciudad.
“Para los jóvenes de 14 y 15 años, el programa volverá a ser completamente remoto”, dijo Silverio. “Para los jóvenes de 16 a 21 años, se les dará la opción de hacer trabajo presencial, a distancia o una combinación de ambos”.
Caridades Católicas inmediatamente comenzó a recibir llamadas sobre SYEP después del anuncio del alcalde, dijo Silverio.
“La gente estaba esperando esto y está realmente ansiosa por postularse. Muestra cuánto lo necesitan los jóvenes”, dijo.
Algunos participantes pueden sentirse más cómodos con un empleo virtual debido a preocupaciones por el coronavirus, aunque otros pueden aprovechar la oportunidad de trabajar en persona.
“Especialmente los estudiantes de preparatoria, con los que he hablado, están ansiosos por volver y conectarse con la gente. Tuvieron un año difícil y apenas regresaron a la escuela esta semana. Quieren volver a estar en el mundo”, explicó.
Aunque la pandemia de COVID-19 ha alterado la forma en que se ofrecen los puestos de trabajo de SYEP, también presenta una oportunidad, sugirió Silverio.
“Cuando miras a los socios corporativos, es posible que no tengan la capacidad de recibir personal presencial”, dijo. “Pero también es una oportunidad para que los empleadores se vuelvan creativos en la forma en que crean puestos para el trabajo remoto”.
“La pandemia también crea puestos de trabajo que no teníamos antes”, agregó Silverio. “Podríamos tener embajadores de la juventud en los parques de la ciudad, repartiendo mascarillas y EPP, cosas así”.
Los participantes mayores del SYEP reciben trabajos y capacitación técnica, según sus intereses, que los expondrán a trayectorias profesionales. Mientras, los participantes más jóvenes se involucran en programas de aprendizaje y preparación para el trabajo basados en proyectos.
Se paga un estipendio fijo de $700 dólares a los participantes de 14 y 15 años por su trabajo, mientras que los participantes de SYEP entre 16 y 21 años ganan $15 dólares por hora por 25 horas de trabajo a la semana.
“Los chicos mayores, ganan más de $2,000 dólares por seis semanas de trabajo a tiempo parcial. Esa es una cantidad significativa de dinero”, dijo Silverio.
“Muchos participantes de SYEP ayudan a los padres a pagar las facturas o contribuyen con ese dinero al hogar”, dijo. “Esto va a ser un impulso en nuestras comunidades y ayudará a muchas familias que están sufriendo debido a la pandemia”.
Caridades Católicas realiza evaluaciones de cada sitio de trabajo de SYEP antes de colocar a los jóvenes en un empleo ahí. Además, las revisiones de pares se realizan durante y después del período de trabajo de seis semanas para asegurarse de que las cosas sean satisfactorias tanto para el participante como para el supervisor.
“Nos aseguramos de que los sitios sean seguros, de que tengan el espacio adecuado para los jóvenes”, dijo Silverio. “No solo estamos metiendo a los niños en una habitación o pegándolos en un teléfono y olvidándonos de ellos. Se ha realizado mucho trabajo entre bastidores para garantizar que será una buena experiencia para los participantes”.
Al comienzo del período SYEP, Caridades Católicas ofrece una orientación en la que los participantes aprenden sobre el código de vestimenta, la etiqueta en el trabajo y la educación financiera.
“Mucha gente piensa en [SYEP] como un empleo de verano para niños, pero aprenden puntualidad, habilidades sociales y responsabilidad. Te entrena para la vida”, comentó Silverio.
Como parte de SYEP, la ciudad también ofrece Ladders for Leaders (Escaleras para Líderes, en español), una pasantía profesional de verano competitiva que conecta a los jóvenes con corporaciones líderes, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y agencias gubernamentales.
Cada año, Caridades Católicas contrata al menos a 30 jóvenes que salen de SYEP para empleos permanentes. Muchos de los participantes SYEP de la organización también han sido contratados por otros empleadores al finalizar la preparatoria o la universidad.
“Este programa es una fuente, es un comienzo”, dijo Silverio. “Es la primera experiencia laboral que muchas personas tienen en sus vidas, o las inspira a ir a la universidad para explorar ese interés laboral. Mucha gente no se da cuenta de que se trata de una fuente universitaria y de carrera”.
Los neoyorquinos de entre 14 y 21 años pueden postularse al Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano (SYEP, por sus siglas en inglés) en nyc.gov/syep.
Para obtener más información, llame al 311 o a DYCD Community Connect al 800.246.4646