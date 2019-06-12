- English
- Español
Pre-K Parity
Educators demand higher wages
By Gregg McQueen
Early childhood educators at community-based organizations (CBOs) administering the city’s Pre-K for All program are pushing for higher pay as the city attempts to finalize its latest budget.
The CBO preschool instructors have long complained that Pre-K teachers at Department of Education (DOE) schools earn far more than they do.
According to the Citizens Committee for Children, a DOE teacher with eight years of experience and a bachelor’s degree can earn nearly $78,000, while an educator working at a CBO will make about $45,000 for doing the same job.
“It really is an urgent issue,” said Margaret Della, Executive Director of Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (KHCC). “Teachers are maxed, they’re exhausted. They’re burned out. And they already know that people who are doing less work are making $30,000 more than they are.”
“You might be working with people who don’t have the passion or incentive behind it,” she added. “We want to invest in our teachers, and give them incentive. It’s coming down to a labor issue.”
As the city’s budget deadline draws nearer, Pre-K teachers are being bolstered in their fight by City Councilmembers. On June 6, CBO educators and directors gathered on the steps of the Tweed Courthouse, the headquarters of the DOE, to demand pay equity. They were joined by numerous members of the Council and other elected officials.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson acknowledged that Pre-K teachers have been fighting for pay equity for a long time, and apologized that the city has not resolved the issue.
“This disparity, this injustice has been allowed to exist for far too long and I am telling you that this is the most important cornerstone of our budget negotiations right now,” remarked Johnson.
Councilmember Mark Treyger went a step further, vowing that he and his Council colleagues would not resolve a new budget without a pay increase for early childhood educators.
“We will not advance a budget unless there are resources to resolve this parity issue once and for all,” stated Treyger, who referenced de Blasio’s frequent “a tale of two cities” mantra.
“Let’s end the tale of two salaries once and for all,” he remarked.
Hyun-woo Lee, a Pre-K teacher at Sharon Baptist Head Start, said the salary gap makes CBO educators feel unappreciated.
“That just fundamentally sends a message that we are lesser, or not doing important work,” she said.
“Equal pay for equal work will bring an end to poverty-level wages. Without fair compensation, early childhood educators cannot provide a high-quality education to New York City’s youngest learners and that needs to change now,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.
The city did make recent changes to its Request for Proposals (RFPs) for early childhood contracts, including boosting the amount of money operators will receive regardless of their student enrollment.
However, salary parity was not among the changes, leaving Pre-K educators annoyed.
Lee said that CBOs are routinely losing good instructors to DOE schools.
“It perpetuates instability within CBOs,” Lee added. “Many teachers are just biding their time until they can get a better paying job. If you respect yourself as an educator, why wouldn’t you want higher pay, better benefits?”
Della also complained that the DOE does not pay CBOs on time for their Pre-K contracts.
“We have to find other sources to cover the costs. Lines of credit, we pay interest rates, we have to fundraise,” she said.
“You have to contort yourself just to satisfy the contract. The DOE will nickel-and-dime you for a facilities person. They’ll say that’s too many people, you don’t need it, and they won’t pay you for that person.”
In a statement, the de Blasio administration said it would work with CBOs to cultivate good educators, but did not make mention of closing the salary gap.
“We’ve listened to the concerns of community-based organizations and made changes to the early childhood RFPs in response, and we’ll continue to work together with these organizations to recruit, retain, and grow a talented workforce that serves New York City’s children and families,” said City Hall spokesperson Will Baskin-Gerwitz.
“If we’re going to give our children the quality education they deserve, we have to make sure that the people who are in front of the classroom are not going through trauma on their own,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. “I don’t want CBO pre-K instructors to be on the soup kitchen line without the opportunity to provide for their families.”
“We have to stop talking out of both sides of our mouths,” added Adams. “Cut the damn check and give them what they deserve.”
Paridad en Pre-K
Educadores exigen salarios más altos
Por Gregg McQueen
La P es por paridad.
Educadores de la primera infancia en las Organizaciones de Base Comunitaria (CBO, por sus siglas en inglés) que administran el programa Pre-K para Todos de la ciudad, están presionando para obtener un salario más alto mientras la ciudad intenta finalizar su último presupuesto.
Los instructores de preescolar de las CBO se han quejado durante mucho tiempo de que los maestros de Pre-K en las escuelas del Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) ganan mucho más que ellos.
De acuerdo con el Comité de Ciudadanos por la Infancia, un maestro del DOE con ocho años de experiencia y una licenciatura puede ganar casi $78,000 dólares, mientras que un educador que trabaja en una CBO ganará unos $45,000 dólares por hacer el mismo trabajo.
