Primary election results

Incumbents won the day in this summer’s second primary elections, held August 23rd.

Sen. Adriano Espaillat

Northern Manhattan and Bronx voters overwhelmingly re-elected Adriano Espaillat to his U.S. Congressional seat in the 13th District. Almost 80 percent of the approximately 37,000 votes cast went to Espaillat.

Sen. Robert Jackson

Though Espaillat won big, his endorsements didn’t sway voters to his preferred candidates. Angel Vásquez came in second against incumbent Robert Jackson for the 31st State Senatorial seat. Jackson won nearly 58 percent of the approximately 17,000 votes cast, while Vásquez won just shy of 33 percent.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera

Incumbent J. Gustavo Rivera also beat Espaillat-backed Miguelina Camilo, but by a much smaller margin. Of the nearly 11,000 votes cast, Rivera maintained the 33rd State Senate district with 52 percent of the votes. Camilo, who also had the support of Mayor Eric Adams and the Bronx Democratic Party, took nearly 47 percent.

In other Bronx races, incumbent Jamaal Bowman won the primary for the 16th Congressional district. He won handily over his opponents with 92 percent of the approximately 2300 votes cast.

Nathalia Fernández took the lion’s share of votes for the 34th State Senator District. Running for Alessandra Biaggi’s seat, Fernández won almost 63 percent of the nearly 6500 votes cast in the primary.

Biaggi, granddaughter of long-time Bronx politician Mario Biaggi, won that seat in 2018 against Senator Jeffrey Klein, then the powerful head of the Independent Democratic Caucus. That loss, along with ousting of several other IDC members, shifted New York’s politics sharply right. This time Biaggi set her sights for the newly drawn 17th Congressional district. She lost to Sean Patrick Maloney. The new 17th Congressional district had been part of Mondaire L. Jones’ district.

Instead of competing against incumbent Carolyn Maloney, Jones chose instead to run in the hotly contested 10th Congressional district. He came in third with just over 18 percent of the vote. Daniel Goldman eked out victory against 14 other declared candidates with almost 26 percent of the vote. Goldman, who was endorsed by the New York Times days before the race, narrowly beat out Yuh-Line Niou, who received just under 24 percent of the nearly 65,000 votes cast. Carlina Rivera, who had the support of both Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Espaillat, came in fourth with almost 17 percent of votes cast.

In another closely watched race, Jerrold Nadler trounced his opponent and longtime Congressional colleague Carolyn Maloney. The newly drawn 12th district combined the Upper West Side, represented by Nadler, and the Upper East Side, represented by Maloney. Both have held their seats for decades and were viewed as powerful members of Congress. But when the new districts were drawn, at least one of them would be voted out of office. Nadler received more than 55 percent of the approximately 82,000 votes cast. Maloney came in a distant second, receiving just over 24 percent of the votes. Suraj Patel, who had run against Maloney in previous races, came in third at 19 percent.