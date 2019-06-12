Pre-K Parity

Educators demand higher wages

By Gregg McQueen

Early childhood educators at community-based organizations (CBOs) administering the city’s Pre-K for All program are pushing for higher pay as the city attempts to finalize its latest budget.

The CBO preschool instructors have long complained that Pre-K teachers at Department of Education (DOE) schools earn far more than they do.

According to the Citizens Committee for Children, a DOE teacher with eight years of experience and a bachelor’s degree can earn nearly $78,000, while an educator working at a CBO will make about $45,000 for doing the same job.

“It really is an urgent issue,” said Margaret Della, Executive Director of Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (KHCC). “Teachers are maxed, they’re exhausted. They’re burned out. And they already know that people who are doing less work are making $30,000 more than they are.”

“You might be working with people who don’t have the passion or incentive behind it,” she added. “We want to invest in our teachers, and give them incentive. It’s coming down to a labor issue.”

As the city’s budget deadline draws nearer, Pre-K teachers are being bolstered in their fight by City Councilmembers. On June 6, CBO educators and directors gathered on the steps of the Tweed Courthouse, the headquarters of the DOE, to demand pay equity. They were joined by numerous members of the Council and other elected officials.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson acknowledged that Pre-K teachers have been fighting for pay equity for a long time, and apologized that the city has not resolved the issue.

“This disparity, this injustice has been allowed to exist for far too long and I am telling you that this is the most important cornerstone of our budget negotiations right now,” remarked Johnson.

Councilmember Mark Treyger went a step further, vowing that he and his Council colleagues would not resolve a new budget without a pay increase for early childhood educators.

“We will not advance a budget unless there are resources to resolve this parity issue once and for all,” stated Treyger, who referenced de Blasio’s frequent “a tale of two cities” mantra.

“Let’s end the tale of two salaries once and for all,” he remarked.

Hyun-woo Lee, a Pre-K teacher at Sharon Baptist Head Start, said the salary gap makes CBO educators feel unappreciated.

“That just fundamentally sends a message that we are lesser, or not doing important work,” she said.

“Equal pay for equal work will bring an end to poverty-level wages. Without fair compensation, early childhood educators cannot provide a high-quality education to New York City’s youngest learners and that needs to change now,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

The city did make recent changes to its Request for Proposals (RFPs) for early childhood contracts, including boosting the amount of money operators will receive regardless of their student enrollment.

However, salary parity was not among the changes, leaving Pre-K educators annoyed.

Lee said that CBOs are routinely losing good instructors to DOE schools.

“It perpetuates instability within CBOs,” Lee added. “Many teachers are just biding their time until they can get a better paying job. If you respect yourself as an educator, why wouldn’t you want higher pay, better benefits?”

Della also complained that the DOE does not pay CBOs on time for their Pre-K contracts.

“We have to find other sources to cover the costs. Lines of credit, we pay interest rates, we have to fundraise,” she said.

“You have to contort yourself just to satisfy the contract. The DOE will nickel-and-dime you for a facilities person. They’ll say that’s too many people, you don’t need it, and they won’t pay you for that person.”

In a statement, the de Blasio administration said it would work with CBOs to cultivate good educators, but did not make mention of closing the salary gap.

“We’ve listened to the concerns of community-based organizations and made changes to the early childhood RFPs in response, and we’ll continue to work together with these organizations to recruit, retain, and grow a talented workforce that serves New York City’s children and families,” said City Hall spokesperson Will Baskin-Gerwitz.

“If we’re going to give our children the quality education they deserve, we have to make sure that the people who are in front of the classroom are not going through trauma on their own,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. “I don’t want CBO pre-K instructors to be on the soup kitchen line without the opportunity to provide for their families.”

“We have to stop talking out of both sides of our mouths,” added Adams. “Cut the damn check and give them what they deserve.”