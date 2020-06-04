- English
Precious, Always
Caring for Latinas’ wellbeing in pandemic
By Gregg McQueen
Sadness. Fear. Self-doubt.
These emotions can feel like constant companions, especially in a time of crisis.
During a pandemic that has forced virtually all New Yorkers to isolate and stay in their homes, and has upended academic, work and extracurricular activities, there are significantly less opportunities for relief.
“This pandemic will take a great toll on mental health,” laments Dr. Rosa M. Gil. “As a city, we have been focused on the physical health of people sickened by the virus, but there is a mental health aspect that is being overlooked.”
Gil has long studied the connections between mental health, gender and adolescence. She has authored various works, including The Maria Paradox, which focused on Latina women and identity.
Three decades ago, she founded the nonprofit organization Comunilife in 1989, intent on ensuring that vulnerable New Yorkers were provided affordable housing and support services. The group also established Life is Precious (LIP), a program centered on culturally competent services for young Latinas who battle against depression and suicide.
That vulnerable population is what most concerns Gil. She cited the 2007 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey (YRBSS), a self-report survey of high school students, by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which indicated that Latinas in grades 9-12 had the highest rate of suicidal ideation. It further indicated the 43 percent of Latinas in high school reported feeling sad or hopeless, with 13 percent attempting suicide.
“These feelings of depression, feeling uncertain, will be worsened. That’s the situation we’ve confronted during COVID,” Gil said.
“There’s a great emotional impact to this pandemic,” she stated. “These girls are not in a classroom. Adolescence is a time when you need to have contact with your peers. It can sometimes be a blessing to get away from your mother and your father when you go to school.”
Home life can be stressful, noted Gil.
“There is overcrowding. People are on top of each other. It’s a very tough environment for these girls who are prone to depression.”
The LIP program assists Latinas between 11 and 18 years of age who have been clinically diagnosed with depression, mental illness, or have seriously considered or attempted suicide. To be eligible, participants must be actively attending school and have parental permission.
Bilingual support services are provided at Comunilife locations in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Brooklyn and Queens, with activities that directly address the risk factors for suicidal teens.
When the pandemic started, Comunilife shut down its physical sites and began conducting remote programming. This includes counseling and case management sessions for girls and their families, as well as homework help, art and music classes.
“Our counselors check in with girls on a daily basis,” said Gil. “The girls are home all day. It’s been a way for them to see their peers in the program and their counselors.”
The pandemic has increased the need to also support the parents of LIP participants, as more than 80 percent have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
“These families are really terrified,” Gil remarked. “They don’t have money to pay for rent. The majority of them are undocumented. They cannot go get unemployment or federal assistance.”
To boost parental support, Comunilife is hosting Zoom sessions three times a week for mothers and fathers of LIP teens. The organization has also provided emergency food assistance to families and received a grant from the Hispanic Federation that allowed the issuance of $300 to each LIP family to acquire groceries.
“We’ve worked to reduce some of the stressors that COVID-19 has brought,” Gil said.
Suicide — the second leading cause of death for teens in New York State — is attempted at higher rates. Moreover, Latina teens attempt suicide at far greater rates than non-Hispanic female teens (13.1 percent versus 9.3 percent).
Gil said there is no one precise reason, but rather, a host of interconnected factors, for the higher rates for Latina adolescents.
One is the clash of cultural expectations that can arise within intergenerational immigrant families.
“There is a struggle between daughter and mother around independence,” she explained. “The mothers expect them to act a different way – in the ‘old’ country, women are expected to be more submissive, less independent. In the U.S, women are more liberal. It can create conflict when young girls act differently than mothers expect them to.”
The prevalence of cyberbullying as well as a high poverty rate for immigrant families are also contributing factors, Gil said.
The mental health resources offered by Comunilife are not exclusive to LIP participants. Rather, all the residents of the 1,200 units of supportive housing and 1,000 scatter-site units sponsored by Comunilife have had access to remote services, including weekly meetings with case managers, during the pandemic.
She said the remote counseling sessions have proven so successful that Comunilife has plans to continue them once the pandemic has subsided.
“Quite frankly, I think this is what’s going to happen across the mental health field,” she said. “A lot of things will be done remotely after this.”
Currently, Gil is attempting to plan for how to assist LIP participants during summer break. Typically, the program sponsors summer activities and field trips, but coronavirus concerns and social distancing requirements may limit the scope of that programming.
Gil also expressed concerns over funding for LIP’s programs in the wake of budget cuts from the city and state brought on by COVID-19.
The LIP centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens are funded by the City Council, while the Washington Heights center is funded by the state’s Department of Health.
Gil said that LIP has applied to several grant programs and reached out to philanthropic institutions, and also plans to conduct more fundraising.
“We are the only program like this in the country and we do everything possible to continue to offer our services,” Gil said. “But we are very worried.”
For more information on the Life is Precious program, please visit comunilife.org or call 212.219.1618.
Valiosas, siempre
Cuidar el bienestar de las latinas en una pandemia
Tristeza. Miedo. Dudas de uno mismo.
Estas emociones pueden sentirse como compañeros constantes, especialmente en tiempos de crisis.
Durante una pandemia que ha obligado a prácticamente todos los neoyorquinos a aislarse y permanecer en sus hogares, y ha invertido actividades académicas, laborales y extracurriculares, hay significativamente menos oportunidades de ayuda.
