Primary election results
Incumbents won the day in this summer’s second primary elections, held August 23rd.
Northern Manhattan and Bronx voters overwhelmingly re-elected Adriano Espaillat to his U.S. Congressional seat in the 13th District. Almost 80 percent of the approximately 37,000 votes cast went to Espaillat.
Though Espaillat won big, his endorsements didn’t sway voters to his preferred candidates. Angel Vásquez came in second against incumbent Robert Jackson for the 31st State Senatorial seat. Jackson won nearly 58 percent of the approximately 17,000 votes cast, while Vásquez won just shy of 33 percent.
Incumbent J. Gustavo Rivera also beat Espaillat-backed Miguelina Camilo, but by a much smaller margin. Of the nearly 11,000 votes cast, Rivera maintained the 33rd State Senate district with 52 percent of the votes. Camilo, who also had the support of Mayor Eric Adams and the Bronx Democratic Party, took nearly 47 percent.
In other Bronx races, incumbent Jamaal Bowman won the primary for the 16th Congressional district. He won handily over his opponents with 92 percent of the approximately 2300 votes cast.
Nathalia Fernández took the lion’s share of votes for the 34th State Senator District. Running for Alessandra Biaggi’s seat, Fernández won almost 63 percent of the nearly 6500 votes cast in the primary.
Biaggi, granddaughter of long-time Bronx politician Mario Biaggi, won that seat in 2018 against Senator Jeffrey Klein, then the powerful head of the Independent Democratic Caucus. That loss, along with ousting of several other IDC members, shifted New York’s politics sharply right. This time Biaggi set her sights for the newly drawn 17th Congressional district. She lost to Sean Patrick Maloney. The new 17th Congressional district had been part of Mondaire L. Jones’ district.
Instead of competing against incumbent Carolyn Maloney, Jones chose instead to run in the hotly contested 10th Congressional district. He came in third with just over 18 percent of the vote. Daniel Goldman eked out victory against 14 other declared candidates with almost 26 percent of the vote. Goldman, who was endorsed by the New York Times days before the race, narrowly beat out Yuh-Line Niou, who received just under 24 percent of the nearly 65,000 votes cast. Carlina Rivera, who had the support of both Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Espaillat, came in fourth with almost 17 percent of votes cast.
In another closely watched race, Jerrold Nadler trounced his opponent and longtime Congressional colleague Carolyn Maloney. The newly drawn 12th district combined the Upper West Side, represented by Nadler, and the Upper East Side, represented by Maloney. Both have held their seats for decades and were viewed as powerful members of Congress. But when the new districts were drawn, at least one of them would be voted out of office. Nadler received more than 55 percent of the approximately 82,000 votes cast. Maloney came in a distant second, receiving just over 24 percent of the votes. Suraj Patel, who had run against Maloney in previous races, came in third at 19 percent.
Resultados de las elecciones primarias
Los incumbentes se impusieron en las segundas elecciones primarias de este verano, celebradas el 23 de agosto.
Los votantes del Alto Manhattan y del Bronx reeligieron por abrumadora mayoría a Adriano Espaillat para su escaño en el Congreso de los Estados Unidos en el distrito 13. Casi el 80% de los aproximadamente 37,000 votos emitidos fueron para Espaillat.
Aunque Espaillat ganó a lo grande, sus apoyos no hicieron que los votantes se inclinaran por sus candidatos preferidos. Ángel Vásquez quedó en segundo lugar contra el titular Robert Jackson por el asiento 31 del Senado del estado. Jackson obtuvo casi el 58% de los aproximadamente 17,000 votos emitidos, mientras que Vásquez ganó apenas el 33%.
El titular J. Gustavo Rivera también venció a Miguelina Camilo, respaldada por Espaillat, pero por un margen mucho menor. De los casi 11,000 votos emitidos, Rivera mantuvo el distrito 33 del Senado estatal con el 52% de los votos. Camilo, quien también contó con el apoyo del alcalde Eric Adams y del Partido Demócrata del Bronx, obtuvo casi el 47%.
En otras contiendas del Bronx, el titular Jamaal Bowman ganó las primarias del 16º distrito del Congreso. Ganó ampliamente a sus oponentes con el 92% de los aproximadamente 2,300 votos emitidos.
Nathalia Fernández se llevó la mayor parte de los votos del 34º distrito de senadores estatales. Compitiendo por el escaño de Alessandra Biaggi, Fernández obtuvo casi el 63% de los casi 6,500 votos emitidos en las primarias.
Biaggi, nieta del veterano político del Bronx Mario Biaggi, ganó ese escaño en 2018 contra el senador Jeffrey Klein, entonces el poderoso jefe del Caucus Demócrata Independiente. Esa pérdida, junto con la expulsión de varios otros miembros del CDI, cambió la política de Nueva York de forma brusca hacia la derecha. Esta vez Biaggi puso su mirada en el recién dibujado distrito 17 del Congreso. Perdió contra Sean Patrick Maloney. El nuevo distrito 17 del Congreso había sido parte del distrito de Mondaire L. Jones.
En lugar de competir contra la titular Carolyn Maloney, Jones optó por presentarse en el disputado distrito 10 del Congreso. Quedó en tercer lugar con algo más del 18% de los votos. Daniel Goldman se impuso a otros 14 candidatos declarados con casi el 26% de los votos. Goldman, apoyado por el New York Times días antes de la contienda, se impuso por poco a Yuh-Line Niou, quien obtuvo algo menos del 24% de los casi 65,000 votos emitidos. Carlina Rivera, con el apoyo de los congresistas Nydia Velázquez y Espaillat, quedó en cuarto lugar con casi el 17% de los votos emitidos.
En otra contienda muy vigilada, Jerrold Nadler se impuso a su oponente y colega en el Congreso desde hace mucho tiempo, Carolyn Maloney. El nuevo distrito 12 combina el Upper West Side, representado por Nadler, y el Upper East Side, representado por Maloney. Ambos han ocupado sus escaños durante décadas y eran considerados miembros poderosos del Congreso. Pero cuando se trazaron los nuevos distritos, al menos uno de ellos sería expulsado del cargo. Nadler recibió más del 55% de los aproximadamente 82,000 votos emitidos. Maloney quedó en un lejano segundo lugar, recibiendo poco más del 24% de los votos. Suraj Patel, quien ya se había enfrentado a Maloney en anteriores contiendas, quedó en tercer lugar, con un 19%.