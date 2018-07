Primary Probes

Research center focused on pollutants and pregnancy

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It has beat back BPA on the state level and contributed to the citywide ban on pesticides.

For two decades, a research center in Washington Heights has sought to protect New Yorkers from harmful pollutants that can contribute to negative health outcomes – including Bisphenol A (BPA).

The industrial chemical, often used in plastic containers used to store food and beverages, has prompted concerns due to possible health effects, especially on children and infants.

Since its founding in 1998, the Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health (CCCEH) has used a variety of methodologies to study the effects of environmental pollutants on pregnant women and children.

Part of Columbia University Medical Center’s Mailman School of Public Health, CCCEH was established when an interdisciplinary team of Columbia researchers received funding from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create one of eight centers nationwide devoted to studying children’s environmental health.

CCCEH is one of only two such children’s centers to be funded continuously by EPA and NIEHS and is unique in concentrating its scope of research on pregnant women.

“Leading up to 1998, we began to understand the vulnerability of the developing fetus,” explained CCCEH Director Dr. Frederica Perera. “Contrary to what was once thought, the placenta was not perfect protection of the developing fetus. Many chemicals could travel across. We also began to understand that low-income communities and communities of color had higher levels of exposure.”

The center studies exposures to mold, lead, mercury, secondhand smoke, pesticides and other allergens that can increase New Yorkers’ risk factors for asthma, mental and physical delay, attention and behavioral disorders, chromosomal abnormalities, obesity and metabolic disorders.

Julie Herbstman, Associate Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, Co-Director of Molecular Epidemiology at CCCEH, said the center’s research has led to better health outcomes for participants.

“We can pick up developmental problems and help guide people into early intervention,” she said.

Perera said that many household items, such as plastics and flame-retardant fabrics and furniture, contain contaminants many people are unaware of.

Flame-retardant chemicals have been added to furniture and electronics since the 1970’s to comply with fire safety standards.

Manufacturers’ use of new organophosphate flame retardants (OPFRS) to consumer products, for example, has increased since 2005; a commonly used OPFR is Tris (1,3-dichlorisopropyl) phosphate also known as Tris. OPFRs have been linked to endocrine disruption, decreased fertility, and thyroid dysfunction in humans. In CCCEH studies, researchers examined exposure to Tris and six other flame retardants.

“These pollutants are showing to be significant contributors to health problems, and it’s preventable,” Perera said. “You want to tell people about the health risks, because they might not know.”

“Material hardship, and stress due to poverty, can heighten the effect,” she added.

In 1998, the Center launched a cohort study on the effects of air pollutants on pregnant women and their developing fetuses.

The study has continued to monitor the health of participating children long after birth, with the oldest children now about 20 years old. More than 80 percent of the families who began the study in 1998 are still involved, said Perera.

Study participants are provided with small backpacks equipped with air monitors. The women wear the backpacks during their daily routines and keep them next to them while sleeping or at home.

“It’s turned out to be quite a good indicator of their exposure during pregnancy,” said Perera.

In addition, CCCEH researchers visit the participants’ home to collect allergen samples from various rooms.

Among other things, the study has demonstrated that exposure to air pollutants during pregnancy increases risk of cognitive and behavioral problems in children.

Herbstman said that the center continues to recruit pregnant women for studies on how air quality in the city has changed over time.

“With different local and national policies to reduce air pollutants since the center opened, one of the things we’re interested in is [whether] these policies have an impact on pregnant women’s exposure,” she said.

Recently, Herbstman partnered with a researcher from Oregon to use silicone bracelets that can absorb pollutants, as a way to record what people are being exposed to in their everyday lives.

Resembling a Live Strong band, they can measure 1,500 different chemicals, Herbstman said.

“We’re trying to use newer technologies that are a little less burdensome,” she said, although CCCEH continues to employ the air monitor backpacks as well.

The center partners with a variety of community-based organizations to gather participants for studies and spread word about research findings.

Its Community Advisory and Stakeholders Board represents Northern Manhattan and Bronx residents and includes parents, child advocates, healthcare professionals, environmental activists and representatives from local government.

“A good number of our research staff are from the community and they live here, so they can relate very easily to study participants,” said Herbstman. “You’re talking about your neighbors and people of similar cultural backgrounds.”

She said the community partners are essential to helping to ensure that study questionnaires and other research factors are culturally competent.

Advocacy group We Act for Environmental Justice (WE ACT) is CCCEH’s lead community partner, and has collaborated with the center since its founding.

Peggy Shepard, Executive Director and co-Founder of WE ACT, remarked that the center’s location in the heart of Northern Manhattan, an area with high rates of asthma and other health issues, is essential to improving community health.

“It’s been crucial,” she said. “Not only is it important data, but it’s from the community where we live. It’s important to have that data ready, to work with world-renowned scientists and get their advice.”

Shepard said that WE ACT advocates for policy changes based on CCCEH research, and performs community education relevant to the Center’s findings.

She said the group’s advocacy helped influence state legislation passed on banning BPA, and aided in enacting the citywide ban on pesticides.

“The campaign to get the MTA to convert every bus from diesel fuel, that was driven by findings from the center,” Shepard said.

“The ultimate goal for what we do is to drive legislation,” affirmed Perera, who has testified together with Shepard at City Council hearings, and helped lobby for policy changes in Albany and Washington, D.C.

Herbstman said the center is also working with local clinicians to make them more aware of environmental research.

“We’re developing conversations to understand what they’re telling pregnant women, and what type of questions they’re asking,” she said.

WE ACT has also partnered with CCCEH on an Environmental Health Leadership and Justice Training program, a 10-week session that instructs local residents on environmental topics and teaches them how to connect with community members regarding environmental risk factors.

“I think it’s such a beneficial partnership because there are things that the community needs to know about their environment,” Shepard said. “The center has state-of-the-art, nationally recognized research, and we help connect that to the community at large.”

Studies are conducted in low-income neighborhoods in northern Manhattan and the South Bronx that are disproportionately burdened by pollution, in addition to work executed at the World Trade Center site. The center also has conducted research in Poland and China in regions where coal burning is widespread.

“We’re able to tell people in the wider community about what they can do in their own lives to reduce exposure,” noted Perera.

For more information, please visit ccceh.org or call 212.304.7280.