Hace tres décadas, fundó la organización sin fines de lucro Comunilife en 1989, con la intención de garantizar que los neoyorquinos vulnerables recibieran viviendas asequibles y servicios de apoyo. El grupo también creó Life is Precious (LIP, siglas en inglés de La Vida es Valiosa), un programa centrado en servicios culturalmente competentes para jóvenes latinas que luchan contra la depresión y el suicidio.
Esa población vulnerable es la que más le preocupa a Gil. Ella citó la Encuesta de Vigilancia del Comportamiento de Riesgo Juvenil de 2007 (YRBSS, por sus siglas en inglés), una encuesta de autoinforme de estudiantes de preparatoria, realizada por los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés), que indicó que las latinas en los grados 9-12 tenían la tasa más alta de ideas suicidas. Además, indicó que el 43 por ciento de las latinas en la preparatoria informó sentirse triste o sin esperanza, con un 13 por ciento que intenta suicidarse.
“Hay un gran impacto emocional en esta pandemia”, afirmó. “Estas chicas no están en un salón de clases. La adolescencia es un momento en el que necesitas tener contacto con tus compañeros. A veces puede ser una bendición alejarte de tu madre y tu padre cuando vas a la escuela”.
La vida en el hogar puede ser estresante, señaló Gil.
“Hay hacinamiento. Las personas están una encima de la otra. Es un ambiente muy difícil para estas chicas que son propensas a la depresión”.
El programa LIP ayuda a las latinas de entre 11 y 18 años de edad que han sido diagnosticadas clínicamente con depresión, enfermedad mental, o han considerado seriamente o han intentado suicidarse. Para ser elegible, las participantes deben asistir activamente a la escuela y contar con el permiso de los padres.
Se brindan servicios de apoyo bilingües en los locales de Comunilife en el Bronx, Washington Heights, Brooklyn y Queens, con actividades que abordan directamente los factores de riesgo para adolescentes suicidas.
Cuando comenzó la pandemia, Comunilife cerró sus sitios físicos y comenzó a realizar programación remota. Esto incluye sesiones de terapia y manejo de casos para niñas y sus familias, así como ayuda con la tarea, clases de arte y música.
“Nuestros consejeros se comunican diariamente con las niñas”, dijo Gil. “Las chicas están en casa todo el día. Ha sido una forma de ver a sus compañeros en el programa y a sus
consejeros”.
“Estas familias están realmente aterrorizadas”, comentó Gil. “No tienen dinero para pagar el alquiler. La mayoría de ellas son indocumentadas. No pueden ir a obtener ayuda por desempleo o asistencia federal”.
Para aumentar el apoyo de los padres, Comunilife organiza sesiones de Zoom tres veces por semana para madres y padres de adolescentes con LIP. La organización también brindó asistencia alimentaria de emergencia a las familias y recibió una subvención de la Federación Hispana que permitió la emisión de $300 dólares a cada familia de LIP para adquirir alimentos.
“Hemos trabajado para reducir algunos de los factores estresantes que la COVID-19 ha traído”, dijo Gil.
El suicidio, la segunda causa principal de muerte para adolescentes en el estado de Nueva York, se intenta a tasas más altas. Además, las adolescentes latinas intentan suicidarse a tasas mucho mayores que las adolescentes no hispanas (13.1 por ciento versus 9.3 por ciento).
Gil dijo que no hay una razón precisa, sino una serie de factores interconectados, para las tasas más altas para las adolescentes latinas.
Uno es el choque de expectativas culturales que pueden surgir dentro de las familias inmigrantes intergeneracionales.
“Hay una lucha entre la hija y la madre en torno a la independencia”, explicó. “Las madres esperan que actúen de una manera diferente: en el país ‘viejo’, se espera que las mujeres sean más sumisas, menos independientes. En los Estados Unidos, las mujeres son más liberales. Puede crear conflictos cuando las niñas actúan de manera diferente a lo que las madres esperan que hagan”.
La prevalencia del acoso cibernético, así como una alta tasa de pobreza para las familias inmigrantes también son factores contribuyentes, dijo Gil.
Los recursos de salud mental ofrecidos por Comunilife no son exclusivos para las participantes de LIP. Más bien, todos los residentes de las 1,200 unidades de vivienda de apoyo y 1,000 unidades de sitio dispersos patrocinadas por Comunilife han tenido acceso a servicios remotos, incluidas reuniones semanales con administradores de casos, durante la pandemia.
“Francamente, creo que esto es lo que va a pasar en el campo de la salud mental”, dijo. “Muchas cosas se harán de forma remota después de esto”.
Actualmente, Gil está intentando planificar cómo ayudar a las participantes de LIP durante las vacaciones de verano. Por lo general, el programa patrocina actividades de verano y excursiones, pero las preocupaciones por el coronavirus y los requisitos de distanciamiento social pueden limitar el alcance de esa programación.
Los centros LIP en el Bronx, Brooklyn y Queens son financiados por el Concejo Municipal, mientras que el centro de Washington Heights es financiado por el Departamento de Salud del estado.
Gil dijo que LIP ha solicitado varios programas de subvenciones y se ha comunicado con instituciones filantrópicas, y también planea llevar a cabo más actividades de recaudación de fondos.
Para más información sobre el programa Life is Precious program, por favor visite comunilife.org o llame al 212.219.1618.