Prevention Prep

Forum focuses on opioid overdose training

By Gregg McQueen

The President is prepped.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan hosted an opioid overdose education and Narcan training event recently – and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer was in attendance to receive her own certification.

“It’s very easy,” explained Brewer. “[It’s] something that more people should do.”

At the event, Herbert Quiñones, an overdose prevention trainer with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), trained several dozen people on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray form of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

At the end of the session, attendees, including Brewer, were provided with kits containing Narcan and a blue card.

“The card authorizes you to carry the Narcan kit and also protects you from liability,” Quiñones said.

During the training, Quiñones taught people how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer the Narcan spray, which typically takes effect in two to eight minutes.

“Naloxone isn’t just for people who use drugs. This is for an average New Yorker to be able to save a life,” he said.

Metropolitan’s Emergency Department began distribution of overdose rescue kits with Naloxone in early 2018. Kits are available on demand, at no charge, and without a prescription.

“Opioids are a crisis in our country, and in our community,” explained Alina Moran, CEO at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan. “There is a lot of work to be done on a national level, but I’m glad to see so many of you here today committed to being active locally and to learning how to save a life.”

“Our staff provides training on how to properly use the spray to everyone who receives a kit,” she said. “We are currently on track to distribute upwards of 400 kits this year.”

Quiñones said that the city saw a slight reduction in overdose deaths in 2018.

“We would like to think these strategies help,” he said. “When it comes to helping each other, we have to step up.”

In 2017, New York City encountered one overdose death every six hours, according to the city’s Health Department. Nearly 1,500 city residents died due to overdose that year.

Quiñones said that fighting the opioid epidemic involves getting the general public involved in helping out. He acknowledged that some New Yorkers might be reluctant to intervene when someone is experiencing an overdose because they are afraid of liability.

“They’re worried that instead of saying thank you, somebody could say ‘I’m going to sue you,’” he said. “Luckily, there has not been an instance of this type of lawsuit. And the card protects you from liability.”

Some of the signs a person is overdosing is if they are unconscious, not breathing, and blue or grey lips, Quiñones said.

While some naloxone kits contain medication that must be injected, Quiñones explained that the kits containing the nasal spray have proven to be effective.

“It’s more user friendly,” he said. “Not everyone feels comfortable giving someone a needle, but it’s easy for anyone can spray something up someone’s nose.”

Brewer said she would continue to urge others to seek out additional information and resources.

“I encourage people to get trained.”