“Realmente es un tema urgente”, dijo Margaret Della, directora ejecutiva del Centro Comunitario Kingsbridge Heights (KHCC, por sus siglas en inglés). “Los maestros están al límite, están exhaustos, están agotados. Y ya saben que personas que están haciendo menos trabajo ganan $30,000 dólares más que ellos”.
“Podrían estar trabajando con personas que no tienen la pasión o el incentivo que se requiere”, agregó. “Queremos invertir en nuestros maestros y darles incentivos. Se trata de un problema laboral”.
Mientras se acerca la fecha límite del presupuesto de la ciudad, los concejales están reforzando su apoyo a los maestros de Pre-K en su lucha. El 6 de junio, educadores y directores de las CBO se reunieron en las escalinatas de los juzgados Tweed, la sede del DOE, para exigir la equidad de remuneración. Los acompañaron numerosos miembros del Concejo y otros funcionarios electos.
El presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, reconoció que los maestros de Pre-K han estado luchando por la igualdad salarial durante mucho tiempo y se disculpó porque la ciudad no ha resuelto el problema.
“Esta disparidad, esta injusticia, se ha permitido que exista durante demasiado tiempo y les digo que esta es la piedra angular más importante de nuestras negociaciones presupuestales en este momento”, comentó Johnson.
El concejal Mark Treyger fue un paso más allá y prometió que sus colegas del Concejo no resolverían un nuevo presupuesto sin aumento salarial para educadores de la primera infancia.
“No presentaremos un presupuesto a menos que haya recursos para resolver este problema de paridad de una vez por todas”, declaró Treyger, quien se refirió al frecuente mantra de “una historia de dos ciudades” de De Blasio.
“Terminemos la historia de dos salarios de una vez por todas”, comentó.
Hyun-woo Lee, maestra de Pre-K en Sharon Baptist Head Start, dijo que la brecha salarial hace que los educadores de las CBO no se sientan apreciados.
“Eso básicamente envía un mensaje de que somos menos importantes o que no estamos haciendo un trabajo importante”, dijo.
“La igualdad de remuneración por igual trabajo pondrá fin a los salarios de nivel de pobreza. Sin una compensación justa, los educadores de la primera infancia no pueden brindar una educación de alta calidad a los estudiantes más jóvenes de la ciudad de Nueva York y eso debe cambiar ahora”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer.
La ciudad realizó cambios recientes en su Solicitud de Propuestas (RFP, por sus siglas en inglés) para contratos de la primera infancia, incluyendo aumentar la cantidad de dinero que los operadores recibirán independientemente de su inscripción estudiantil.
Sin embargo, la paridad salarial no estuvo entre los cambios, lo que dejó a los educadores de Pre-K molestos.
Lee dijo que las CBO pierden habitualmente buenos instructores en las escuelas del DOE.
“Se perpetúa la inestabilidad dentro de las CBO”, agregó Lee. “Muchos maestros solo esperan hasta que puedan obtener un trabajo mejor pagado. Si te respetas como educador, ¿por qué no querrías eso?”.
Della también se quejó de que el DOE no paga a las CBO a tiempo por sus contratos de Pre-K.
“Tenemos que encontrar otras fuentes para cubrir los costos: líneas de crédito, pagamos tasas de interés, tenemos que recaudar fondos”, dijo.
“Tienes que contorsionarte solo para cumplir el contrato. El DOE te drenará por una persona de instalaciones. Dirá que es demasiada gente, que no la necesitas y no te pagarán por esa persona”.
En un comunicado, el gobierno de De Blasio dijo que trabajará con las CBO para cultivar buenos educadores, pero no mencionó el cierre de la brecha salarial.
“Hemos escuchado las preocupaciones de las Organizaciones de Base Comunitaria, hemos realizado cambios en las Solicitudes de Propuestas de la primera infancia como respuesta, y continuaremos trabajando junto con estas organizaciones para reclutar, retener y desarrollar una fuerza laboral con talento que sirva a los niños y familias de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el vocero del ayuntamiento Will Baskin-Gerwitz.
“Si vamos a dar a nuestros hijos la educación de calidad que merecen, tenemos que asegurarnos de que las personas que estén frente al aula no estén sufriendo un trauma ellas mismas”, dijo el presidente del condado de Brooklyn, Eric Adams. “No quiero que los instructores de preescolar de las CBO estén en la fila de la cocina de beneficencia sin la oportunidad de mantener a sus familias”.
“Tenemos que dejar el doble discurso”, agregó Adams. “Corten el maldito cheque y denles lo que merecen”.